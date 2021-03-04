Saudi prince pushes on with $500 billion megacity as U.S. points the finger over Khashoggi killing

  • FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a graduation ceremony for the 95th batch of cadets from the King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh
  • FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman attends the Saudi Cup at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh
1 / 2

Saudi prince pushes on with $500 billion megacity as U.S. points the finger over Khashoggi killing

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a graduation ceremony for the 95th batch of cadets from the King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Saeed Azhar
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Saeed Azhar

DUBAI (Reuters) - It seems an unlikely vision, a megacity in the desert with no cars or roads, all run by machines that can recognise your face.

Yet preparations for NEOM, the $500 billion signature project in Prince Mohammed bin Salman's drive to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy, are well underway. The organisation behind the development, expected to be close to the size of Belgium when it is completed, will hire 700 people this year, according to Simon Ainslie, the venture's chief operating officer.

While NEOM is being sold as a vision of a brighter future, international investors have yet to bite.

The scale of the project is vast and the region already has well-established transport and business hubs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar. The development is also inextricably linked to the Crown Prince, who as de facto leader of the kingdom has drawn ire over Saudi's war in Yemen and his own alleged links to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A U.S. intelligence report released last week concluded the prince approved an operation to "capture or kill" Khashoggi, who had criticised Saudi policies in columns for the Washington Post. Saudi officials deny this and have rejected the report's findings.

Analysts say the report is unlikely to change investor sentiment towards Saudi Arabia in the absence of U.S. action against the prince.

"They had expected sort of a bigger push back from the (Biden) administration but if this is it then the signal is fairly weak," said Neil Quilliam, managing director at Azure Strategy, a Middle East-focused consultancy

"So I don’t see this as being a major impediment to most companies seeking opportunities in the kingdom.” [L5N2L06I7]

Quilliam said there was some skepticism about so-called 'giga projects', citing the King Abdullah Economic City project in the early 2000s, that never really took off.

The Saudi government's media office and NEOM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the status of NEOM in the wake of the U.S. report.

Before the report was released, NEOM said that the project had attracted domestic and international interest.

"NEOM is in discussions with several companies across diverse industries that are keen to be involved," it said in a statement.

NEOM was publicly launched in 2017 but large-scale construction of the city has yet to begin. The project currently employs over 750 people, 500 of them hired last year.

The murder of Khashoggi by Saudi agents in Istanbul in 2018 had already caused an international outcry prompting some people at the time to withdraw from the advisory board of NEOM.

The list of current members is not publicly available and NEOM declined to say who sits on it.

COGNITIVE CITY

Funding for NEOM will initially come from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, according to two financial sources close to the matter.

"Investors will start getting interested when the core infrastructure is operating so they are not taking absolute green-field risk," said a financial source familiar with the project.

In 2017, Softbank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said the company would work with Saudi Arabia on the development of NEOM.

Softbank and Son did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on what their current investment plans are for NEOM.

The Saudi sovereign fund PIF has invested around $45 billion in Softbank's inaugural $100 billion technology fund.

The PIF said in an email that its role on major projects was to act as a long-term cornerstone investor to ensure "that capital allocated to all its projects, including NEOM, generate sustainable returns that generate long-term shareholder value".

NEOM's flagship zero-carbon project "The Line" envisages a city of 1 million people run by smart technology with facial recognition and 5G networks as standard.

"We're fundamentally building the world's first cognitive city," Joseph Bradley, NEOM's head of technology and digital and a former CISCO executive, told Reuters, adding that an operating system known as NEOS aimed to seek consent to use data from 90% of residents.

This year's hiring spree will span a range of professions from lawyers, accountants and engineers, to specialist areas such as advanced robotics and adventure sports, according to Ainslie, who was hired in 2019 from Microsoft Corp

NEOM officials say building would start soon on 'The Line', a car-free, road-free city within NEOM, without specifying a date.

NEOM said in a statement that work had begun on surveys and temporary infrastructure, and that permanent works would start this year with the first phase to be completed by 2025.

(additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia in Dubai, Marwa Rashad in London, Paresh Dave in San Francisco and Raya Jalabi in Dubai; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous and Carmel Crimmins)

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus latest news: Italy to give previously infected people single vaccine dose amid supply issues

    Vaccines tweaked for Covid variants will be fast-tracked, MHRA says UK's death toll fuelled by its obesity problem, say experts Economy 'will bounce back faster thanks to success of vaccinations' Rishi Sunak's five-year tax raid after Covid crisis Fears of 'mask apartheid' as schools threaten to segregate pupils Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Italy will administer just a single vaccine dose to those who have recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection, the health ministry said, a move apparently aimed at saving shots amid a stuttering EU inoculation rollout. The recommendation applies to both people who have fallen ill and those who were diagnosed but had no symptoms between three and six months ago. Italy is the third European Union country after France and Spain to follow this path at a time when EU nations are struggling to boost their vaccination campaigns due to supply cuts imposed by drugmakers. Italy, which has a population of around 60 million, had administered 4.76 million doses of vaccines as of early Thursday, with some 1.5 million people receiving the recommended two shots. In all, it has received 6.3 million doses from manufacturers, but repeated supply delays have hampered inoculation efforts. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Former Trump appointees say they’re still waiting on their vacation payouts

    Some former political appointees say they were promised lump-sum payouts and are now struggling to pay rent.

  • Meghan ignored advice and wore Prince Salman earrings three weeks after Jamal Khashoggi murder

    The Duchess of Sussex wore earrings given to her by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia three weeks after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, against advice from palace aides, The Telegraph understands. The Duchess, 39, had been given the Butani earrings as an official wedding present from the Saudi Royal Family. When she wore them to a formal dinner in Fiji in October 2018, during a royal tour, the media were told that they were “borrowed” but unusually, declined to offer further information or guidance. The dinner took place three weeks after Mr Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Duchess’s lawyers insisted that at the time of the dinner, she was unaware of speculation that the crown prince was involved in the murder of the journalist. However, a royal source claimed that palace staff had advised the Duchess not to wear the jewellery. “Members of Royal Household staff sometimes advise people on their options,” one said. “But what they choose to do with that advice is a very different matter.”

  • Kremlin calls on France and Germany to ensure east Ukraine tensions do not cross Rubicon

    The Kremlin on Thursday called on France and Germany to use their influence with the Ukrainian government to make sure that events in eastern Ukraine, where tensions have been rising, did not cross a Rubicon. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow was seriously concerned by an uptick in violence in eastern Ukraine on the contact line between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces, whom he accused of illegal shelling.

  • ‘I Don’t Look At Him As An Abuser,’ Says Woman Who Admits Her Boyfriend Puts His Hands On Her

    Heather claims her boyfriend, Collin, has “rules” for their relationship and says she’s tired of him trying to control her. She admits that Collin has put his hands on her, pushed her, and once bit her on the face, but says, “I don’t like to say he’s an abuser. I don’t look at him as an abuser.” “When we’re talking about an abusive relationship – you are in an abusive relationship,” says Dr. Phil’s wife, Robin McGraw, to Heather in the video above. Robin is the founder and CEO of When Georgia Smiled, The Robin McGraw and Dr. Phil Foundation, which supports organizations and programs that build awareness, offer solutions, and address the needs of children and families to live healthy, safe, and joy-filled lives free of domestic violence and sexual assault. And later, when Dr. Phil advises Heather that she’s in danger, does she take his advice to leave her relationship? Watch more from Wednesday’s conclusion of this two-part Dr. Phil, “Toxic Love: Will Heather Leave Collin? Check your local listing. WATCH: ‘This Is A Dangerous Relationship For You,’ Dr. Phil Warns Man Who Admits To Putting Hands On His Girlfriend TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: At your final breaking point?

