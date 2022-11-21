Saudis Deny Report of Talks on OPEC+ Oil-Production Increase

Salma El Wardany
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia denied a report that it is discussing an oil-production increase for the OPEC+ meeting next month, and said it stands ready to make further cuts if needed.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Crude futures pared earlier losses, trading 1.8% lower at $86.04 a barrel as of 5:18 p.m. in London.

“The current cut of 2 million barrels per day by OPEC+ continues until the end of 2023,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in a statement via the Saudi Press Agency. “If there is a need to take further measures by reducing production to balance supply and demand, we always remain ready to intervene.”

Oil futures earlier dropped as much as 6.1%, dipping below $85 a barrel for the first time since September, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the kingdom and other members of the group were considering raising output by as much as 500,000 barrels a day.

That would have been a major reversal after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies decided in October to cut production by 2 million barrels a day. US President Joe Biden has slammed the move, saying it endangers the global economy and aids fellow OPEC+ member Russia in its war in Ukraine.

After an initial rally following the cuts agreement, crude prices have declined as the economic outlook deteriorates and China continues to grapple with Covid-19 outbreaks. OPEC twice reduced its forecasts for global oil demand, and Prince Abdulaziz has said the group will remain cautious due to “uncertainties” about the health of the global economy.

Saudi Arabia has already cut oil exports sharply this month to deliver on the OPEC+ agreement, according to data from energy analytics firm Kpler Ltd. The cartel’s next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 4.

(Updates with political context in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Deutsche Bank CEO Weighs Leveraged Finance Cuts in Review

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is weighing cuts to its leveraged finance unit as part of a review by Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing into under-performing businesses as his three-year restructuring concludes.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Bi

  • KKR-Backed Indian Firm Tapping Modi’s Drive to Green Industries

    (Bloomberg) -- Serentica Renewables India Pvt Ltd., a clean-energy startup backed by KKR & Co., wants to tap Indian industry’s decarbonization drive.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionThe company based near

  • Did the Televised Hearings on Jan. 6 Assault Tip Some Midterm Races to Democrats?

    (Bloomberg) -- A House inquiry into the Capitol insurrection helped focus voters’ attention before the midterms on the risk that election deniers posed to democracy, potentially tipping key races away from GOP candidates backed by Donald Trump. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung

  • Bank of Israel Signals Rate Hikes Not Over After Split From Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionIsrael raised interest rates less than forecast by most economists even as a top central banker signaled borrowing costs will need to go higher to get a grip

  • Alaska Airlines Will No Longer Let Passengers Do This, as of Feb. 15

    Now that travel has rebounded to pre-COVID levels, the airline industry is making up for lost time as they normalize their service. Carriers are picking up where they left off by attempting to woo prospective passengers with certain comforts, perks, or benefits. While many are fine-tuning their loyalty and rewards programs, others are streamlining the boarding process or upgrading their in-flight meal offerings. But with the onslaught of returning passengers, some companies have also had to revo

  • Stock Market Faces Another Oil Spill as Energy Sector Falls

    Falling [oil prices are making a mess](https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-crude-oil-price-touches-80-a-barrel-11668995883) out of energy stocks for the second straight session. Energy stocks are down about 3% in early trading on Monday, by far the worst performer in the S 500. All 23 energy stocks in the index were lower. The stocks posting biggest losses include APA, Diamondback Energy and Marathon Oil, each of which were down about 5%.

  • Disney stock rockets upon Bob Iger’s return, as ‘perhaps the best leader in media’ is back

    Disney shares were surging in premarket action Monday after the surprise weekend announcement that Bob Iger was returning to lead the media giant

  • Oil Pares Losses After Saudis Deny Report About OPEC Output Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared losses and climbed from January lows after Saudi Arabia denied a report that it is discussing oil-production increases.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionBrent futures traded near $8

  • Oil prices waffle on conflicting OPEC+ output reports

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices were down on Monday, but reversed some losses after hitting their lowest since early January on conflicting reports about whether Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are considering a half-million barrel daily output increase. Brent crude futures for January fell $1.41, or 1.6%, to $86.21 a barrel by 12:16 p.m. EST (1716 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were down $1.69, or 2.1%, at $78.39 ahead of the contract's expiry later on Monday.

  • China committee, Trump’s 2024 run, reports of Supreme Court leak: 3 things to watch in politics

    Yahoo Finance's Kevin Cirilli joins the Live show to break down the top political stories this week as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to form special committee on China, Kamala Harris visits the Philippines, Trump kicks off his 2024 presidential campaign, and allegations surface of another Supreme Court breach.

  • Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys Chocolate and Chip

    With Thanksgiving just a few days away, Congress is in recess and President Biden is wrapping up some official Oval Office business: pardoning a turkey and his “wingman,” sparing the lucky birds from the White House Thanksgiving table. The turkeys, named Chocolate and Chip, were pardoned in a formal ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House.

  • Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIvanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.In private letters, Ivanka’s attorneys tried to exclude her—and only her—from a New York state judge’s order that laid

  • Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago

    Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."

  • Adam Schiff slams Kevin McCarthy after he promises to remove 3 prominent Dems from their committees: 'He will do whatever Marjorie Taylor Greene wants him to do'

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is running for House Speaker. He's promised to reinstate MTG to committees and remove some Dems from theirs.

  • Arizona County Lawyer Contacted Sheriff About Threat From Kari Lake Campaign: Report

    An RNC attorney reportedly warned that there were a "lot of irate people out there" whom the campaign "can't control."

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried donated $40 million to political campaigns leading into the midterms, leaving some concerned about crypto's place in Washington, report says

    Ryan Salame, a fellow FTX senior executive, donated more than $23 million primarily to Republican candidates, according to OpenSecrets data.

  • Elon Musk says 'Hey stop defaming me' after coming under fire for letting Donald Trump back on Twitter

    The new owner of Twitter polled users on Saturday asking whether he should lift the ban on the former president's account, with 51.8% voting "Yes."

  • Elon Musk Baits Donald Trump

    Twitter's new CEO reactivated the former president's account on November 20 after a 22-month ban.

  • Chasten Buttigieg, Others Slam Lauren Boebert’s Massacre Statement

    Boebert has a history of homophobic and transphobic views.

  • Russian military base near Melitopol destroyed

    A military base of the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied village of Vesele in Melitopol district has been destroyed. Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram Quote: "Minus one more military base belonging to the occupiers in Melitopol district.