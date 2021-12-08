Saudis Push Back as France Arrests Khashoggi Killing Suspect

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi authorities asked France to release a man it arrested in connection with the 2018 killing of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi, suggesting it was a case of mistaken identity.

“The person who was arrested has nothing to do with the case in question,” Saudi Arabia’s embassy in France said in a statement on Twitter. “Therefore, the Kingdom’s embassy expects his immediate release.”

French police arrested a man by the name of Khalid Alotaibi at Charles de Gaulle airport outside Paris on Tuesday on suspicion he was a member of the team that killed Khashoggi, state-run Agence France Presse reported. An official at the Paris court of appeals confirmed that an individual was being held based on a Turkish arrest warrant, and that his identity was being verified.

A United Nations report into the killing identified Khalid Aedh Alotaibi as a royal guard member and said he had been “seen in the presence” of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince during a 2017 visit to the U.S. But Khalid and Alotaibi are both very common names in Saudi Arabia.

The arrest came just days after French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Saudi Arabia, becoming the most senior European leader to visit Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman since the murder.

Khashoggi, who had been living in the U.S., was killed and dismembered inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018, sparking an international outcry. A U.S. intelligence assessment concluded that the assassination had likely been ordered by Prince Mohammed, though he has denied involvement and said it was the work of rogue government agents.

France was among several countries to impose sanctions, including travel bans, on 18 Saudis believed to be linked to the murder.

