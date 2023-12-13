Saudi registrants for COP28 included undeclared oil company employees, nonprofit says

ED DAVEY and MARY KATHERINE WILDEMAN
·3 min read

At least 15 people who registered for Saudi Arabia's delegation to the COP28 climate conference in Dubai appear to be undeclared employees of the Saudi state oil company, according to research by an environmental nonprofit.

Saudi Arabia, the world's second-biggest oil producer, was one of the main countries opposing an aggressive commitment to phase out fossil fuels at the United Nations-led summit. Saudi Arabia and other large oil-producing nations have traditionally held sway in nixing potential agreements on reducing oil, gas and coal, which when burned cause climate change.

This year, however, negotiators went into extra time before approving an agreement that calls for a transition away from fossil fuels for the first time, though critics say it is filled with loopholes.

New rules for this year's talks required registrants to disclose their affiliation, a move aimed at improving transparency. Activists have long questioned the presence of fossil fuel producers at the talks, although the companies and many experts have said it makes sense for them to participate given their role in the emissions that cause climate change.

Global Witness reported that at least 14 members of the Saudi delegation had names that matched employees of the state oil company, Saudi Aramco. The Associated Press independently verified the nonprofit's work. Two more registrants declared elsewhere -- but not in their conference registration -- an affiliation to Aramco. One of those was a board member.

AP earlier reported that at least 1,300 employees of organizations representing fossil fuel interests registered to attend this year’s talks. Aramco had not declared any delegates to this year’s conference, according to the AP research.

Aramco declined comment to AP. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which oversees the conference, did not respond to a request for comment.

Aramco gets some 99% of its revenues from fossil fuels, according to research by the nonprofit Urgewald. It’s not clear what role the apparent Aramco employees would have played within the Saudi delegation.

The UNFCCC secretariat asked delegates this year to declare their employer, as well as their relationship to the delegation they are guests of. It said participants could opt out of declaring the relationship but made no mention of opting out of declaring an affiliation.

The Global Witness count would make Aramco one of the larger fossil fuel companies to have registered attendance. Russian state-owned Gazprom, the world’s second-leading producer of oil and gas, declared at least 16 employees as attendees at this year’s climate conference.

Aramco employees on the Global Witness list included CEO Amin Nasser, senior vice president Fahad Al-Dhubaib and director of international affairs Nesa Subrahmaniyan.

“The world’s largest oil company snuck executives into COP28 without disclosing their interest,” Jonathan Noronha-Gant, senior campaigner at Global Witness, said. “We need to rid COPs of oil industry influence.”

Global Witness said it reviewed the 136 Saudi registrants who said they were affiliated to the country’s Ministry of Energy, to look for names of people employed by Aramco. Saudi Arabia’s total delegation has 478 people; the nonprofit did not review the entire delegation.

COP24, held in 2018, was the last year Aramco disclosed in the UN attendance rolls that it had sent staff.

Saudi Arabia hailed the deal announced Wednesday as a success. The country did not respond to requests for a comment.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Deadly cycle' of climate change must change, U.N. chief warns ahead of COP28 summit

    The U.N. climate conference known as COP28 begins Thursday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Here are all the key facts and contentious issues to know about ahead of the summit.

  • Oil slides as OPEC meeting delay raises production cut uncertainty

    OPEC+ rescheduled one of the year's biggest oil meetings, sending prices lower ahead of Thanksgiving with uncertainty about additional supply cuts weighing on prices.

  • Apple's self-repair program now includes the iPhone 15 and more M2-powered Macs

    Apple has expanded its self-repair program to include the recently-released iPhone 15 and M2-powered Macs. There’s also a new remote diagnostic tool to help people figure out what’s going on.

  • Fantasy Football Week 15 RB Report: Playing red light, green light with best and worst matchups

    Jorge Martin determines the backfields to target and players to avoid in one of the most important games of the fantasy football season.

  • Netflix's 2024 game lineup includes Game Dev Tycoon, Sonic Mania and a Cozy Grove sequel

    Netflix has revealed some of the games it's releasing next year.

  • Lancia prototype car winds up in a canal in France somehow

    Firefighters pulled a previously-unseen Lancia Ypsilon prototype from a canal in France, after it was presumably stolen from the local Stellantis factory.

  • Amazon competes with its own Goodreads with launch of book discovery service, 'Your Books'

    Amazon today is launching its own competitor to Goodreads, a book tracking and recommendations site it also owns. The retailer announced the launch of a new Amazon feature, Your Books, which will organize all the books you've bought, borrowed, or saved, including print books, as well as Amazon's Kindle and Audible titles. This library will help to fuel discovery and recommendations of other books you might like, which can be saved to wish lists.

