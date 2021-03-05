Saudis Bet ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Over in Push for Pricier Oil

1 / 3

Saudis Bet ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Over in Push for Pricier Oil

Javier Blas, Grant Smith and Salma El Wardany
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia just made a high-stakes wager that the glory days of U.S. shale, which transformed the global energy map in the last decade, are never coming back.

By keeping a tight grip on supply at Thursday’s meeting of the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman showed he’s focused on boosting prices -- and confident that this time around it won’t encourage American producers to surge back and steal market share.

“Drill, baby, drill is gone for ever,” said Prince Abdulaziz, who’s orchestrated the revival of the oil market after last year’s catastrophic collapse.

His swagger comes mixed with a good dose of diplomatic tension: Russia, Saudi Arabia’s most important OPEC+ partner, has tried to convince Riyadh for several months to increase output, fearing that rising oil prices would ultimately awaken rival shale producers. The Saudis are certain the American industry has reformed itself.

If the prince is right, OPEC+ will be able to both push prices higher now and recover market share later without worrying rivals in Texas, Oklahoma and North Dakota will flood the market. But if Riyadh has miscalculated -- and it’s got shale wrong before -- the danger will be lower prices and production down the line.

The Saudis have so far convinced their allies the strategy will work. After a quick virtual meeting on Thursday, OPEC+ agreed to prolong its production cuts, defying expectations of an output hike. Russia, however, secured an exemption for itself and Kazakhstan, and will increase output marginally in April.

Brent crude jumped 5% to a one-year high of nearly $68 a barrel after the decision. Front-month futures extended gains on Friday and a raft of banks updated their price forecasts, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which increased its estimates by $5 -- to $75 next quarter and $80 in the following three months.

”This is an incredibly bold move on the part of OPEC+ to extend the oil price rally,” said KPMG Global Energy Sector Leader Regina Mayor.

If history is a guide, however, trouble may be brewing. The OPEC+ coalition, which groups Saudi Arabia, Russia and nearly two other dozen oil producers, has in the past underestimated its American rivals, who year after year produced more than most expected. From a low point of less than 7 million barrels a day in 2007, the U.S.’s total petroleum output more than doubled to hit an all-time high of nearly 18 million barrels a day by early 2020, forcing the cartel to cede market share.

“It’s a risky bet,” said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at consultant Energy Aspects Ltd. “Shale may not be able to respond immediately this year, but 2022 will be different. Higher prices throws them a lifeline.”

For now, U.S. total oil output remains constrained, hovering at 16 million barrels due to the impact of last year’s slump, which briefly saw benchmark prices trade below zero.

Under pressure from shareholders, shale producers have promised restraint, putting profits before the growth they relentlessly pursued during the boom years. Although drilling has risen from the lows of 2020, it’s well below previous levels. In addition, President Joe Biden is trying to temper the worst excesses of the industry, including the indiscriminate natural gas flaring that’s a byproduct of shale’s success.

Under a different oil minister, Saudi Arabia attacked shale producers in 2014 and 2015, flooding the market and forcing prices lower -- a strategy that ultimately failed. Prince Abdulaziz is doing the opposite, because oil higher prices will eventually benefit shale producers. Yet, he’s convinced the industry won’t repeat its pasts excesses.

“Shale companies are now more focused on dividends,” Prince Abdulaziz told Bloomberg News in an interview after the OPEC+ meeting, saying that the kingdom wished the American industry well. “We’ve never had any issue with shale oil. It’s the shale companies which are themselves changing. They have had their fair share of adventure and now they are listening to the call of their shareholders.”

Shale executives agree with him -- at least for now.

“A couple years ago it was ‘drill, baby, drill,”’ John Hess, the head of Hess Corp., said in Houston earlier this week. “Now, it’s ‘show me the money.’”

Ryan Lance, the chief executive officer of ConocoPhillips, echoed the sentiment: “I hope there’s discipline in the system. The worst thing that can happen right now is U.S. producers start growing rapidly again.”

