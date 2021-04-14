Saudi official: Expanded talks should follow any Iran nuclear deal

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is consulting with global powers on talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and believes an agreement should be a starting point for further talks that include regional states to expand the deal, an official said on Wednesday.

Ambassador Rayd Krimly, head of policy planning at the Saudi foreign ministry, told Reuters that any agreement that does not effectively address the concerns of states in the region would not work.

"We want to make sure at a minimum that any financial resources made available to Iran via the nuclear deal are not used ... to destabilise the region," he said.

"We are going to do everything we can (so) that a nuclear deal is a starting point not an end point in this process." (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

