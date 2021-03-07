Saudi Stocks Lead Gulf Gains on Surging Oil Bets: Inside EM

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi stocks climb the most in the Gulf, tracking a surge in oil prices after OPEC+ shocked the markets with a decision to keep supply in check. Aramco advanced the most in five months.

The Tadawul All Share Index rose as much as 1.4%, extending gains this year to 7.9%. Saudi Basic Industries, Saudi Aramco and Al Rajhi Bank contributed the most to the advance. Benchmarks in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Oman also rose, while those in Dubai and Bahrain slipped.

The OPEC+ decision represents a victory for Riyadh, which has advocated for tight curbs to keep prices supported. Oil, the kingdom’s biggest export, jumped last week to $69.36 per barrel in London, the highest since May 2019. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its second- and third-quarter forecasts for Brent to $75 and $80 a barrel, respectively.

Saudi Aramco rose as much as 2.3%, the most since Sept. 2. Bank of America Corp. said the world’s largest oil company is “uniquely positioned” to meet potential resurgence of oil demand, and could generate close to $100 billion in free cash flow next year should bullish assumptions materialize.

Dividend upside is also seen as possible at higher oil prices and output “given Aramco’s stellar FCF generation,” analysts led by Karen Kostanian wrote in a note. Aramco will report 2020 earnings on March 21.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

Adding to the positive sentiment, Saudi Arabia said it’ll ease some coronavirus-related restrictions from Sunday as new cases in the kingdom stabilizedIndoor dining can resume in restaurants, while cinemas, gyms and sports centers will be allowed to reopenClothing retailer Fawaz Alhokair +4.6%, fitness clubs chain company Leejam Sports +5.1%In the United Arab Emirates, the DFM General Index falls 0.2%, while the ADX General Index rises 0.1%Read, March 4: Abu Dhabi Investor IHC to Start Talks for Trojan Holding StakeQatar’s market is closed for a public holiday

