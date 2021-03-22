Saudi oil giant Aramco reports 30% drop in payments to state

In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, engineers walk in front of an oil separator at a Saudi Aramco processing facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia's state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday, March 21, 2021, that its 2020 profits fell sharply in 2020 to $49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant Aramco paid the Saudi government 30% less in taxes in 2020, the company reported Monday, as the region’s largest economy grapples with the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co, the kingdom’s largest taxpayer, transferred $110 billion to the government in 2020, down from nearly $159 billion the year before. The kingdom's 2021 budget plans to spend $263 billion, showing the significance of Aramco's payments to state coffers.

The state-controlled company’s public figures offer key insight into the financial health of the kingdom, which relies on the energy sector for 80% of its exports and two-thirds of its financial revenues. That's despite Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious efforts to diversify the economy away from oil.

The firm stuck to its promise to pay out $75 billion in dividends for the year. Still, the decline came as its royalties and income taxes more than halved. Nearly all of the dividend money goes to the Saudi government, which owns more than 98% of the company.

Aramco announced on Sunday that its profits fell some 44% in 2020 to $49 billion, amid turmoil in global energy markets unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic. As virus-induced lockdowns slashed oil demand, the price of international benchmark Brent crude plummeted to all-time lows in April of last year.

Despite Aramco’s steep losses, the company managed to keep its dividend pledge to shareholders by taking on a ballooning amount of debt. Aramco’s net debt to equity ratio more than doubled — to 55% in 2020 from 26% in 2019.

The Saudi-based asset management firm Jadwa Investment reported that the kingdom’s fiscal deficit hit $79 billion in 2020, or 12% of gross domestic product, far surpassing previous estimates. The budget deficit has widened each year since oil prices dropped in 2014, prompting the government to borrow heavily and accelerate its shift away from oil largess. The kingdom has cut back some subsidies, tripled the value-added tax to 15% and accelerated its search for non-oil revenue.

Recommended Stories

  • Intruder ‘pulling’ on woman’s backdoor in North Carolina was a wild animal, cops say

    “After a fierce round of questioning, it was determined Frank the opossum was simply trying to get a snack.”

  • Three things we learned: Aston Villa – Tottenham

    Kane and Vinicius scored goals for Tottenham, who are somehow only three points off the top-four.

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • Biden news: Migrant families to be housed in hotels as White House under scrutiny over border access

    Administration reportedly working to house migrants as lawmakers receive first-hand look at migrant facilities

  • Portugal lose injured Pepe for World Cup qualifiers

    Pepe has withdrawn from Portugal's first three upcoming World Cup qualifiers after suffering an injury in a league match for Porto, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said.

  • Singapore talking to AstraZeneca about vaccine

    Singapore's health authority said on Monday it was in talks with AstraZeneca about its coronavirus vaccine and had sought more information from Sinovac Biotech prior to using it vaccine for its immunisation drive. Many Asian countries are now accelerating the rollout of AstraZeneca's vaccine despite a brief scare in Europe, where many countries temporarily halted its deployment over reports that it was linked to blood clotting. "The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) had been in communication with various companies including AstraZeneca on their submission plans for COVID-19 vaccines," the authority said in a statement, adding that all vaccines are rigorously evaluated.

  • Zverev beats Tsitsipas to win Mexican Open in Acapulco thriller

    World number seven Alexander Zverev recovered from an uncertain start to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6 (3) in a thrilling Mexican Open final in Acapulco on Saturday and land his 14th ATP title. The 23-year-old German lost the final of the hardcourt tournament to Nick Kyrgios in 2019 and quickly went 4-1 down to the Greek top seed on Sunday, at one point completely missing the ball when attempting an overhead smash. Tsitsipas was unable to maintain the level of tennis he displayed in the first five games, however, and second seed Zverev worked his way back into the contest, reeling off the last five games to seal the set.

  • Oil Steady With Demand in Focus After Worst Week Since October

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady as investors assessed the near-term demand outlook after prices fell the most since October last week.Brent futures rose 0.2% on Monday after falling 6.8% last week. Demand is showing some signs of weakness with the number of unsold April-loading oil cargoes from West Africa piling up. In Europe, new virus restrictions are expanding in France and Italy, while Germany is proposing an extension to lockdown measures.See also: Oil Is Still on a Bumpy Path to Recovery Despite Price SwerveHowever, there’s continued optimism over consumption in the U.S. as the Biden administration unleashes a wave of stimulus. The number of passengers checking through airport security in the country has been above 1 million people every day since March 10. That could provide support for jet fuel, the worst-hit oil product during the coronavirus crisis.As crude plunged last week, the total number of futures contracts held by traders plunged about 7% -- a sign that many in the market fled for the exit. Others are confident about the long-term outlook and a return to higher prices. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the recent sell-off was transient and that the market rebalancing would continue with vaccinations driving higher mobility.“Market players have been guilty of living in the future,” said Stephen Brennock an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd. “Those of a bullish disposition have been looking ahead at a summer rebound in oil demand. Yet currently there has been no concrete sign of a meaningful jump.”Since crude’s slump last week attention is also growing on the amount of oil Iran -- currently under U.S. sanctions -- is exporting, particularly to China. The world’s largest importer released data showing it received no Iranian crude for the first time in months, a sign supplies could be masked as originating from other countries.Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, meanwhile, said his country was in no hurry to revive the nuclear deal, although he reiterated that Tehran was still prepared to return to the original terms of the agreement once the U.S. has lifted sanctions.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Rockets suffer 20th straight defeat with narrow loss to Thunder