  • Chevy's new electric SUV has the right stuff to get EV-weary buyers to take a look

    Midsize electric Chevy Blazer EV is an impressive effort that should appeal to current EV owners and those weary of jumping on the electric bandwagon.

  • Google debuts Imagen 2 with text and logo generation

    Google's making the second generation of Imagen, its AI model that can create and edit images given a text prompt, more widely available -- at least to Google Cloud customers using Vertex AI who've been approved for access. Called Imagen 2, Google's enhanced model -- which was quietly launched in preview at the tech giant's I/O conference in May -- was developed using technology from Google DeepMind, Google's flagship AI lab. Compared to the first-gen Imagen, it's "significantly" improved in terms of image quality, Google claims (the company bizarrely refused to share image samples prior to this morning), and introduces new capabilities including the ability to render text and logos.

  • Andalusia Labs raises $48M Series A to improve digital asset risk infrastructure

    Digital asset risk infrastructure-focused Andalusia Labs, formerly known as RiskHarbor, has raised $48 million in a Series A round at a valuation “north of $1 billion,” the company exclusively shared with TechCrunch. Lightspeed Venture partners led the round; and other investors include Mubadala Capital as well as existing participants like Pantera Capital, Framework Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures and Digital Currency Group, among others. Alongside the fresh capital raise, Andalusia Labs opened its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

  • The Game Awards’ missteps and Light No Fire | This week's gaming news

    The Game Awards are done and the video game marketing machine is winding down for the year, but this industry never fully stops. This week, we’re taking a look at what The Game Awards could have done better (a few things, it turns out) and breaking down some of the biggest announcements from last week’s show.

  • Fed expected to hold rates steady as Wall Street looks for signs of cuts in 2024

    Central bank officials may keep the possibility of rate hikes on the table because they want to prevent financial conditions from loosening as inflation continues to drop.

  • Land Rover begins testing the first electric Range Rover

    Due out in the coming months, the first electric Range Rover will offer V8-like performance and it will stand out as the quietest member of the line-up.

  • The best 15 last-minute Christmas gifts for 2023

    These are the best last-minute Christmas gifts you can get this year, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Zuper dons field service management cape for small business, enterprise customers

    Zuper, a field service management company, closed on $32 million in Series B funding to provide its customers with technologies and tools to cater to a wider range of workers. While other field service management companies target specific parts of the market, Zuper was designed to encompass the entire workflow. Zuper’s platform provides automated workflows and workforce collaboration so that customers have the best possible experience, Zuper CEO Anand Subbaraj told TechCrunch.

  • Guardz collects $18M to expand its AI-based security platform for SMBs

    Thanks to advances in AI, small and medium businesses have become a significant target in the world of cybercrime, accounting for roughly half of all breaches worldwide by some estimates. Now, one of the companies building security tools for SMBs has raised a round of funding to expand its business, underscoring the demand in the market for better defenses. Guardz, an Israeli startup that has built an all-in-one security and cyberinsurance service for small and medium businesses, has raised another $18 million in a Series A round of funding.

  • Tesla recalls over 2 million cars to fix Autopilot safety controls

    Following a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla will recall over 2 million vehicles to make fixes to its Autopilot system.

  • Range Rover Electric teased ahead of its 2024 reveal

    Several years ago, Land Rover announced plans to offer electrified versions of all its vehicle and now that process has begun.

  • China's autonomous vehicle regulation requires safety operators, in-car recordings

    In the field of autonomous driving, the country has made some big strides in defining the parameters and limitations for service providers, removing regulatory ambiguity and granting industry players the freedom to test and commercialize the nascent technology. Prior to the introduction of the nationwide guidelines, policymaking on AV had been playing out in a more decentralized fashion, with local governments formulating their own rules for service providers on their turf. Autonomous buses, for example, should run in "enclosed or roads with relatively simple conditions."

  • South African e-commerce startup TUNL gets funding to accelerate growth of its exports platform

    TUNL, a South African parcel shipping platform, has secured $1 million in pre-seed funding from investors, including Founders Factory Africa, Digital Africa Ventures, E4E Africa, and Jozi Angels. The platform, which claims to help e-commerce merchants save between 50% and 80% on international shipping costs, said the funding will fuel its expansion in its primary market, South Africa, and lay the groundwork for its launch in other key African and emerging markets. CEO Matthew Davey and COO Craig Lowman founded the company in 2022 after Davey sought to solve a challenge he faced as the managing director of a Dutch company that imported South African engineering materials into Europe.