As the industry cuts spending to pay shareholders fatter dividends, there’s not much left to finance increased production. Even Big Oil is scaling its ambitions in shale. Exxon Mobil Corp. had been running 55 oil rigs in the Permian basin that straddles West Texas and south-east New Mexico, part of an effort to boost output to 1 million barrels a day by 2025. After tightening its belt, the U.S. oil giant is running just ten rigs, and has cut its 2025 output target by nearly a third to 700,000 barrels a day.

Yet, there are also signs that higher oil prices may ultimately re-activate the U.S. shale industry. With benchmark West Texas Intermediate now changing hands above $60 a barrel, some companies believe they may be able to both growth and keep shareholders happy. EOG Resources Inc., the largest producer in the Permian, has announced a big spending increase for next year. And others are following suit.

But the reaction of the stock market made Prince Abdulaziz’s case: investors punished EOG for spending more on drilling, marking down its shares relative to more disciplined rivals.

(Updates with Goldman forecasts in seventh paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil and Gas Investors Need to Start Asking Tough Questions

    The Saudi oil minister who is said to have masterminded the oil crisis of 1973 died last week. While the price of oil is now back to pre-lockdown levels, last month Standard & Poor’s put 13 oil companies on downgrade watch, citing profitability concerns to the oil and gas industry, in part driven by the green energy push. It comes on the heels of 46 bankruptcies in 2020, including the multi-billion dollar failures of Chesapeake Energy, Ultra Petroleum, and Unit Corporation.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Price Action Suggests Uncertainty Ahead of OPEC+ Output Decision

    Traders aren’t sure if OPEC+ will leave output cuts steady in April, or lower them slightly. Prices could firm if the cuts stay at current levels.

  • Why ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, and EOG Resources Stocks All Popped Today

    Shares of all the major oil companies are soaring in early afternoon trading Thursday -- and it's not hard to see why. As of 12:20 p.m. EST, ExxonMobil's (NYSE: XOM) stock is up 4.6% and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is higher by 5.5%. Smaller -- but still large-cap -- EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) is doing best of all, with a 9.5% gain.

  • Chevron, Schlumberger, and Microsoft Join for Carbon-Capture Effort

    Energy giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is joining with oil services company Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to work with green power company Clean Energy Systems for a new bioenergy project in California. The companies say it will "convert agricultural waste biomass, such as almond trees, into a renewable synthesis gas that will be mixed with oxygen in a combustor to generate electricity." More than 99% of carbon from the process will be captured and permanently sequestered by injecting carbon dioxide (CO2) underground into nearby deep geologic formations.

  • Climate change: Will China take a 'great leap' to a greener economy?

    A new five-year plan may signal a switch from fossil fuels, but economic worries could limit change.

  • Gasoline prices may hit highest levels since 2014 as OPEC+ keeps oil output cuts: report

    Gasoline prices at the pump may climb past $3 a gallon by Memorial Day, following a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to keep production curbs in place through April, according to a report from GasBuddy Thursday.

