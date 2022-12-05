Saudi Arabia now the only bidder for soccer's 2027 Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia's Abdulrahman Al-Aboud reacts at the end of the World Cup group C soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
7
·2 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Saudi Arabia is now the only candidate to host the 2027 Asian Cup after India’s soccer federation withdrew its bid on Monday.

Preparing for the month-long tournament can let Saudi Arabia show its soccer hosting ambitions to FIFA, which is seeking bidders for the 2030 World Cup and future editions of a revamped Club World Cup.

The Asian Football Confederation said the Saudi Arabian bid will be the only one presented to congress members for approval. That will be at a Feb. 1 meeting in Manama, Bahrain.

No reason was given for India’s withdrawal, though the federation has been in turmoil and was briefly suspended by FIFA this year before staging the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in October.

Saudi Arabia has never hosted the Asian Cup, which it has won three times since the inaugural event in 1956. The most recent title was in 1996.

Hosting the 2027 edition shaped to be a blockbuster contest when the Saudis, Qatar, Iran, India and Uzbekistan initially submitted bids more than two years ago.

World Cup host Qatar was awarded the 2023 edition in October after China handed back its hosting rights, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. That tournament is expected to be pushed back to January 2024.

The 2027 Asian Cup will become the fourth in five editions to be hosted in the Arabian Gulf region.

Qatar also hosted in 2011 and the United Arab Emirates staged the 2019 tournament.

Qatar, which is hosting the ongoing World Cup, has already staged the Asian Cup twice.

The Saudis started their World Cup campaign with a stunning 2-1 upset win over Argentina, but didn't advance to the knockout stages after back-to-back losses to Poland and Mexico in Group C.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Boston marketing firms urge clients to stop advertising on Twitter

    Four major Boston-area advertising and marketing firms have advised clients to pause advertising on the social media site since it's come the ownership of Elon Musk.

  • Germany's Scholz: We must avoid dividing world into Cold War-style blocs

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing the world into blocs and called for every effort to be made to build new partnerships, writing in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs magazine published online on Monday. The West must stand up for democratic values and protect open societies, "but we must also avoid the temptation to once again divide the world into blocs," wrote Scholz in the piece.

  • China Covid: Xi's face-saving exit from his signature policy

    If you want to know what the government's plan is, look at what it does rather than what it says.

  • UAE leader makes surprise visit to Qatar following boycott

    The leader of the United Arab Emirates made a surprise visit on Monday to Qatar as it is hosting the World Cup — his first since leading a yearslong four-nation boycott of Doha over a political dispute that poisoned regional relations. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who also serves as the ruler of Abu Dhabi, made the trip at the invitation of Qatar's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the state-run WAM news agency reported.

  • World Cup fans find booze at hotels, Qatar's 1 liquor store

    Sales of $14 Budweisers at Doha's FIFA Fan Zone continue unabated. “Not to say that you need alcohol to fuel your life, but it’s a good time,” said Ed Ball, an American who created an online map for imbibers in Doha to find bars.

  • ‘We Are All F****d’: The Developers of Tornado Cash and the Future of Crypto

    The arrest of a web developer for the now-sanctioned currency mixer Tornado Cash has raised questions about whom states can hold responsible when bad actors use software to commit crimes. That's why Alexey Pertsev is one of CoinDesk’s Most Influential 2022.

  • Japan police arrest 3 teachers in nursery abuse case

    Police have arrested three teachers at a nursery school in central Japan on suspicion they routinely abused toddlers, including hitting their heads, holding them upside down and locking them up in a bathroom, in a case that triggered outrage and allegations of a cover-up. The Shizuoka prefectural police said they arrested three women on Sunday on suspicion of assaulting at least three toddlers in June at a nursery school in the city of Susono at the foot of Mount Fuji. Susono Mayor Harukaze Murata told reporters Monday that he also filed a criminal complaint against the school director, Toshihiko Sakurai, for allegedly covering up the abuses.

  • Tesla cuts Dec Model Y output at Shanghai plant by more than 20% versus Nov - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla plans to cut December output of the Model Y at its Shanghai plant by more than 20% from the previous month, two people with knowledge of electric vehicle (EV) giant's production plan said on Monday. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the planned cut, first reported by Bloomberg, and Reuters was unable to immediately ascertain the reason for reduction. Inventory levels at Tesla's Shanghai plant rose sharply after it completed an upgrade of the manufacturing facilities in summer, with EV inventory increasing at its fastest pace ever in October.

