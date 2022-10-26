Saudi Fund Plans to Invest $24 Billion in Regional Countries

Dana Khraiche
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund plans to invest $24 billion in Middle Eastern and North African countries as the oil-rich kingdom seeks to bolster regional economies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Public Investment Fund plans to set up companies to invest in Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Iraq and Sudan, according to a statement. It will channel funds into several sectors including infrastructure, heath care, real estate and telecommunications. In August, the PIF started the Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. to invest in Egypt.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is sitting on his first budget surplus since becoming the de factor ruler of the kingdom, allowing him to channel billions of dollars into assets globally and to plan ambitious construction projects.

The PIF’s statement had an immediate impact on sovereign bonds in the region. Bahrain’s $1.25 billion Sept. 2044 notes gained one cent to 69 cents on the dollar, while Jordan’s $1 billion Oct. 2047 debt rose for a third consecutive day to reach 72 cents. Meanwhile, Oman’s March 2047 dollar bonds hit their highest level in more than two weeks.

The wealth fund, also chaired by the crown prince, is a key lever for the kingdom’s efforts to revive growth after a recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices. Since 2015, the PIF has grown assets under management to $620 billion from about $150 billion.

--With assistance from Selcuk Gokoluk.

(Updates with bond moves in 4th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Conference Draws Wall Street Executives Amid Strained Ties With U.S.

    JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs’s David Solomon are expected to speak at the event in a sign that a Saudi-U.S. diplomatic spat isn’t turning off global investors.

  • Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things...

  • Italy’s Meloni Mulls New Aid Package Worth Up to €10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is working on a new aid package worth as much as €9.6 billion ($9.6 billion) to help families and businesses through the end of the year without widening the country’s deficit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayRenters Hit Breaking Poi

  • Biden says ‘not enough people’ getting updated COVID booster as he receives his own jab

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday said not enough Americans were getting their updated COVID booster, as he rolled up his sleeve to get his own jab.

  • Big drops in tech giants weigh on stocks in the early going

    Drops in big tech companies including Google’s parent company and Microsoft weighed down the stock market in early trading on Wall Street. Alphabet and Microsoft each fell about 8% in the early going Wednesday after reporting disappointing results. Google’s ad sales slowed dramatically and Microsoft’s profits sank 14% as PC sales fell.

  • Harley-Davidson stock jumps on earnings, strong motorcycle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Harley-Davidson, the company's cash flow, and bike shipments.

  • Mnuchin Expects Significant Slowdown in China: FII Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set to endure a significant slowdown, which will impact the rest of the world, former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on the second day of Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsToo Much G

  • First plane repatriating Venezuelan migrants in Mexico departs for Caracas, sources say

    A first flight carrying Venezuelan migrants voluntarily returning to their homeland from Mexico departed on Tuesday, according to two Mexican officials. Mexico is dealing with a major increase in the number of Venezuelans fleeing the country's economic woes, due both to people arriving on its southern border and thousands more being expelled from the United States under a plan unveiled this month aimed at curbing migrant flows. The plane, operated by Venezuela's state airline, left Mexico City's Felipe Angeles International Airport destined for Caracas, the sources said.

  • Shaw Soars as Minister’s Intervention Boosts Odds of Rogers Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Shaw Communications Inc. jumped 9% after a government minister in Canada clarified the regulatory conditions on its deal with Rogers Communications Inc., improving the odds that the transaction will close. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsToo Much Gas. Eur

  • Intel's Mobileye topped its IPO targets, raising $861M at a $16.7B valuation

    Mobileye Global Inc. reportedly priced its initial public offering Tuesday above its forecasted range, raising rising $861 million. In one of the biggest IPOs of the year, Intel Corp.'s self-driving technology unit sold 41 million shares at $21 a piece, according to Reuters and Bloomberg. Mobileye had projected its shares would sell for between $18 and $20 each.

  • Spotify stock down on Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss third-quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • 'Alternate realities': Democrats and Republicans smear each other as 'fascists.' Is either right?

    Fears that fascism is on the rise in U.S. come amid growing concern that democracy is in peril heading into November’s mid-term elections.

  • Saudi Aramco launches $1.5 billion fund, says energy transition plan flawed

    Oil giant Saudi Aramco launched a $1.5 billion fund to support an inclusive global energy transition on Wednesday while Saudi officials said the switch from hydrocarbons could take decades, necessitating continued investment in conventional resources. Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, and fellow OPEC producers have warned of underinvestment in fossil fuels especially while spare production capacity is thin and demand relatively healthy despite economic headwinds.

  • Hynix Warns US Chip Curbs Could Shut Giant China Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- SK Hynix Inc. warned that the Biden administration’s escalating restrictions could force the closure or sale of a major plant in China, an “extreme situation” or worst-case scenario it hopes to avert.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayRenters Hit Breaking Point

  • US 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate Tops 7%, Hits Highest Since 2001

    (Bloomberg) -- US mortgage rates topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades, extending a string of steep increases that have stymied housing demand. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnThe contract rate on

  • Toyota considers sharp boost in output of first EV, but not before 2025, sources say

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota is considering a sharp increase in production of its first mass-market battery-electric vehicle from 2025, according to three people with knowledge of the developing plans, ramping up output of the vehicle amid a broader strategy rethink. The Japanese automaker is considering increasing production of its bZ4X electric vehicle (EV) crossover by either six or 12 times from its current monthly output of a little more than 1,000 cars a month, from 2025 if it can secure needed components, including semiconductors, they said. The car is produced at Toyota Motor Corp's Motomachi plant near its headquarters on a shared assembly line with gasoline cars and hybrids.

  • Harley profit rises as pent-up demand fuels improved shipments

    Harley-Davidson on Wednesday reported better-than-expected profit as robust demand for popular bike models during the summer riding season boosted sales, easing investors' fears of a slowdown in leisure spending due to high inflation. Shares of the iconic motorcycle maker were 2.5% higher in pre-market trading after the company reported a 60% jump in quarterly profit, outpacing analyst estimates. Chief executive Jochen Zeitz reaffirmed Harley's full-year revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10% for motorcycle units and operating income margin of 11% to 12% on the back of strong demand.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq powers rally, stocks rise for third straight session on key earnings day

    U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players.

  • Wall Street bankers in Riyadh renew warnings over world economy

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Top Wall Street bankers renewed their warnings about the world economy on Tuesday amid geopolitical tensions and steep interest rate hikes to tackle decades-high inflation. Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon said economic conditions would "tighten meaningfully from here" and the U.S. Federal Reserve could hike rates beyond 4.5-4.75% if it does not see real changes in behaviour. Speaking at Saudi Arabia's flagship investment conference in Riyadh, he said it was difficult to get out of "embedded inflation" without an economic slowdown.

  • Temasek Overhauls Senior Management With CFO Leong Stepping Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Temasek Holdings Pte. is making its biggest management changes since Dilhan Pillay took over as chief executive officer at the Singapore investment giant a year ago.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise Turn