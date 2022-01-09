Saudi princess freed after nearly 3 years in jail

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi authorities have released a princess detained in the kingdom under mysterious circumstances for nearly three years, her supporters said on Sunday.

The princess, Basmah bint Saud, a daughter of Saudi Arabia’s second king, disappeared in March 2019 and landed in a notorious Saudi prison without charge, she wrote on social media at the time.

The reason for her arrest along with her daughter was not clear, as she never wielded significant influence. But it marked the latest case against a royal family member as the headstrong Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman consolidated power as the kingdom's de factor leader.

Following his father King Salman's ascension to the throne in 2015, he has prosecuted critics, activists and rival royals, and has locked up and shaken down princes in an anti-corruption purge.

The 58-year-old Princess Basmah and her 30-year-old daughter Suhoud al-Sharif left al-Ha’ir Prison on the outskirts of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, last week and returned home to the port city of Jiddah Thursday, said her legal advisor Henri Estramant. Princess Basmah suffers from health problems including osteoporosis and is now focused on recovering and spending time with family, he added.

Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Saudi government has not commented publicly on the case. But in 2020, the Saudi Mission to the United Nations in Geneva told the working group on arbitrary detentions that Princess Basmah stood “accused of criminal offenses involving attempting to travel outside the Kingdom illegally." There was no trial, it added.

Estramant said security agents scooped up the princess and her daughter as they were preparing to travel to Switzerland for regular medical care.

Princess Basmah's health deteriorated significantly during detention, said her London-based advocates at Grant Liberty, which petitioned the U.N. and campaigned for months to secure her release.

“For months we didn't even know if she was actually alive or not,” said Grant Liberty's legal officer Rhianna Dorrian, citing the princess' inability to make direct contact with her family or supporters since last May. “We also know she was denied basic medication.”

Princess Basmah’s advocates hailed her release as a victory while also saying that she remains under surveillance and some details were still unclear.

“It's a good sign from the royal court that they're working on improving legal conditions,” said Estramant. “Saudi Arabia is trying to modernize and develop and it's important not to have people in arbitrary detention.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mentally ill in Alabama are being put to death first, because they're mentally ill

    Matthew Reeves, an intellectually disabled Black man like Willie Smith was, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on January 27

  • Saudi-led coalition says Houthi actions turn Yemen ports into legitimate targets

    CAIRO (Reuters) -The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen believes the use by Houthi forces of two ports as military bases would turn them into legitimate military targets, coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Malki said on Saturday. The ports of Hodeidah and Salif are controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement and the Saudi-led coalition has said the Houthis use them as launching points for military and marine operations. In what appeared to be a denial of the coalition accusations, Houthi deputy foreign minister Hussein al-Ezzi said that a United Nations mission has been carrying out daily and weekly visits to the ports of Hodeidah province since the Stockholm agreement, the group’s Al-Masirah TV reported on Saturday after the coalition press conference.

  • Papa John's to add 1,350 stores in China by 2040

    Papa John's International Inc. said early Friday that it has signed a franchisee development agreement with Asian private-equity firm Fountainvest Partners to open more than 1,350 locations in South China by 2040. This is the biggest franchisee deal in Papa John's history. Fountainvest has also purchased a majority stake in another Papa John's franchisee CFB Group, which owns and operates 160 restaurants in Shanghai and southern China. "Our new development agreement with FountainVest alone stand

  • Risks for the Market

    Goldman Sachs' Katie Koch and PGIM Fixed Income's Greg Peters describe why fixed income is all about the fed. The problem with the semiconductor shortage and investing in emerging markets.

  • France eases Covid travel restrictions, but no hope yet for ski holidays

    British people travelling for work can visit France again after the country’s Covid rules were relaxed slightly for the first time since a near-total ban on visitors from the UK was put in place last month amid a surge in omicron cases.

  • US hones warnings, offers to Russia over Ukraine

    The Biden administration on Saturday issued new, forceful warnings to Russia on penalties it may face if it goes ahead with threats to invade Ukraine. U.S. officials raised the possibility of incremental shifts in decisions about America’s future strategic posture in Europe. The officials said the administration would be open to discussions with Russia on curtailing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on U.S. and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe.

