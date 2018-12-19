Saudi starts work with SoftBank on 200 gigawatt solar plan: minister

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has already started implementing an agreement with SoftBank Group's <9984.T> Vision Fund to provide 200 gigawatts of solar power in the kingdom, energy minister Khalid al-Falih said at a post-budget event.

The kingdom's Public Investment Fund agreed to invest $45 billion in the giant tech fund led by SoftBank and the pair are working with other parties on a number of large-scale, multi-billion dollar projects relating to the solar industry.

The PIF and private sector will fund renewable energy projects in the kingdom, Falih said.

