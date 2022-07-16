Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Salma El Wardany, Annmarie Hordern and Matthew Martin
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Biden said late Friday that the Saudis shared his “urgency” to increase oil supply and he expects “further steps in the coming weeks” to that end.

Saudi officials stressed any decision to pump more would be made in the framework of OPEC+, which holds its next decision-making meeting on Aug. 3.

“We listen to our partners and friends from all over the world especially consumer countries,” Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters. “But at the end of the day, OPEC+ follows the market situation and will supply energy as needed.”

The OPEC+ coalition of producers includes Russia, whose oil revenues the US has been trying to squeeze to punish it for its invasion of Ukraine. Riyadh was clear that it’s sticking with the alliance.

Read: Biden Left Waiting for Benefits After Fist Bump in Saudi Arabia

Biden’s trip to the kingdom has been controversial at home, but gasoline prices near record levels also pose political danger.

“I’m doing all I can to increase the supply for the United States of America, which I expect to happen,” Biden said on Friday. “The Saudis share that urgency. And based on our discussions today, I expect we’ll see further steps in the coming weeks.”

Adel Al-Jubeir, minister of state for foreign affairs, played down the idea of any agreement.

“It’s not about an agreement; it’s about the kingdom’s long-standing policy of working to ensure that there’s adequate supply of crude oil on the markets and we follow the supply and demand situation very carefully,” he told Bloomberg in an interview. “If there’s a potential shortage then we work on increasing crude oil production through and with our OPEC partners and OPEC+ partners.”

The alliance already moved to accelerate production increases in June, after calls from consumer nations including the US. Still, with oil prices tumbling from recent highs as recession risks grip markets, the picture could change before the policy meeting on Aug. 3.

In any case, further increases are expected to be modest as the Persian Gulf heavyweights choose to preserve their remaining spare capacity amid supply disruptions ranging from Libyan unrest to sanctions against Russia. The buffer of idle output has dwindled to “razor-thin” levels of just over 2 million barrels a day, according to the International Energy Agency.

Under the terms of the existing OPEC+ agreement, Saudi Arabia’s production is due to reach 11 million barrels a day next month, a level it has only rarely maintained in its decades as a crude exporter. Any further increases would test the kingdom’s maximum sustainable capacity, which state-run giant Saudi Aramco puts at 12 million barrels a day.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Manchin in Driver’s Seat Again After Inflation Fears Vindicated

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly a year ago, Senator Joe Manchin wrote Fed Chair Jerome Powell to raise alarm that the central bank’s policies would overheat the economy, a fixation that made the West Virginia Democrat an outlier in his party.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsManchin in Driver’s Seat Again After Inflation Fears VindicatedThe Most Hated Justice on the Supreme CourtIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Romania Fears Putin

  • Federal judge supports seizure of John Eastman’s cell phone for January 6 inquiry

    The US Justice Department seized the phone of Donald Trump’s former lawyer in June; Eastman filed a motion to get it back

  • Long Beach health officials report city's first suspected case of monkeypox

    On Saturday, Long Beach officials announced the city's first presumptive case of monkeypox. To date, there have been 85 cases in Los Angeles County.

  • California’s Idle Crop Land May Double as Water Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- California’s historic drought may leave the state with the largest amount of empty farmland in recent memory as farmers face unprecedented cuts to crucial water supplies.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsManchin in Driver’s Seat Again After Inflation Fears VindicatedThe Most Hated Justice on the Supreme CourtIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Romania Fears Putin, But Putin Should Fear Romania, TooThe size of

  • Trump’s Fundraising Dropped $2 Million in the Second Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump saw a drop of contributions from the army of donors who’ve combined to give tens of millions of dollars to his political operation in the wake of his loss in the 2020 election.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsManchin in Driver’s Seat Again After Inflation Fears VindicatedThe Most Hated Justice on the Supreme CourtIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Romania Fears Putin, But Putin

  • PA State Rep. on fight to remove homosexuality from criminal code

    Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas signaled several other landmark decisions, such as gay marriage, could be in jeopardy. PA Democratic State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta joins Katie Phang to discuss the steps he’s taking to protect LGBTQ+ Pennsylvanians.