  • It's Expensive to Be Poor. This CEO Wants to Reduce 'Antiquated' Bank Fees and Wait Times

    PayPal’s CEO and president did not learn his most important business lesson in the C-suite of the $215-billion fintech platform, which he has led since 2014; nor in his previous top jobs at T-Mobile, Sprint, Virgin Mobile or Priceline. In his mind, it came from Krav Maga, the Israeli martial art, which he learned as a teenager and, at 63, still practices every day: “If you stand still, you’re asking to be hit,” Dan Schulman says. Schulman’s industry is in rapid motion these days: The new technologies of distributed finance and cryptocurrency are radically reshaping people’s behavior, and prompting central banks to scramble to adapt.

  • Kazakhstan unrest: BBC witnesses apocalyptic scenes in main city

    A BBC reporter sees the aftermath of protests and deadly violence in Kazakhstan's biggest city Almaty.

  • Snow cleared after deaths of 22 people at Pakistani resort

    Roads at a popular Pakistani resort were cleared Sunday after the deaths of 22 people who were stuck in their cars during a heavy snowstorm as temperatures plummeted, officials said. More than 4 feet (1 meter) of snow fell in the area of the Murree Hills resort in the town of Murree near the capital Islamabad on Friday night and early Saturday. The heavy snow caused hundreds of vehicles to become buried or otherwise stuck.

  • This Major Pizza Chain Just Signed One of the Biggest Expansion Deals in History

    The pandemic has been kind to the quick-service pizza industry. According to Restaurant Business, the major pizza chains positively thrived in the otherwise difficult 2020 with sales increased by hundreds of millions of dollars that year, equaling a 6% year-over-year increase compared to 2019.That momentum continued in 2021, with everyone from big players like Domino's to smaller ones like MOD Pizza getting a slice of that pie.RELATED: After Closing a Significant Number of Locations, This Popula

  • It's not 101 Dalmatians, but Erie's A.N.N.A. Shelter takes in 16 English pointers

    All 16 dogs, known for their bird-hunting abilities, are healthy, spayed and neutered and ready to adopt. They were given up by sportsman breeder.

  • Portraits released for UK Duchess Kate's 40th

    Kate's birthday falls on Sunday (January 9). The portraits were taken at London's Kew Gardens in November 2021 by photographer Paolo Roversi and show her in three different dresses, which British media said were by British luxury brand Alexander McQueen.The photographs will become part of the Britain's National Portrait Gallery's permanent collection and will go on display in three British locations: Berkshire, St Andrews and Anglesey.Catherine's childhood home was in Berkshire, southeast England before she attended university and met her future husband Prince William in St Andrews, Scotland. She and Prince William lived on the Welsh island of Anglesey after their marriage in 2010.

  • Risk Bubbles Are Deflating Everywhere, Some Market Watchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- For those concerned that the decade-long super-easy monetary policy has created asset bubbles around the world, the first signs of trouble may be in the making for inflated markets.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronCrypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a BubbleDjokovic December Covid Case Used for Exemption, Lawyers SayHong Kong Faces Worst of Bo

  • 'He is not your commander-in-chief': Texas governor poised for another battle with Biden administration over military vaccine mandate

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced his intention to sue the Biden administration over the COVID vaccine mandate for National Guard troops.

  • Scientists see silver lining in fed’s latest efforts to avoid ‘dead pool’ at Lake Powell

    In response to drought, less water will be released through the Glen Canyon Dam in January through April. Some scientist see a silver lining.

  • The Secret Backer of ‘Anti-Smoking’ Vape Group

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyA pro-vaping group says it wants to save your life. Cigarettes, they remind us, can kill you. But smokers may be surprised who’s behind that message.“The World Vapers’ Alliance amplifies the voice of passionate vapers around the world and empowers them to make a difference for their communities,” reads the homepage for the WVA, whose logo is revolutionary pastiche—a left fist clenching a vape pen. “Back vaping. Beat smoking,” the page

  • Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

    Ethiopia’s government on Friday announced an amnesty for some of the country’s most high-profile political detainees, including opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and senior Tigray party officials, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas. “The key to lasting unity is dialogue,” the government said in a statement on the amnesty. “Ethiopia will make any sacrifices to this end.”

  • Letter: Abortion equates to misogyny; join Rally for Life Jan. 23

    Letter writer speaks out against abortion, urges people to attend Rally for Life set for Jan. 23

  • Cuban mothers denounce government for holding minors in prison for protesting

    In Cuba, minors have been detained and charged with sedition for participating in the July protests, say parents and opposition groups.

  • Families seek justice for Iran plane crash victims

    Two years on, the families of downed flight PS752 victims are left without answers.