  • Tokyo Extends Emergency; Australia Doses Blocked: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan recommended extending its virus state of emergency by two weeks for the Tokyo region set to expire Sunday to prevent a fresh wave of infections as the nation prepares to host the Olympic games in July. China set a conservative economic growth target of above 6% for the year, well below what economists forecast, and outlined ongoing fiscal support with prudent monetary policy as a recovery takes hold. A shipment of 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine that were destined for Australia was blocked by Italy under a new European Union regulation. The head of the world’s biggest vaccine maker and the World Health Organization’s chief scientist said manufacturers of virus shots face a global shortage of raw materials.More than a dozen U.S. states reported increases in hospitalizations for the coronavirus, threatening to reverse a national trend that has pushed in-patient numbers to the lowest level since the fall as social restrictions are being loosened across the country. Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases pass 115.5 million; deaths exceed 2.5 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 279 million shots given worldwideU.S. Spotlight: Hospitalizations in New York remain the nation’s highestInside Pfizer’s fast, fraught and lucrative vaccine distributionVaccinated workers get more office benefits than holdoutsWhere we are in hunting for Covid-19’s originSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.China Sets Growth Target Above 6% (9:12 a.m. HK) China set a conservative economic growth target of above 6% for the year, well below what economists forecast, and outlined ongoing fiscal support with prudent monetary policy.The government will narrow the budget deficit to 3.2% of gross domestic product this year from 3.6% in 2020, Premier Li Keqiang said Friday at the opening of the National People’s Congress.U.S. Hospitalizations Threaten Rebound (9:08 a.m. HK) More than a dozen U.S. states reported increases in hospitalizations for the coronavirus, threatening to reverse a national trend that’s pushed in-patient numbers to the lowest level since the fall.U.S. hospitals were treating 49,519 patients as of Thursday, data from the Department of Health and Human Services show. The tally fell 3.8% since March 1 after California reported 544 fewer cases and Texas recorded a decline of 391. Hospitalizations are down 62% from a peak of 131,637 in mid-January, though the pace of the reduction appears to be slowing.Michigan had 945 hospitalizations Thursday, an increase of 13% over the past three days. Cases jumped 4.9% to 2,075 in Pennsylvania. New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Virginia, Tennessee, Utah, South Dakota, Montana, New Mexico, Nebraska, Idaho and Wyoming also recorded an increase in in-patients.Covid cases make up 12% of hospital patients in New York and Georgia, the highest proportion among U.S. states.Group Calls for Independent Virus Probe (9:05 a.m. HK)A group of scientists called for an independent probe to consider all hypotheses and nail down whether the virus came from an animal amid controversy over the investigation organized by the World Health Organization and China.More than 20 signatories said in an open letter published by the Wall Street Journal that the mission isn’t independent enough as the WHO considered delaying an interim report.Indonesia Holds Phase-3 Trial for China Vaccine (8:32 a.m. HK)A trial on the Covid-19 vaccine produced by China’s Anhui Zhifei Longkema Biological Pharmaceutical will enroll as many as 4,000 participants in Bandung and Jakarta, CNN Indonesia reports.Approval for an emergency use of the vaccine is expected in September, CNN reports.Wells Fargo Offers Vaccine Time Off (7:02 a.m. HK)Wells Fargo & Co., which has the largest workforce among U.S. banks, is encouraging employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and is offering paid time off for the inoculations.The firm will offer up to eight hours paid time off for employees across the world to get vaccinated, according to an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg. The San Francisco-based bank is expanding a testing program, offering the service free to workers at its 25 largest locations, and those who work at other facilities can request an at-home test.Tokyo Plans to Extend Emergency (6:20 a.m. HK)The Japanese government recommended to extend by two weeks its virus state of emergency for the Tokyo region set to expire Sunday, trying to maintain a declining trend in infections as it looks to host the Olympics in about four months.The move was announced early Friday by the government’s point man for virus management, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura. It came after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga strongly indicated Wednesday that he was looking to extend the nearly two-month measure, saying it was “an extremely important time for preventing infections.”Connecticut to Relax Restrictions (5:05 p.m. NY)Connecticut will end capacity limits for restaurants, offices, places of worship and businesses from gyms to stores on March 19, though bars must remain closed, Governor Ned Lamont said.Citing a decline in cases and vaccination rates “among the highest in the nation,” he contrasted his approach with two U.S. states that have reopened more aggressively and pleaded with residents to keep wearing face coverings in public.