    Elsewhere, Chris Paul became the sixth player in NBA history to register 10,000 assists.

  • India's Virchow Biotech to make Russia's Sputnik V shot in India

    Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday it had reached an agreement with India's Virchow Biotech to produce up to 200 million doses a year of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. RDIF said full-scale commercial production would start after completing the transfer of technology in the second quarter. The announcement follows similar deals with Indian pharmaceutical firms Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma and Hetero.

  • Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter co-signs Justin Bieber's 'Justice' album despite backlash

    Justin Bieber's "Justice" gets support by Bernice King before sparking criticism after its release for using clips of Martin Luther King speeches

  • Arcade Fire finally releases Her score for anyone with a big computer date coming up

    Good news for anyone who has been nursing a crush on their phone for eight years but has been unable to find the perfect soundtrack for your first date: Arcade Fire and Owen Pallett have finally released the Oscar-nominated score they wrote for the 2013 Spike Jonze movie Her, which starred Joaquin Phoenix as a guy with high-waisted pants (as is the style in the future) and Scarlett Johansson as his high-tech Siri-like companion. A.V. Club Film Editor A.A. Dowd said the film’s story of “lonely, damaged romantics” was “expressed through the intimacy of its gorgeous compositions and the buzzing ache of its Arcade Fire soundtrack,” but until now, that soundtrack has been (mostly) unavailable through legitimate means.

  • Iran concealing elements of nuclear activities, officials fear

    Iran is deliberately concealing key components of its nuclear programme from UN inspectors that can be used for producing nuclear weapons, according to the latest reports received by Western intelligence officials. The equipment being hidden from UN inspectors includes machinery, pumps and spare parts for centrifuges, the machines used to enrich uranium to weapons grade. In addition, materials such as carbon fibre, which can be used in the production of advanced centrifuges, are also being stored at secret sites in Iran administered by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has overall responsibility for Iran’s nuclear programme. Intelligence officials believe the material, which is supposed to be declared to UN inspectors under the terms of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, is being stored in 75 containers. The containers are regularly transported around the country to sites administered by the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI). According to recent images collected by intelligence satellites, some of the containers were stored at the AEOI’s uranium conversion facility at Isfahan. Under the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear deal that former US President Barack Obama negotiated with Tehran, Iran is required to make a full disclosure of all the equipment and materials related to Iran’s nuclear activities. But UN inspectors, who are supposed to make regular assessments of Iran’s nuclear facilities, have accused Iran of deliberately concealing key elements of its nuclear activities. Last year Britain joined the US, Germany and France in condemning Iran for denying access to two key nuclear sites. Since then the Iranian majlis, or parliament, has passed a resolution ordering Iran’s nuclear scientists to begin enriching uranium to 20 percent, far beyond the four percent limit agreed under the JCPOA. They have also banned inspectors from making further inspections. “The new revelations that Iran is trying to conceal vital elements of its nuclear programme from the outside world shows that Tehran has no intention of complying with its international obligations under the terms of the nuclear deal,” commented a senior Western intelligence source. “It is yet another indication that the regime remains committed to acquiring nuclear weapons.”

  • GOP hopefuls crank up the ‘if-Trump-doesn’t-run’ primary

    For potential candidates, there is little choice but to prepare as though they are running and Trump isn’t — and then watch it all evaporate if he does.

  • Venezuela gas pipeline tract explodes; oil minister blames attack

    A tract of a gas pipeline in eastern Venezuela suffered an explosion on Saturday afternoon, according to a report from state oil company PDVSA seen by Reuters, an incident the country's oil minister blamed on an attack. The explosion at the 36-inch pipeline providing natural gas to the Pigap II gas reinjection plant in northern Monagas state prompted PDVSA to temporarily shut the plant in order to halt the flames and evaluate the damages to the pipeline, according to the report. Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami in a brief statement on state television late on Saturday called the incident a "terrorist attack," without providing details about who was responsible or about the impact on the plant and pipeline.

  • The Water on Mars Vanished. This Might Be Where It Went.

