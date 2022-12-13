Saudi Stocks Slip From Outperformers to Stragglers on Oil Swoon

Farah Elbahrawy
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabian stocks have slipped from being among global pacesetters in the first half to ending 2022 as laggards, thanks to a sharp swing in oil prices. And investors are mixed on the outlook for 2023.

Riyadh’s main Tadawul All Share Index is the sixth-worst performing gauge among 92 tracked by Bloomberg in the second half of the year in dollar terms and on track for its biggest annual decline since 2015. After ranking in the top 12 markets by the end of June, Saudi stocks were downgraded by Morgan Stanley five months later.

Worries about rising domestic interest rates have tested sentiment, but oil has played the biggest role as investors fret about the outlook for the world economy. Brent crude has retreated from a high of almost $140 barrel, erasing nearly all of its 2022 gains to trade at $79.14.

“As ever, the level of oil prices will be crucial in determining the overall outlook for the economy and corporate profits,” said Tarek Fadlallah, head of Nomura Asset Management’s Middle East business.

The Tadawul’s 11% drop in 2022 leaves it on the brink of ending a six-year winning streak. Still, the change of fortunes could have been even more severe. It’s outperforming the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which has slumped 22%. Plus, the kingdom remains on track to be the fastest-growing economy among the Group of 20 this year.

Banks, which have a heavy weighting in the index have been hit by a liquidity crunch in the local financial system that has helped push borrowing costs for lenders to the highest in decades.

“Slow global growth puts pressure on oil prices, but continuing OPEC+ discipline should limit the downside,” said Hasnain Malik, a strategist at Tellimer in Dubai. He expects the government to take steps to ease liquidity for lenders.

Investors may also be enticed by valuations, with the Tadawul trading at 13.4 times forward earnings, the lowest since March 2020 and below an average of 14.7 times in the past decade.

“Cheaper multiples will generate more interest from emerging market-dedicated funds, who are still very underweight Saudi Arabia and Gulf Cooperation Council markets,” said Simon Kitchen, head of strategy at EFG-Hermes.

Saudi stocks saw foreign outflows in three of the past 11 months, the highest rate in a year since 2018, exchange data show. The kingdom’s Capital Market Authority announced steps on Dec. 12 that may help turn the tide, unveiling draft rules aimed at increasing foreign ownership of local equities.

A survey of fund managers by SNB Capital published Monday showed 37% were bullish on Saudi stocks in the fourth quarter. Almost 30% said the market is undervalued — the highest proportion yet in Riyadh-based SNB’s survey.

Others disagree, citing rising interest rates among other challenges, with Saudi central bank policy closely tied to the Federal Reserve’s due to the riyal’s dollar peg.

Morgan Stanley strategists downgraded Saudi stocks to equal-weight in November. Funding constraints among banks, local bond issuance amid higher rates and the recovery in cyclical emerging markets are all headwinds, strategists including Marina Zavolock wrote in a note.

