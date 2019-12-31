Saudi Plan to Wean Off Oil Sees Success Even as Economy Stalls

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s economy shrank 0.5% in the third quarter, a contraction that was broadly expected even as the kingdom’s goal of weaning itself off crude began to pay off with solid growth in non-oil sectors.

The overall economy was weighed down by shrinkage of 6.4% in the country’s oil sector, according to data released Tuesday by the General Authority for Statistics. Overall growth for 2019 is expected to accelerate to a modest 0.4%, according to the latest government estimates, before climbing to 2.3% next year.

Non-oil sectors of the economy grew 4.3% in the third quarter compared to about 2% for the same period of 2018, a sign of Crown Prince’s Mohammed bin Salman’s initiative to diversify the world’s top oil exporter’s economy from crude.

Earlier this year, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the government plans to gradually reduce spending as private-sector growth picks up and businesses take the lead.

To contact the reporter on this story: Abeer Abu Omar in Dubai at aabuomar@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Riad Hamade at rhamade@bloomberg.net, Michael Gunn, Amy Teibel

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.