    Mars was once wet, with an ocean’s worth of water on its surface. Today, most of Mars is as dry as a desert except for ice deposits in its polar regions. Where did the rest of the water go? Some of it disappeared into space. Water molecules, pummeled by particles of solar wind, broke apart into hydrogen and oxygen atoms, and those, especially the lighter hydrogen atoms, sped out of the atmosphere, lost to outer space. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But most of the water, a new study concludes, went down, sucked into the red planet’s rocks. And there it remains, trapped within minerals and salts. Indeed, as much as 99% of the water that once flowed on Mars could still be there, the researchers estimated in a paper published this week in the journal Science. Data from the past two decades of robotic missions to Mars, including NASA’s Curiosity rover and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, showed a wide distribution of what geologists call hydrated minerals. “It became very, very clear that it was common and not rare to find evidence of water alteration,” said Bethany Ehlmann, a professor of planetary science at the California Institute of Technology and one of the authors of the paper. Ehlmann, speaking at a news briefing Tuesday at the Lunar and Planetary Science conference, said that as the rocks are altered by liquid water, water molecules become incorporated into minerals like clays. “Water is effectively trapped into the crust,” she said. To get a sense of the amount of water, planetary scientists talk about a “global equivalent layer” — that is, if Mars were smoothed out into a uniform, featureless ball, how deep would the water have been? The scientists estimated that the depth would have been 100 to 1,500 meters, or 330 to 5,000 feet. The most likely depth was about 2,000 feet, they said, or roughly one-fourth as much water as is in the Atlantic Ocean. The data and simulations also indicated that the water was almost all gone by 3 billion years ago, around the time on Earth when life consisted of single-cell microbes in the oceans. “This means that Mars has been dry for quite a long time,” said Eva Scheller, a Caltech graduate student who was the lead author of the Science paper. Today, there is still water equivalent to a global ocean 65 to 130 feet deep, but that is mostly frozen in the polar ice caps. Planetary scientists have long marveled at ancient evidence of flowing water carved in the Martian surface — gigantic canyons, tendrils of winding river channels and deltas where the rivers disgorged sediments into lakes. NASA’s latest robotic Mars explorer, Perseverance, which landed last month in the Jezero crater, will be headed to a river delta at its edge in hopes of finding signs of past life. Without a time machine, there is no way to observe directly how much water was on a younger Mars more than 3 billion years ago. But the hydrogen atoms floating today in the atmosphere of Mars preserve a ghostly hint of the ancient ocean. On Earth, about 1 in 5,000 hydrogen atoms is a version known as deuterium that is twice as heavy because its nucleus contains both a neutron and a proton. (The nucleus of a common-variety hydrogen atom has only a proton, no neutrons.) But on Mars, the concentration of deuterium is markedly higher, about 1 in 700. Scientists at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center who reported this finding in 2015 said this could be used to calculate the amount of water Mars once had. Mars probably started with a similar ratio of deuterium to hydrogen as Earth, but the fraction of deuterium increased over time as the water evaporated and hydrogen was lost to space, because the heavier deuterium is less likely to escape the atmosphere. The problem with that story, said Renyu Hu, a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and another author of the current Science paper, is that Mars has not been losing hydrogen fast enough. Measurements by NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution orbiter, or MAVEN, have showed that the current rate, extrapolated over 4 billion years, “can only account for a small fraction of the water loss,” Hu said. “This is not enough to explain the great drying of Mars.” That led to the new research concluding that a great majority of water went into the rocks. “This is a very interesting new study in which many processes are combined to provide alternative scenarios for the fate of water on Mars,” Geronimo Villanueva, one of the NASA scientists who performed the earlier deuterium measurements, wrote in an email. “This opens the possibility for an even wetter past, and that rocks on Mars now hold more water than we initially thought.” The water, however, probably would not be of much use to settlers from Earth. “The amount of water that’s in a rock is very small,” Scheller said. To release water trapped in minerals requires heating them to high temperatures. “We would have to sort of cook a very large amount of rock to have anything that would be helpful,” Scheller said. Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX who dreams of sending colonists to Mars one day, has mused about detonating nuclear bombs on Mars to melt the ice caps and warm the planet, making it more hospitable. Those explosions would also release some of the water in the hydrated minerals, although Scheller declined to speculate how much. Michael Meyer, the lead scientist for NASA’s Mars exploration program, said, “I’ll just mention that nuking a planet is usually not a good way to make it more habitable.” On Earth, water is also absorbed in rocks, but it does not stay there indefinitely. The movement of Earth’s crust pushes rocks down into the mantle, where they melt, and then the molten rock — and water — comes back up through volcanoes. On Mars, volcanism, like liquid water, appears to have gone away long ago. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Dr. Julia Letlow makes history to become first Republican woman elected to Congress in Louisiana

    Representative elect, Dr. Julia Letlow, talks about the issues she will tackle as a member of Congress.

  • Biden faces foreign policy challenges as tensions grow with China, Russia

    Former Syria Engagement Special Rep. James Jeffrey weighs in on the Biden Administration's foreign policy agenda on 'Fox News Live'

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.