“This is not Texas. This is not Mississippi,” he told a news briefing on Thursday. Still, he said, “It feels good that we’re able to do this.”Capacity limits for private and public gatherings will be revised, allowing as many as 25 people at private events indoors, and “all sports will be allowed to practice and compete,” according to a statement.Pfizer Plant Cited for Quality Issues (4:59 p.m. NY)The factory that Pfizer Inc. plans to use to boost production of its Covid-19 vaccine for the massive U.S. inoculation effort was cited by federal inspectors last year for repeated quality-control violations.Food and Drug Administration inspectors visited the McPherson, Kansas, plant at the end of 2019 into January 2020, according to an inspection report obtained by Bloomberg via a Freedom of Information request. They found the drug giant released medications for sale after failing to thoroughly review quality issues that arose in routine testing, the report shows.College Agrees to End Tuition Suit (2:50 p.m. NY)Southern New Hampshire University has agreed to pay $1.25 million to resolve a class action in federal court by students demanding refunds after the school canceled in-person classes last spring because of the Covid-19 pandemic.The deal appears to be among the first to be reached in a sea of hundreds of lawsuits filed by students against colleges and universities in federal court after Covid-19 disrupted in-person curricula last year.Canada Sees Faster Shot Timeline (2:45 p.m. NY)The Canadian minister in charge of vaccines said it’s “highly likely” the government will be able to move up its target date of September for inoculating every citizen who wants a Covid-19 shot.Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Thursday in an interview that more people could get their jabs at a faster pace as the delivery of doses ramps up.Canada had administered 5.5 doses of vaccine per 100 people as of Wednesday, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, putting it last among all Group of Seven nations except Japan. The U.K. and U.S. have given 32.3 and 24.3 doses per 100 of their citizens, respectively.France Tightens Restrictions (1:20 p.m. NY)France plans to tighten restrictions and accelerate vaccinations in parts of the country as the government continues to shy away from a third nationwide lockdown on hopes that improvement is just weeks away.The Pas-de-Calais department on the northern coast of France will be put under a weekend lockdown as of Saturday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said at a weekly news conference. “A lockdown, even limited to the weekend, is a heavy measure,” he said.Ireland Reports Stillbirths (1:18 p.m. NY)Irish authorities have identified four cases of stillbirth caused by Covid placentitis, a virus-related condition that leads to inflammation of the placenta, deputy chief medical officer, Ronan Glynn said. While the findings are preliminary, the nation’s health service has been informed and is monitoring the situation, he said. Ireland reported 462 more cases on Thursday, with 39 deaths.Kuwait Imposes Curfew (12:53 p.m. NY)Kuwait has imposed a partial curfew as daily cases jumped to the highest on record. The curfew comes into force from March 7 between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a month, the Council of Ministers said in a statement. The Gulf nation reported 1,716 new cases on Thursday, taking the total to 196,497 with 1,105 deaths.Alabama to Lift Mask Rule in April (12:46 p.m. NY)Governor Kay Ivey said she’ll let Alabama’s mask mandate expire on April 9, as she announced immediate easing of other restrictions.“Folks, we’re not there yet, but we’re getting close,” she tweeted. She said the mask mandate has been “in place for more than a generous amount of time because it has helped.” She said businesses that wish to continue requiring masks will have until then to devise policies.This week, Texas and neighboring Mississippi said they were ending their mask mandates.NYC Gets First J&J Vaccine Shots (11:05 a.m. NY)New York City has received 16,300 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, its first delivery of the one-shot vaccine, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. The city will use the J&J shots to begin vaccinating home-bound seniors, the mayor said in a Thursday briefing.De Blasio said when he becomes eligible to get the vaccine, he hopes to get the J&J shot. The city surpassed 2 million vaccinations this week and the city’s health commissioner has said vaccines may be available to all residents by late April.Zimbabwe Approves Indian Vaccine (11:02 a.m. NY)Zimbabwe has become the first African country to authorize the use of India’s only homegrown coronavirus vaccine, which the developers this week said showed strong efficacy.The first batch of Covaxin, which was co-developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd. and the Indian Council of Medical Research, is due to arrive shortly, the Indian Embassy in the southern African nation said on its Twitter account.Germany, Sweden Clear Astra Shot for Elderly (7:44 a.m. NY)Germany has joined countries widening guidelines for AstraZeneca’s vaccine, based on incoming data that support giving the shot to the elderly.Germany’s immunization commission is recommending the vaccine for people age 65 and older, Health Minister Jens Spahn said in an emailed statement. That expands on a ruling that initially limited it to adults between the ages of 18 and 64.Sweden has lifted its recommendation against using AstraZeneca’s vaccine for people older than 65, Public Health Agency Official Sara Byfors told reporters.Milan Tightens Curbs (6:42 a.m. NY)Almost one year after Milan became the first European region to enter into a hard lockdown, the Italian financial capital is again facing major restrictions.All schools will be closed until March 14 and no person will be able to leave town if not for business and health reasons. Milan citizens won’t be allowed to reach their holiday houses, with bars and restaurants remaining closed while shops can stay open.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Novartis Lends Support To Manufacture CureVac's COVID-19 Shots

