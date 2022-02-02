Saudi Billionaire’s Investment Firm Plans IPO of Top Drugstore

Reema Alothman and Matthew Martin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s largest pharmacy retail chain plans to seek about $1.3 billion in an initial public offering in the next few months in what could be the largest share sale in the kingdom since state oil giant Saudi Aramco went public in 2019, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Al Nahdi Medical Co. has appointed the local unit of HSBC Holdings Plc and the investment banking arm of Saudi National Bank to manage the sale of a 30% stake on the Saudi stock market, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The company is considering seeking a valuation of around 16 billion riyals ($4.3 billion) in the IPO, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing, and details of the potential offering haven’t been finalized, the people said. The firm, half owned by Jeddah-based investment firm Sedco Holding, received regulatory approval for the listing in December.

While the kingdom’s wealth fund has been behind many of the biggest recent listings, an increasing number of Saudi family businesses are also capitalizing on soaring demand for stocks and testing the equity markets. Sedco is the investment firm of the Bin Mahfouz family, one of the country’s biggest merchant clans that was behind the establishment of Saudi Arabia’s biggest bank.

Al Nahdi, SNB Capital and HSBC declined to comment.

Momentum Intact

The offering adds to signs that demand for new share offerings is carrying into this year after a boom period across the Middle East in 2021. The most recent wave of listings has already seen a digital security firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund draw about $57 billion in orders from institutional investors in an offering that sought to raise up to $820 million.

Saudi companies raised almost $9.3 billion from share offerings last year, making it the most active IPO market in the Middle East and Africa behind Israel, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. ACWA Power International’s $1.2 billion IPO last year was the largest since Aramco raised almost $30 billion in the world’s biggest ever stock offering.

Read More: Saudi Energy Firm ACWA Sets IPO Price at Top End of Range

Founded in 1986, Al Nahdi has a network of pharmacies with 1,151 outlets across 144 cities. It also has another pharmacy in the United Arab Emirates.

A successful listing of Al Nahdi would represent a rare IPO by a pharmacy chain and would rank it among the largest in the industry.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is currently in the process of selling off its Boots drugstores unit in a deal that could value the chain at up to $9.6 billion, people familiar told Bloomberg in January. Indian pharmacy chain MedPlus Health Services Ltd. raised almost 14 billion rupees ($187 million) in an IPO last month.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thailand Poised to Join Global Rush for Virtual Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand is preparing rules for the setting up of virtual banks, set to join peers including Singapore and Malaysia in promoting financial technology to spur competition and wider access to banking services.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study Show

  • Saudi Telecom Spins Off Data Center, Cable Assets to New Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Telecom Co. plans to spin off its data center, submarine cables and points-of-presence assets into a new firm as the Middle East’s most profitable network operator diversifies into new areas.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned

  • AMC Stock Jumps on Revenue Guidance for Holiday Quarter

    The movie-theater chain posted preliminary results that showed revenue topping analyst expectations in a fourth quarter that included the release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

  • Syria Kurds hold funeral for fighters killed in IS prison attack

    Syria Kurds hold a funeral in the northeastern Syrian town of al-Malikiya for members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) killed while fighting IS jihadists during their attack on the Ghwayran prison in the Kurdish-controlled northeast Syrian city of Hasakeh, with the aim of freeing fellow jihadists.

  • Job openings rose to 10.925 million in December

    The number of job openings and quits each held at historically elevated levels in December, with worker leverage remaining high as labor demand persisted.

  • Amazon to create 1,500 apprenticeships in UK in 2022

    LONDON (Reuters) -Amazon will create 1,500 new apprenticeships in the United Kingdom in 2022, it said on Wednesday. The internet giant said it was offering 40 entry to degree-level apprenticeship schemes, including new schemes in the areas of publishing, retailing, marketing, and a programme focused on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). Amazon said it grew its permanent UK workforce by 25,000 in 2021, taking the total to 70,000.

  • AMC, UPS, Exxon Mobil, Sirius XM stocks rise around earnings reports

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick discuss the two stocks they are looking at today.

  • Ukrainian women volunteer to fight Russian troops

    Ukrainian women are volunteering for military-style weapons training to fend off a potential invasion from Russian troops.

  • Meme stock madness — GameStop and AMC one year later

    After a brutal start to the year, meme stocks are enjoying a three-day rally, with AMC Entertainment up 25%.

  • College savings: 529 plan's compounding growth the ‘eighth wonder of the world,’ strategist says

    Steward Partners Managing Director Jason Bottenfield joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss 529 saving plans, saving for your child's future, and getting students involved to invest towards their higher education.

  • Intuit CEO Warns of Tax Bill Shock for Bitcoin, NFT Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Intuit Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sasan Goodarzi warned that Americans who invested in speculative assets like Bitcoin or nonfungible tokens, and actively traded equities on commission-free websites could be dumbfounded at this year’s tax bill. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV

  • Is Roblox Stock A Buy Right Now After Hitting All-Time Lows?

    Roblox stock is one of the hottest metaverse stocks, soaring more than 40% after its latest earnings report. Is RBLX stock a buy right now?

  • Playtech Plc Shareholders Set to Vote Against £2.1 Billion Australian Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentPlaytech Plc shareholders are set to vote against the 2.1 billion-pound ($2.8 billion) takeover bid for the British provider of gambling software. At least 7

  • Emerging ESG Bond Boom Puts World on Path to Sell $1.8 Trillion

    (Bloomberg) -- A wave of socially conscious debt has emerged from the developing world, flooding global markets with investments that claim to make the world a better place.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Differen

  • Self-charging hybrids outsell diesel in Europe for first time - ACEA

    Self-charging hybrid cars, which operate on both an internal combustion engine and a battery, outsold diesel cars in Europe for the first time in 2021, albeit by just 48 vehicles, data showed on Wednesday. One in 11 cars sold were battery-electric, the data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed, totalling just under 880,000 vehicles. Self-charging hybrid cars contain a battery charged by an internal combustion engine, and generally can only drive a limited distance on electric power.

  • Who Really Got Rich From the GameStop Revolution?

    When Reddit became the rowdy center of the investing universe last January, its co-founder called the frenzy a “revolution” and a “chance for Joe and Jane America, the retail buyers of stock, to flex back and push back.” Maybe one day, he mused, the members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum could do more than just ambush hedge funds–they could outperform those highly-paid investors. The rookies who transformed videogame retailer GameStop into the hottest stock on the planet thought they had a twofer: sticking it to Wall Street while making a bundle themselves.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Different“The reason f

  • Serena Williams, NBK Capital Join Africa Fund-Raising Foray

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentTennis star Serena Williams and NBK Capital Partners have joined a growing number of investors in African startups seeking to take advantage of a tech and in

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.