  • Abortion rights and gun control are pivotal factors as common ground grows elusive among U.S. governors

    With stark political divides on abortion, gun violence and other issues threatening to overshadow their meeting, the nation’s governors sought to find common ground — on other issues. The National Governors Association formally kicked off its summer gathering Thursday, the first in-person meeting since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. It follows recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings that have deepened the rift between red and blue states, by overturning Roe v. Wade and striking down gun restrictions in New York.

  • Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Just Listed Their Ultra-Private Beverly Hills Mansion for $19.6 Million

    The gated property features lush plantings to keep any prying eyes away.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz said the Supreme Court wrongly decided Obergefell, the ruling that legalized same-sex marriage

    Cruz made the comments as some worry the reversal of Roe v. Wade puts other rights at risk, including gay marriage and contraception.

  • Trump deposition postponed due to ex-wife's death

    Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana.

  • Iran sanctions 61 more Americans as nuclear talks hit impasse

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has imposed sanctions on 61 more Americans, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for backing an Iranian dissident group, Tehran said on Saturday as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal remained at an impasse. Others blacklisted by Iran's Foreign Ministry for voicing support for the exiled dissident group Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK) included Republican former President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and former White House national security adviser John Bolton, Iranian state media reported.

  • Fiona Hill talks Ukraine, January 6, Trump, Republicans, and 2024: 'We're in a mess'

    "It's a part of our democracy where we can all hold opposing views. That's important. Trump was not doing that," Hill told Insider

  • Dangerous temperatures, dry conditions spread drought concerns

    A dangerous streak of triple-digit temperatures has arrived in Green Country. We have seen temperatures reach as high as 104 degrees throughout the beginning of July.

  • DOJ supports the January 6 committee's subpoena of Mark Meadows amid reports Trump's camp plans to throw him under the bus

    The filing comes after the Justice Department declined to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of court for refusing to testify for the January 6 committee.

  • British pensioner shocked by Portugal wildfire

    STORY: When he returned a day later, his white house stood untouched but where there was once vegetation, there was ashes and his fruit trees burned down. The fire also destroyed the green grass of his tiny front garden."It is a shock to the system but nature has a way of coming back and I'm sure it will all return," Loadwick, 73, told Reuters on Friday (July 15) as he geared up to clean up his land to prevent fires reigniting.With temperatures rising due to climate change, Loadwick, from Middlebrough in England, is scared fires will happen more often in the future: "You have to be on your guard," he said.While temperatures dipped a little in Portugal, they were still expected to top 104 Fahrenheit in some places, with five districts on red alert for extreme weather and more than 1,000 firefighters tackling 12 wildfires, authorities said.In Portugal, the highest temperature on Thursday (July 14) was recorded in the northern town of Pinhao at 116.6 F, just below the record.

  • Evening Weather Forecast - 7/15/2022

    The Valley is expected to see some hot temperatures this weekend.

  • Prime Day 2022 is over but we found 110+ best Amazon deals you can still shop today

    If you missed Prime Day 2022, Amazon still has over 110 deals on home essentials, tech, style and more available now.

  • Biden is first president to fly direct from Tel Aviv to Jeddah

    CORRECTION: This story has been updated to clarify that President Biden is the first president to fly direct from Tel Aviv to Jeddah. A previous version included incorrect information. President Biden embarked on a rare direct flight from Israel to Saudi Arabia on Friday, a trip the White House cited as evidence of warming ties…

  • Why are NASA’S Webb images such a big deal?

    One of the early contributors to the James Webb Space Telescope explains how the newly released images allow us to explore the origins of the universe.

  • Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States

    Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data from AAA, the average...