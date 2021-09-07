Saudi Wealth Fund Makes $484 Million Bid for Mobile Towers

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s powerful sovereign wealth fund has made a $484 million bid for a controlling stake in the mobile phone towers unit of the kingdom’s second-largest telecom company.

The Public Investment Fund offered to buy a 60% stake in Zain Saudi Arabia’s towers infrastructure in a deal that would value the unit at 3 billion riyals ($807 million), the company said in a statement.

It also received bids from Prince Saud Bin Fahad and Sultan Holding Company to acquire an additional 10% each. Mobile Telecommunications Co. Saudi Arabia, as Zain Saudi is formally known, would continue to own the remaining 20%.

If the deal goes ahead it would be the first sale of telecoms infrastructure in the kingdom, despite years of the three main mobile operators trying to reach a deal with each other or with external investors.

Zain Saudi said earlier on Tuesday that a deal to combine its towers with Etihad Etisalat, also known as Mobily, and bring in new investors had been abandoned. Mobily has been considering a sale of its towers since 2015, while a possible merger of all the kingdom’s towers was discussed in 2016, people familiar told Bloomberg at the time.