    Swiss Pharma giant Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has agreed to help CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) produce its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, known as CVnCoV. Novartis plans to manufacture the mRNA molecules that the vaccine is based on and “bulk drug product” for up to 50 million doses by the end of 2021 and up to a further 200 million doses in 2022. Delivery from the manufacturing site in Kundl, Austria, is expected to start in summer 2021. The two-dose vaccine is in late-stage testing, and CureVac has said results could come as soon as next month. The company has already started rolling submissions with European Medicines Agency for CVnCoV. This arrangement with Novartis is the latest addition to an instance of the companies coming together to boost vaccine supply. Earlier this week, Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) lent support for the manufacture of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) vaccine. Last month, CureVac said GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) would manufacture up to 100 million doses of the vaccine in 2021. Both companies also collaborated to develop next-gen vaccine candidates targeting virus variants. Bayer AG (OTCMKT: BAYRY) has been assisting with the development of CVAC’s vaccine. Price Action: CVAC shares are up 4.6% at $87.40, while NVS is down 3.8% at $84.26 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEmergent BioSolutions Capable Of Manufacturing 1B COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Annually, CEO SaysVir Biotechnology Shares Are Trading Lower As COVID-19 Study VIR-7831 Arm To Stop Enrollment© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil Sands Give OPEC a Boost With Half-Million-Barrel Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Major oil sands producers in Western Canada will idle about half a million barrels a day of production next month, helping tighten global supplies as oil prices surge.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s plans to conduct 30 days of maintenance at its Horizon oil sands upgrader in April will curtail roughly 250,000 barrels a day of light synthetic crude output, company President Tim McKay said in an interview Thursday. Work on the Horizon upgrader coincides with maintenance at other cites.Suncor Energy Inc. plans a major overhaul of its U2 crude upgrader, cutting output by 130,000 barrels a day over the entire second quarter. Syncrude Canada Ltd. will curb 70,000 barrels a day during the quarter because of maintenance in a unit.The supply cuts out of Northern Alberta, following a surprise OPEC+ decision to not increase output next month, could add more support to the recent rally in crude prices. OPEC+ had been debating whether to restore as much as 1.5 million barrels a day of output in April but decided to wait.The Saudi-led alliance closely monitors other major oil producers as it seeks to manage the entire global market, and surging production in North America was its biggest headache in recent years -- especially from U.S. shale but also from Canada.“The U.S., Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada, Brazil and other well endowed countries with hydrocarbon reserves -- we need to work with each other, collaboratively,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said after the group’s meeting on Thursday.Canada’s contribution to balancing the market with less production, much like slowing output in the U.S., is not a deliberate market-management strategy but significant nonetheless.Even though the output cuts are short-term, the battered oil-sands industry shouldn’t be a concern for the Saudis in the long run either, judging from McKay’s outlook for the industry.“I can’t see much growth in the oil sands happening because there is going to be less demand in the future,” he said. “The first step is we have to get our carbon footprint down.”After years of rising output turned Canada into the world’s fourth-largest crude producer, expansion projects have nearly halted on the heels of two market crashes since 2014.Adding to its struggles, Canada’s oil industry is being shunned by some investors such as Norway’s $1.3 trillion wealth fund amid concern that the higher carbon emissions associated with oil sands extraction will worsen climate change. These forces help make future growth in the oil sands unlikely, said McKay, whose company is among the largest producers in the country.Oil sands upgraders turn the heavy bitumen produced in oil sands mines into light synthetic crude that’s similar to benchmarks West Texas Intermediate and Brent. Syncrude Sweet Premium for April gained 60 cents on Thursday to $1.50 a barrel premium to WTI, the strongest price since May, NE2 Group data show.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • West Virginia's GOP Governor Calls Lifting Mask Mandates An Ill-Advised 'Macho Thing'