  • California lawmakers to meet, eye big oil's high gas prices

    Furious about oil companies' supersized profits after a summer of record-high gas prices, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will formally start his campaign to punish big producers by asking the Legislature to fine them and give the money back to drivers.

  • Pelé's family: COVID caused infection, death not imminent

    Two daughters and one grandson of Brazilian soccer great Pelé said the three-time World Cup winner has been hospitalized since Tuesday to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. Kely and Flavia Nascimento and Arthur Arantes do Nascimento said in an interview aired Sunday night that Pelé, who is also undergoing chemotherapy in his fight against cancer, is expected to leave the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo once he fully recovers from the respiratory infection. The hospital said Saturday that Pelé is responding well to treatment for the infection and his health condition had not worsened over the previous 24 hours.

  • US man detained in Saudi Arabian max-security prison after remarks during religious pilgrimage

    A Melvindale man was visiting Saudi Arabia on a pilgrimage when he was detained.

  • Komatsu CEO: no immediate plan to withdraw from Russia

    Komatsu Ltd, the world's second-largest construction machinery maker after Caterpillar Inc, has no immediate plan to withdraw from its Russian operations, it said on Monday, but did not rule out exiting the country in the future. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Komatsu, which also competes with Sany Heavy Industry and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, halted shipments to Russia as well as local production but still offers maintenance services for its machinery already in the country. Komatsu has a manufacturing plant in Yaroslavl, Russia.

  • UAE president visits Qatar in sign of warming ties, lauds World Cup success

    DOHA (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates (UAE) president held talks in Qatar on Monday on the first such visit since Saudi Arabia and three allies ended a boycott of Doha nearly two years ago, lauding Doha's hosting of the World Cup as a "success" for all Arabs. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, UAE de facto ruler for years before becoming president in May, met with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the brief visit before returning to Abu Dhabi where he is due to meet Israel's president.

  • India shared a list of products with Moscow for access to Russian market - minister

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India gave a list of Indian products to Moscow for access to Russian markets, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Monday, as his country seeks to narrow a growing trade deficit with Russia at a time when Moscow faces acute shortages of some crucial materials following Western sanctions. Reuters reported last week that Moscow had sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery, including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, as sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine squeeze its ability to keep vital industries running.

  • Ethereum Pulled Off The Year’s Biggest Blockchain Event

    It was no small task for the hundreds of developers and client teams to build, coordinate, and successfully swap out Ethereum’s core from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. That’s why Vitalik Buterin and Ethereum developers are among CoinDesk’s Most Influential 2022.

  • China set to ease COVID curbs further as markets cheer change of tack

    China is set to announce a further easing of some of the world's toughest COVID curbs as early as Wednesday, sources said, as investors cheered the prospect of a policy shift that follows widespread protests and mounting economic damage. Three years into the pandemic, China's zero-tolerance measures, from shut borders to frequent lockdowns, contrast sharply with the rest of the world, which has largely decided to live with the virus. The strict approach has battered the world's second-largest economy, put mental strain on hundreds of millions and last month prompted the biggest show of public discontent in mainland China since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.

  • Turkey Executive Quits Retailer Group After Inflation Blame Game

    (Bloomberg) -- A top executive at one of Turkey’s largest supermarket chains was forced to resign as head of an industry body after fiercely rejecting claims that retailers are responsible for the country’s soaring inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimi

  • Putin ally's $200 million superyacht to be auctioned to benefit Ukraine

    The 300-foot Royal Romance superyacht confiscated from Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk will be auctioned off to raise money in support of Ukraine.

  • Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

    A group of military volunteers from Georgia has been surrounded near the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast during the last few days; as a result, a Georgian commander was wounded, and five soldiers were killed.

  • India's Oyo lays off 600 employees as part of 'wide ranging' reorganisation

    Softbank-backed Indian hotel aggregator Oyo Hotels and Homes Pvt Ltd said on Saturday it is cutting 600 jobs in its corporate and technology departments. India's IPO-bound Oyo will cut 10% of its 3,700-employee base, while at the same time hiring 250 people, it said in a statement. Oyo Hotels first filed to go public in October 2021 but it has delayed the share sale due to market conditions.