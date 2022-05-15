Saudi oil giant Aramco's first-quarter profits surge 80%

FILE - A man walks under a billboard displaying an advertisement for Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Aramco with Arabic reading "Saudi Aramco, soon on stock exchange" in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 12, 2019. Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday, May 15, 2022 its profits soared more than 80% in the first three months of the year, as the state-backed company cashes in on the volatility in global energy markets and soaring oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ISABEL DEBRE
·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday its profits soared more than 80% in the first three months of the year, as the state-backed company cashes in on the volatility in global energy markets and soaring oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The bumper first-quarter earnings by the firm formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. show a record net income of $39.5 billion, up from $21.7 billion during the same period last year.

The figure marks the oil group's highest quarterly profit since 2019, when the Saudi government, which owns 98% of the company, listed a sliver of its worth on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange.

In a statement, Aramco's chief executive appeared to suggest that the disruption from the war in Ukraine had underscored the vital role of oil and gas companies like Aramco.

“Against the backdrop of increased volatility in global markets, we remain focused on helping meet the world’s demand for energy that is reliable, affordable and increasingly sustainable," President and CEO Amin H. Nasser said, adding that Aramco was in the midst of increasing its maximum production capacity to meet anticipated demand growth.

Oil prices rallied to a 14-year high of $139 a barrel in March immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, although later receded as Russian oil continued to flow and renewed lockdowns hurt demand in China. International benchmark Brent crude traded over $111 a barrel Sunday.

Shares of Aramco were up 1.85% on Sunday following the earnings report, with a share costing 41.40 Saudi riyals, or $11.04 on the Tadawul stock market.

Aramco overtook Apple as the world’s most valuable company last week as higher oil prices pushed its shares to record levels, with the company's market cap at $2.43 trillion.

The oil group said it maintained its $18.8 billion cash dividend for the fourth quarter of last year — completing one of the biggest full-year cash dividends in the world. The payment is a crucial source of revenue for the Saudi government.

Gearing, which the company defines as the degree to which its operations are financed by debt, dropped from 14% at the end of last year to 8% in the first quarter.

The strong quarterly results come after resurgent economic activity and the relaxation of global coronavirus restrictions had already delivered record annual results for the state-backed company last year after the devastation of the pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82% as oil prices surge

    Saudi Aramco on Sunday posted an 82-percent jump in first quarter profits, buoyed by a global surge in oil prices that has made it the world's most valuable company.

  • DOJ warns that misuse of algorithmic hiring tools could violate accessibility laws

    AI tools for the hiring process have become a hot category, but the Department of Justice warns that careless use of these processes could lead to violations of U.S. laws protecting equal access for people with disabilities. If your company uses algorithmic sorting, facial tracking or other high-tech methods for sorting and rating applicants, you may want to take a closer look at what they're doing. The department's Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which watches for and advises on industry trends and actions pertaining to eponymous matters, has issued guidance on how company can safely use algorithm-based tools without risking the systematic exclusion of people with disabilities.

  • DOJ warns AI hiring and productivity tools can violate anti-discrimination law

    US officials have warned that AI hiring and productivity systems can violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.

  • Queen Elizabeth makes 1st public appearance in weeks at horse show

    Queen Elizabeth attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show Friday in her first public appearance since March. The 96-year-old queen, dressed casually in a sweater and collared shirt, appeared in good spirts as she watched the competition from her car before making her way to her seat in the stands, next to her son, Prince Edward. From the stands, the queen got to watch her granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, Edwards' daughter, lead a parade through the arena in the saddle of the carriage that belonged to her late husband, Prince Philip.

  • Gwen Stefani Returning to Coach The Voice With Husband Blake Shelton

    This "Rich Girl" is making her return! Gwen Stefani is coming back to The Voice as a coach alongside husband Blake Shelton for the first time since their 2021 wedding.

  • Wife Framed Husband By Planting Child Sexual Abuse Images On Phone: Police

    The man's wife and her friend allegedly cooked up the scheme to win a child custody battle.

  • Your Daily Couples Horoscope for May 15, 2022

    Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!

