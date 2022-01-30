Saudi Wealth Fund Rakes In $5 Billion as Demand for Stocks Booms

Reema Alothman
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s plan to sell off stakes in local companies held by its sovereign wealth fund is already paying dividends -- it’s set to rake in about $5 billion over three months.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Public Investment Fund is set to raise $820 million from selling a stake in digital security firm Elm Co. next month after pricing the share sale at the top of the pricing range. That’s in addition to the $3.2 billion it raised from selling shares in Saudi Telecom Co., the largest secondary offering in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region last year. It also raised $1 billion from selling a stake in the Saudi stock exchange in December.

Read More: Saudi Digital Security Firm Elm Sets IPO Price at Top of Range

Share sales in Saudi Arabia have seen huge investor demand, with most IPOs getting priced at the top of offering ranges and surging on their trading debut. The Saudi benchmark index has jumped about 9% this year, extending its 2021 gains of 30%.

Proceeds from the share sales will be a welcome boost for the PIF, which is planning to invest about $40 billion into the Saudi economy this year as it looks to drive Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s plan to diversify the country’s economy away from oil by investing in areas like entertainment and tourism that barely existed in the kingdom before 2016.

The sales also mark a shift in strategy. For decades a sleepy holding company for government stakes in local firms, its looking to recycle its capital, selling off shares in companies it has held for years to invest in new firms. It still holds almost $140 billion of Saudi equities, including large stakes in Saudi National Bank, Saudi Arabian Mining Co., and Saudi Electricity Co.

Read More: Saudi Wealth Fund Plans to Buy $10 Billion in Stocks in 2022

At the same time, the PIF is planning to plow deeper into global equity markets this year by investing about $10 billion more into listed stocks.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Binance Restricts Nigerian Crypto Accounts on Security Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd., one of the world’s biggest crypto exchanges, said it restricted the personal accounts of some Nigerian users to comply with anti-money laundering regulations and ensure the security of the platform for traders.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapT-Mobile to Fire Corp

  • NBA’s Africa Push Is to Tap New Smartphone Users in Youth Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The National Basketball Association Inc.’s plan to tap African fans and new players in the world’s most youthful continent spurred billionaire Prem Watsa-backed private equity firm to invest in the franchise at a valuation of $1 billion.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapT-Mobile to Fire

  • Are Foreign Investors in China Second Class Citizens Now?

    The battle for Evergrande’s assets is starting to heat up. Who is still standing when the dust clears will say a lot about the future of China as a place to invest.

  • Stocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied at the end of a week marked by intense gyrations as strong earnings from Apple Inc. lured dip buyers, overshadowing fears that the Federal Reserve will have to act aggressively to thwart the fastest inflation since the 1980s.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapT-Mobile to Fi

  • AMD is about to wander into a minefield

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings will serve as an important indicator on whether the semiconductor outlook is truly weak for the March-ending quarter or whether it's just weak for certain companies.

  • Lavrov Says Russia’s Response to West Is Delayed: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is considering the “biggest possible offer” to NATO, including more troops and weapons to Estonia, to help deter any Russian aggression against Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday night. Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapT-Mobile to Fire Corporate Staff W

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Steps Up, Still Must Do This; 5 Key Earnings

    Dow Jones futures will open Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. A stock market rally attempt showed whipsaw action last week, but closed with strong gains Friday. Tech titans Apple and Microsoft led the way, having positive reactions on earnings.

  • My 2 Best Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions have negatively affected numerous industries, reducing inventory levels and putting inflationary pressure on the economy. In fact, global semiconductor revenue skyrocketed 25% in 2021, topping $500 billion for the first time, according to research company Gartner. More importantly, semiconductors play a critical role in virtually every sector of the economy, from established industries like auto manufacturing and consumer electronics to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

  • The Nasdaq Has Plummeted 14% in 2022, but These 3 Dividend Kings Have Shrugged It Off

    On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve confirmed intentions to begin raising interest rates in March. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted to expect the unexpected, stating that the Fed would take a flexible approach to raise rates and respond to inflation as needed. Although it's a reasonable position to take, and could be the best course of action long term, the U.S. stock market tends to hate short-term uncertainty.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks to Buy Now

    Growth stocks, on balance, have dramatically outperformed value stocks since the last major financial crisis. Historically low federal fund rates (the rate at which banks lend to one another), combined with enormous levels of fiscal stimulus by the U.S. government, were the main drivers behind this unprecedented 14-year-long bull run in growth stocks. In fact, value stocks have already started trouncing growth stocks, in terms of their total return on capital, since the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • The Market Sell-Off Makes This Unstoppable Growth Stock a No-Brainer

    Now is the time to put on your contrarian hat and take the opposite view from the rest of the market.

  • Early Retirement Portfolio: 15 Stocks to Live Off Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best dividend stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed and historical analysis of the dividend stocks and go directly to read Early Retirement Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Live Off Dividends. Early retirement is becoming a global phenomenon, widely stimulated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $250,000 by 2030

    Investing in a volatile market is never easy; that's why long-term strategies tend to deliver the best results.

  • Comcast, Chevron, and 7 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Chevron Comcast and Kimberly-Clark were among the many U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Several other energy firms declared dividend increases as well. Oil services company Halliburton (HAL) said it plans to raise its quarterly dividend to 12 cents a share, more than double the 4.5 cents it has been paying.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.90, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest group of exchange-traded funds lost substantial value in 2021, but it's not hard to see why. The famed stock investor's funds are heavily invested in growth stocks, and there has been a steady flight of money out of high-flying growth stocks into value stocks in recent months. Cathie Wood, however, remains unperturbed and continues to buy shares in disruptive companies.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • Robinhood Loses 79% Crypto Revenue as CEO Denies Memecoins Listing

    The losses in the fourth quarter of 2021 continued rising despite the bullishness observed in November, reason being lack of interest.

  • Stocks Are on a Wild Ride. 20 Bargains to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • A Big Investor Bought Up Moderna and Nvidia. Two Stocks It Sold.

    Royal London Asset Management scooped up the shares in the fourth quarter while also slashing positions in Salesforce and Sirius XM stock.