  • 'Morons:' Crypto Enthusiasts Burn Banksy's Real Artwork To Turn It Into Digital Token

    A piece of art by the street artist Banksy has been burned by self-described art and cryptocurrency enthusiasts and will instead be sold as a non-fungible token. What Happened: “Morons,” a 2006 artwork that takes a dig at art collectors was reportedly burned at a secret location, according to a YouTube video posted by the enthusiasts who call themselves Burnt Banksy. Burnt Banksy plan to sell the NFT at an auction on Open Sea on Thursday, a link for which would be provided on their Twitter profile. “We view this burning event as an expression of art itself. We are generating a new form of artwork via the creation of this unique NFT that is a direct representation of the physical,” said the enthusiasts. The group said the reason they were burning the artwork was that “as long as the physical piece exists, the value of that piece will remain with the physical.” “If we entirely re-create the physical piece and input specifications such as the art version number into the smart contract code, no one can ever alter the the digital art in any way. In this way the physical piece will forever be memorialized in this NFT,” wrote Burnt Banksy in the video description. Why It Matters: Banksy himself was not reportedly involved in the burning of the piece. Coindesk reported that the winning bidder would receive an official proof of authenticity from Banksy’s authentication agency, Pest Control. The group purchased the Morons for nearly $100,000, an anonymous source told CoinDesk. On Tuesday, crypto veteran Charlie Lee sounded the alarm on the hype surrounding NFT. The Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) creator said NFT is not the artwork. The artist Grimes, partner of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, sold digital artworks for nearly $6 million. Others that have been associated with the NFT recently include Beeple, Lindsay Lohan, and electronic musician 3LAU. Price Action: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 1.05% higher at $49,519.90 at press time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSuch Speed, Much Wow! Dogecoin To Make A Reappearance At NASCARWhy Crypto Veteran Charlie Lee Is Sounding Alarm Against NFT Craze© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Exclusive: India merchants almost halt exports to Iran as its rupee reserves fall - officials

    Indian merchants have almost entirely stopped signing new export contracts with Iranian buyers for commodities such as rice, sugar and tea, due to caution about Tehran's dwindling rupee reserves with Indian banks, six industry officials told Reuters. "Exporters are avoiding dealing with Iran since payments are getting delayed for months," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading house. Iran's rupee reserves in India's UCO and IDBI Bank, the two lenders authorised to facilitate rupee trade, have depleted significantly and exporters are not sure whether they would be paid on time for new shipments, the dealer said.

  • "QAnon Shaman" claims he wasn't attacking the country

    Jacob Chansley, the man seen wearing face paint and a fur helmet with horns during the January 6 insurrection, tells 60 Minutes+ he was trying "to bring God back to the Senate."

  • Photos show North Korea may be trying to extract plutonium

    North Korea may be trying to extract plutonium to make more nuclear weapons at its main atomic complex, recent satellite photos indicated, weeks after leader Kim Jong Un vowed to expand his nuclear arsenal. The 38 North website, which specializes in North Korea studies, cited the imagery as indicating that a coal-fired steam plant at the North’s Yongbyon nuclear complex is in operation after about a two-year hiatus. This suggests “preparations for spent fuel reprocessing could be underway to extract plutonium needed for North Korea’s nuclear weapon,” the website said Wednesday.

  • A lawyer for an accused Oath Keeper Capitol rioter says the group's 'quick reaction force' of weapon suppliers was actually just one guy

    The Oath Keepers were one of the most prominent far-right militia groups the FBI said was involved in the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • The Girl Bryce Hall Was Accused of Cheating on Addison Rae with is Speaking Out

    "He has a girlfriend, he's in a happy relationship and we respect relationships out here."

  • Texas boosters, Greg McDermott and others in college sports are telling us who they are. I hope Black student-athletes listen

    A couple boosters said if Black student-athletes don't like the Longhorns' controversial school song, they can go elsewhere. Take their advice.

