Saudi oil giant Aramco sees profits soar by almost 300%

·2 min read
An employee looks on at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia.
An employee looks on at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabian energy giant Aramco has seen its profits jump almost four times boosted by a rise in oil prices as demand recovers.

The company added that the easing of Covid restrictions, vaccinations, stimulus measures and the return of economic activity have supported results.

Crude oil prices have risen by more than 30% since the start of the year.

Aramco's chief executive also gave an upbeat assessment for the rest of 2021.

The firm, which is the world's biggest oil producer, said net income rose by 288% to $25.5bn (£18.4bn) for the second quarter.

"Our second quarter results reflect a strong rebound in worldwide energy demand and we are heading into the second half of 2021 more resilient and more flexible, as the global recovery gains momentum," Amin Nasser said in a statement.

Aramco is the latest major energy firm to report strong results in recent weeks.

Last month, US energy giant Exxon Mobil posted a rise in income of $4.7bn in the second quarter, compared to a loss of more than $1bn for the same period last year.

European rival Royal Dutch Shell reported its highest quarterly profit in more than two years.

With economies easing Covid restrictions and opening up, global demand seems to be recovering, boosting the price of oil.

Brent crude has also been boosted to around $70 a barrel after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as Opec+, agreed to cut oil production.

However, higher crude oil prices will have a knock-on effect on drivers as they push up the cost of petrol.

Last week the UK motoring body, the RAC, said that country's petrol prices were at an eight-year-high after nine straight months of rises.

"Prices really are only going one way at the moment - and that's not the way drivers want to see them going," warned RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FGE on Oil Market as Delta Clouds Outlook

    Aug.09 -- Sri Paravaikkarasu, Director of Asia Oil at FGE, discusses her outlook for the oil market as a Covid-19 resurgence raised concerns about the short-term demand outlook. She speaks with David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of atomic bombing

    Nagasaki on Monday marked the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the Japanese city with its mayor urging Japan, the United States and Russia to do more to eliminate nuclear weapons. In his speech at the Nagasaki Peace Park, Mayor Tomihisa Taue urged Japan's government to take the lead in creating a nuclear-free zone in Northeast Asia rather than staying under the U.S. nuclear umbrella — a reference to the U.S. promise to use its own nuclear weapons to defend allies without them.

  • The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight

    Biopharma stocks ended higher for the week ending Aug. 6, as the sector latched on to the optimism that was evident in the broader markets. Earnings continued to flow in, triggering stock-specific moves, while clinical readouts also moved stocks during the week. BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) was among the biggest biopharma gainers of the week, with the stock reacting to a positive late-stage readout for its lung cancer treatment combo. The stock ended the week with a gain of about 128%. Dicer

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Here Are the 12 Best Dividend Stocks I Own Right Now

    Some investors concentrate their portfolios on just a handful of stocks. I like too many businesses to limit my choices. As a result, my portfolio is rather large -- typically between 40 and 50 stocks.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Crashes 10%

    For many investors, there are no scarier words than "stock market crash." But the data doesn't lie: stock market crashes are commonplace, and can arguably be considered the price of admission for taking part in one of the greatest wealth creators on the planet.

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Woman sues McDonald's after complaining that a cheeseburger advert was so irresistible it caused her to break her fast during Lent

    Ksenia Ovchinnikova said she was trying to abstain from eating meat when she spotted a McDonald's burger ad, which made her give in to temptation.

  • At US$3.97, Is It Time To Put Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) On Your Watch List?

    While Accuray Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ARAY ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of...

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation's ( NYSE:BAC ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.21 on 24th of September. Based on the...

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.