    “I don’t know really what the big rush to get rid of the mask is, because these masks have saved a lot of lives,” said Jim Justice.

  • Oil Jumps On Shocking OPEC+ Move As Saudis Brush Off Shale; 'Drill, Baby, Drill Is Gone Forever'

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and key partners will extend most of the current output cuts, sending oil prices soaring Thursday.

  • Florida senators like the idea of a ban on tethering pets. But the NRA says no way.

    State lawmakers are debating a new bill which would ban tethering dogs and cats and leaving them unsupervised.

  • COVID-19 vaccine changes: Why Canada went from 3 weeks to 4 months between doses

    Canada's health officials spoke about the recent change in guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on the time between two COVID-19 vaccine doses, and how that may contribute to vaccine hesitancy in Canada.

  • U.S. Mortgage Rates Rise Above 3% for First Time Since July

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates rose above 3% for the first time in seven months, raising concerns that higher borrowing costs will derail the pandemic housing rally.The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 3.02%, up from 2.97% last week and the highest since July 9, Freddie Mac data showed Thursday. Rates have surged from a record low of 2.65% in early January.The rapid rise could threaten a real estate boom that has been built on historically low mortgage rates over the past year. Borrowing costs plunged in 2020, increasing buying power for Americans looking for larger properties in the suburbs.“The impact on purchase demand has been noticeable,” Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac, said in a statement. “While purchase activity remains high, it has cooled off over the last few weeks and is currently on par with early March, prior to the pandemic.”Even with the recent surge, rates remain low by historical standards. This time last year, borrowing costs dipped to 3.29%, the first of 17 record lows during the pandemic.Still, with few available homes to buy, prices have surged along with borrowing costs, potentially keeping buyers out of the market.“The sharp rise in interest rates over the past few weeks, coupled with double-digit price appreciation, is curtailing many buyers’ budgets,” said George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com.Low rates have also boosted the mortgage industry, which posted record profits as a flood of Americans rushed to refinance. With the rollout of vaccines raising optimism about an economic recovery, rates are climbing amid higher yields on the 10-year Treasuries that guide mortgage costs.As it stands, only 49% of borrowers could save at least 50 basis points by refinancing, down from 73% at the end of January, according to a Feb. 26 study of conventional loans by Scott Buchta, head of fixed income strategy at Brean Capital.“We’re at a major inflection point in the mortgage markets,” Buchta said. “The market finds itself in a rising rate environment with a great number of borrowers already having refinanced their loans.”(Updates with chart and commentary.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq perilously close to 10% correction as Powell fails to mollify Wall Street

    The Nasdaq Composite Index on Thursday trades down nearly 10% from its recent peak, a move which is usually defined as market correction, reflecting a retreat from all-time highs for technology stocks as bond yields rise.