  • Pineapple diplomacy: Why Taiwan is gorging on fruit to counter China's trade bullying

    Taiwan’s public has bought up a year’s worth of pineapple exports in just four days - not as part of a new health craze but as a snub to its neighbour China. Beijing last week abruptly banned the import of Taiwanese pineapples, saying the juicy tropical fruit carried “harmful creatures” that could have infected the crop. Most of Taiwan’s pineapples are already consumed domestically, but of those exported, 90 per cent of them were sold to China last year. Taipei believes the move is the latest in a series of coercive policies aimed at damaging the island’s economy. The Chinese Communist Party claims Taiwan, a democratic island of 23 million, as its own territory even though it has never ruled there. Taiwan’s government says its fruit meets the highest international standards and that the curbs fly “in the face of rules-based, free and fair trade.”

  • Alleged Proud Boys leader wins pretrial release

    The government’s evidence that Ethan Nordean ordered violence at the Capitol is “weak,” the judge says.

  • IG faults Elaine Chao at Transportation over ethics concerns

    The Transportation Department’s watchdog asked the Justice Department to criminally investigate Elaine Chao late last year over concerns that she misused her office when she was transportation secretary under President Donald Trump but was rebuffed, according to a report released Wednesday. The report said the department’s inspector general found that Chao used her staff and office for personal tasks and to promote a shipping business owned by Chao’s father and sisters, in an apparent violation of federal ethics rules. Chao, the wife of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, stepped down from her job early this year in the last weeks of the Trump administration, citing her disapproval over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by Trump’s supporters.

  • Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter again after being roasted for commenting on Gillian Anderson 'switching accents'

    Earlier this year, Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria was at the center of controversy after being accused of fabricating her Spanish heritage.

  • SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence

    The 13 people killed in one of the deadliest highway crashes involving migrants sneaking into the U.S. had entered California through a section of border fence with Mexico that was cut away, apparently by smugglers, immigration officials said Wednesday. Surveillance video showed a Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Suburban drive through the opening early Tuesday, said Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol's El Centro sector chief. The Suburban carried 19 people, and it caught fire for unknown reasons on a nearby interstate after entering the U.S. All escaped the vehicle and were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents.

  • The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitals

    By late summer last year, Operation Warp Speed accounts were running dry, so the Trump administration appears to have used a financial maneuver allowing Department of Health and Human Services officials to divert $10 billion from a fund meant to help hospitals and health care providers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Stat News reports. Congress granted the HHS permission to move pandemic-related money between accounts, though the agreement stipulated the agency had to give lawmakers a heads up. In this case, it appears the HHS siphoned the funds quietly, albeit with permission from its top lawyer. Other attorneys told Stat that the agency likely did have the wiggle room to carry out the action. Former Office of Management and Director Russ Vought defended the decision and said "we would do it again," telling Stat that not only did the administration have the authority, it was also "the right thing to do in order to move as quickly as possible because lives were on the line." Other Trump officials seemed to agree, per Stat, arguing that successful vaccines would reduce hospitalizations, making Warp Speed the more consequential outlet. It's still unclear whether the decision has resulted in less money for health care providers, as the Biden administration remains mum on the subject, Stat reports. Read more at Stat News. More stories from theweek.comJoe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceAfter 50 years, a long-lost family photo has made its way back where it belongs

  • Violence erupts as kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls return to families

    It was supposed to be a joyous reunion to end the five-day ordeal of 279 girls kidnapped last week from the Jangebe Government Girls Science Secondary School in a remote corner of northwest Nigeria. Cheering children had lined the street as buses brought the girls, grinning and waving, back to their school from the Zamfara state capital Gusau, where they had been cared for since their release on Tuesday. As government officials in a hall were giving lengthy speeches in front of the girls, impatient parents burst in and grabbed their children to take them home.

  • Trump Got Vaccinated Secretly, Because Otherwise He Might Have Helped the Country | RS News 3/2/21

    Former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both received the Covid-19 vaccine back in January, when they were still living in the White House, but did so in secret without the public knowing. Get the full story at: https://bit.ly/3b6R4ob