  • World leaders pay respects in UAE after death of pro-West president

    World leaders began descending on the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to offer condolences on the death of President Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who was succeeded by his half-brother and de facto leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. Sheikh Mohammed, now ruler of wealthy Abu Dhabi emirate, steered the Western-allied Gulf state, an OPEC oil producer and regional business hub, for years before being elected the UAE's third president by a federal supreme council on Saturday. French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country holds lucrative business and military ties with the UAE, arrived in Abu Dhabi, the embassy said.

  • Italian police prevents pro-Russian hacker attacks during Eurovision contest

    The Italian police thwarted hacker attacks by pro-Russian groups during the May 10 semi-final and Saturday final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, it said on Sunday. During voting operations and contestants' performances, police said it had mitigated several cyber attacks on network infrastructure by the hacker group "Killnet" and its affiliate "Legion". On May 11, "Killnet" claimed an attack to the websites of several Italian institutions, including the Senate, Italy's upper house of parliament, and the National Health Institute (ISS), ANSA news agency reported.

  • 'I'm outraged': voices from abortion rights protests across the U.S

    Gabriela Fraga, 35, held a "pregnant by choice" sign at New York's rally. Fraga, who was born and raised in a Catholic family in Peru, is 32-weeks pregnant and said she has always been very pro-choice.

  • Analysis-Neutral Switzerland leans closer to NATO in response to Russia

    Switzerland's fabled neutral status is about to face its biggest test in decades, with the defence ministry tilting closer to Western military powers in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The defence ministry is drawing up a report on security options that include joint military exercises with NATO countries and "backfilling" munitions, Paelvi Pulli, head of security policy at the Swiss defence ministry told Reuters. "Ultimately, there could be changes in the way neutrality is interpreted," Pulli said in an interview last week.

  • Pelosi says Hong Kong’s arrest of cardinal ‘one of the clearest signs yet of Beijing’s worsening crackdown’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) slammed the arrest of a Catholic cardinal in Hong Kong, calling it “one of the clearest signs yet of Beijing’s worsening crackdown” in an op-ed published Friday in The Washington Post. Cardinal Joseph Zen and four other people were arrested earlier this week by national security police in Hong Kong…

  • This is the abortion bill Republicans want if they regain Congress

    House Republicans are prepared to move on abortion legislation on "Day One" if they retake Congress in the midterm elections, according to a top GOP leader.

  • Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision, uses victory to plead for trapped Maripol soldiers

    The public vote from home, via text message or the Eurovision app, proved decisive, lifting them above British Tik Tok star Sam Ryder, who led after the national juries in 40 countries cast their votes.

  • NATO sees Russia's war faltering, mulls expanding alliance

    A senior NATO official says Russia's military advance in Ukraine appears to be faltering and he expressed hope that Kyiv can win the war. Top NATO diplomats are meeting Sunday in Berlin to discuss providing further support to Ukraine and moves by Finland, Sweden and others to join the western alliance in the face of threats from Russia. “The brutal invasion (by) Russia is losing momentum,” NATO Deputy-Secretary General Mircea Geoana told reporters.

  • Turkey's leader opposes letting Finland, Sweden join NATO

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that his country is “not favorable” toward Finland and Sweden joining NATO, indicating Turkey could use its membership in the Western military alliance to veto moves to admit the two countries. “We are following developments concerning Sweden and Finland, but we are not of a favorable opinion,” Erdogan told reporters. The Turkish leader explained his opposition by citing Sweden and other Scandinavian countries’ alleged support for Kurdish militants and others whom Turkey considers to be terrorists.

  • Snoop Dogg Lays Out His Amazing Business Plan If He Were to Buy Twitter

    Twitter under Snoop Dogg's control includes blue checkmarks for all and free internet on airplanes.

  • Indian couple sues son and daughter-in-law for $650,000 for not giving them a grandchild

    A couple in India are taking legal action against their son and his wife, accusing the younger couple of inflicting "mental cruelty" on them by not producing a grandchild.

  • Bitcoin Billionaire Fortunes Plummet in Crypto Meltdown

    After reaching $3 trillion in November, the market value of the crypto market has fallen to $1.37 trillion.

  • These 4 REITs Have Beaten the S&P 500 for Years and Should Keep on Doing Just That

    These leaders in different industries have topped the market for a decade, and each is a buying opportunity now.