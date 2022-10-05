Saudi Wealth Fund Offers Three-Part Debt in Green Bond Debut

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund started taking orders for its inaugural dollar green bond as the oil-rich state looks to burnish its environmental credentials.

The PIF, as the fund is known, is offering debt in three tranches, according to people familiar with the matter, who aren’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. The deal may price on Wednesday.

The sale comes as Saudi Arabia -- one of the world’s largest oil exporters -- seeks to diversify away from crude sales. The kingdom pledged to neutralize greenhouse gas emissions within its borders by 2060, and has earmarked billions for carbon-capture technology as part of that goal.

The PIF is a major backer of many of the country’s green ambitions and will use proceeds from the bond sale to finance, refinance or invest in one or more green projects like renewable energy, according to the bond prospectus. The PIF has been mandated to develop 70% of the kingdom’s renewable energy program and expects to make more than $10 billion of investment in green projects by 2026, according to the document.

The kingdom plans to increase the mix of solar and wind energy in its local grid to 50% by 2030, with natural gas set to make up the rest. The country is also investing heavily in hydrogen, which is seen as crucial to its eventual shift away from oil and gas.

Still, some observers are skeptic after the kingdom also committed to investing more in oil and gas production arguing that the world needs more hydrocarbons as it transitions to cleaner fuels. No other G-20 country emits as much carbon dioxide per capita as Saudi Arabia.

BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the global coordinators on the debut multi-tranche ethical sale. PIF is rated A1 by Moody’s Investors Service and A by Fitch, the sixth-highest investment-grade level -- also the same grade it assigns for Saudi Arabia’s government.