  • Oil Jumps After OPEC+ Surprises Market With Unchanged Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged to the highest in nearly two years after the OPEC+ alliance surprised traders with its decision to keep output unchanged, signaling a tighter crude market in the months ahead.Futures in New York climbed 4.2%, rising the most since Saudi Arabia last shocked markets with its January pledge to unilaterally cut output. Global benchmark Brent also jumped on Thursday. The OPEC+ producer alliance agreed during a virtual gathering to hold output steady in April. Saudi Arabia said it is in no hurry to bring back supply and will maintain its 1 million barrel-a-day voluntary production cut.“The decision to maintain the current OPEC+ supply cuts for the month of April has given the oil bulls exactly what they needed as far as the tight-supply narrative goes,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank. “The Saudis shrewdly recognized that in order to maintain the recent upward price momentum and speculative buying interest in oil futures, they needed to ‘feed the bull.’”OPEC+ has helped drain a global glut that accumulated during the pandemic through its supply management, pushing crude futures up more than 30% so far this year. The strength is evident across many corners of the oil market, with key timespreads widening further in a bullish backwardation structure -- an indication of tightening supplies -- and data from brokers showing rallies in key swap markets in the North Sea.Meanwhile, Brent options volume rose to the highest since March 2020, according to preliminary trade data compiled by Bloomberg.The OPEC+ decision represents a victory for Saudi Arabia, which has advocated for production restraints to keep crude prices supported. However, higher prices could spur additional drilling activity by U.S. shale explorers, with domestic oil rigs already at the highest since May 2020. Saudi Arabia appeared unfazed by that risk: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told reporters after the meeting that the U.S. mantra of “drill, baby, drill is gone forever.”See also: Russia Needs April Oil Output Hike Due to Seasonal Demand: Novak“It’s going to get tight,” said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis. “The longer prices stay up, the greater the likelihood we will eventually see a supply response from the U.S. But, it’s not going to be as immediate as it would have been in the past.”OPEC+ had been debating whether to restore as much as 1.5 million barrels a day of output. As part of the agreement, Russia and Kazakhstan were granted exemptions. The group’s next meeting is scheduled for April 1 to discuss production levels for May.The ramifications of a swiftly tightening oil market may also impact prices at the pump, with U.S. retail gasoline prices approaching $3 per gallon for the first time in six years.The rally in crude prices that’s helped send fuel prices soaring is being compounded by refined product supply declines in the U.S. after a deep freeze paralyzed much of the Gulf Coast refining sector late last month. Gasoline futures in New York climbed above $2 a gallon on Thursday before settling just under the key level.Meanwhile, tensions are gathering in the Middle East after Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed attacks on Saudi targets. The rebels, who are backed by Iran, said they bombed an airbase in Saudi Arabia’s southwest with a drone and hit a Saudi Aramco crude facility in Jeddah. Aramco and Saudi officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Prices Are Spiking. One Analyst Thinks the Rally Could End.

    There has been a growing consensus on Wall Street that oil prices will stay high, and that energy stocks can continue their upward swing. “Anything less than 1.5 million barrels per day will bring into question whether OPEC has left it too late to add oil onto the market before the summer demand surge.”

  • U.S. markets regulator deploys team to target climate, ESG misconduct

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has formed an enforcement task force to examine misconduct related to environmental, social and governance issues as the regulator ramps up a focus on climate and other hot-button topics. The SEC has deployed a 22-person team that will focus on disclosures from public companies related to issues such as climate change, investment-advisor activities and funds dedicated to ESG investments, the agency said on Thursday. This is the latest in a series of SEC moves in recent weeks under President Joe Biden, who has made climate a key focus of his administration.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Powell Comments Likely to Trigger Volatile Response

    Gold investors are anxious to see if Powell expresses concern about a recent volatile sell-off in Treasuries and his assessment of the economy.

  • Dow Dives, Tech Stocks Sell Off On Powell Speech As Yields Spike; Tesla Crumbles 7%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower after Fed Chief Powell's speech, as the 10-year Treasury yield jumped Thursday. Tesla stock dived 5%.