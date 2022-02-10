Saudi Arabia: 12 hurt in attack targeting airport near Yemen

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ABDULLAH AL-SHIHRI and AYA BATRAWY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Salman of Saudi Arabia
    King of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said Thursday that 12 people were injured by falling debris from an attempted drone attack on an airport in the southern Saudi region of Abha near the kingdom's border with Yemen.

The coalition statement said the people who were hurt included travelers and workers at the airport. Two of the injured were Saudi citizens, four were Bangladeshi residents and three were Nepali residents. There was also one person each from Sri Lanka, the Philippines and India hurt.

Saudi air defenses destroyed the bomb-laden drone that the coalition said was launched by Houthi rebels inside Yemen early Thursday afternoon. Saudi state television and accompanying social media accounts carried video from inside Abha's airport showing operations there running as normal after the incident.

Saudi Arabia has been at war in Yemen since 2015 fighting against Iranian-backed Houthis who overran the capital and ousted the government from power.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden spoke with Saudi King Salman. The White House said the president and king discussed “Iranian-enabled attacks by the Houthis against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia.” Biden underscored U.S. commitment in supporting Saudi Arabia in the defense of its people and territory from such attacks, it added.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, both fighters and civilians, and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Charity group Oxfam this week said a yearlong battle over the strategic Yemeni city of Marib alone has displaced about 100,000 people. The fighting in Marib led to increased Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in recent weeks. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition and backs Yemeni militias fighting the Houthis. U.S. officials have scrambled to reassure the Gulf strategic allies of U.S. defensive support.

The U.S. initially backed the Saudi war effort as the coalition tried to drive the Iranian-backed Houthis from the capital, Sanaa, and restore the previous government to power. President Biden, however, has since tried to distance the U.S. military from involvement in Yemen’s war, where both sides are accused of human rights abuses.

A Saudi readout of the monarch's call with Biden said King Salman discussed the importance of strengthening mutual security cooperation and cited Saudi support for U.S. efforts in preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. The White House says Biden briefed the king on ongoing multilateral talks focused on Iran's nuclear program.

King Salman stressed the need to work together to counter the destabilizing activities of Iran’s proxies in the region, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The two also discussed their shared commitment to maintaining balance and stability in oil markets as Brent crude hovers around $90 a barrel.

___

Batrawy reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ICJ orders Uganda to pay $325m for DR Congo occupation

    International judges blame Uganda for the death of 10-15,000 people between 1998 and 2003.

  • Building collapses in Syria, killing woman and 3 children

    A building collapse in northwest Syria killed a woman and three of her children, while her husband and three other children survived, the opposition Syrian Civil Defense group said Thursday. The collapse of the building Wednesday night on the southern edge of the city of Idlib came as northwest Syria has been witnessing weeks of rain and snow. The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said rescue operations in the two-story building lasted about four hours.

  • Moroccan region held death recipe for boy trapped in well

    The death of a 5-year-old boy trapped for days in the dark depths of a well symbolizes for many villagers a curse that haunts their remote mountainous region in northern Morocco: dirt poor, neglected and dependent on its illegal cannabis crop to survive. The well that swallowed Rayan was dug by his father in a vain bid to forage for water so he could grow cannabis, or marijuana. Rayan’s mother, Wassima Khersheesh, bitterly referred to the well that took her son as “that hole of dust.”

  • Family of man murdered in his Venice home in 2014 still waiting for justice, closure

    Calvin Tally left behind five daughters, twin sons and three grandchildren.

  • Red flags missed? Critics raised concerns years ago about DWP lawsuit settlement

    Concerns were raised about the DWP lawsuit settlement years before the FBI raided the city attorney's office.

  • S. Korea's outgoing president calls for US-North Korea talks

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in his final months in office, has expressed concern over North Korea's expanding weapons program and the possibility it could resume nuclear and long-range missile tests that would revive fears of war in the region. Renewed tensions between Washington and Pyongyang have been a major setback for Moon, a dovish liberal and son of northern war refugees who staked his single presidential term on his ambitions for inter-Korean rapprochement.

  • 15 Best Weekend Beach Getaways in the U.S.

    From the beautiful California coast to the sunny Florida Keys, these are the best weekend beach getaways in the U.S.

  • Fate of Belarusian skier banned over political views in hands of ski body, IOC says

    The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday it was up to the International Ski Federation (FIS) to decide whether to take action in the case of a Belarusian cross-country skier who was barred from competition over what her family said were its political views. Belarusian cross-country skier Darya Dolidovich told Reuters on Tuesday that she and her family had left Belarus because of fears of reprisals by authorities after she was banned from competition, a move her family saw as retribution for their support of the political opposition. Darya Dolidovich is the daughter of Sergei Dolidovich, a seven-time Olympic cross-country skier who took part in street protests against the 2020 re-election of leader Alexander Lukashenko that opponents said was fraudulent.

  • Biden puts focus on drug prices as he tries to revive agenda

    President Joe Biden is trying to jump-start progress on his stalled domestic agenda by refocusing attention on one of his most popular proposals, limiting the cost of prescription drugs. Biden is traveling on Thursday to Culpeper, Virginia, where White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president will call attention to the “unacceptable” cost of medications. “We need to act to stop the abuse of American families," she said.

  • UK's Johnson cites 'a dangerous moment' in Ukraine crisis

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday the Ukraine crisis has grown into “the most dangerous moment” for Europe in decades, while his top diplomat held icy talks with her Moscow counterpart who said the Kremlin won’t accept lectures from the West. As they spoke, Russian forces held sweeping maneuvers north of Ukraine in Belarus, part of a buildup of over 100,000 troops that has stoked Western fears of an invasion. NATO also has stepped up military deployments to bolster its eastern flank, with the U.S. sending troops to Poland and Romania.

  • After months of complaint by Elon Musk, Biden acknowledges Tesla

    U.S. President Joe Biden publicly acknowledged the role of Tesla in U.S. electric vehicle manufacturing on Tuesday, after Chief Executive Elon Musk repeatedly complained about being ignored. "From iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric vehicle production to Tesla, our nation's largest electric vehicle manufacturer, to innovative younger companies," Biden said, adding other start-ups and saying manufacturing is coming "back to America after decades."

  • UN: Build on Islamic State chief's death to thwart recruits

    The U.N. counterterrorism chief said Wednesday it’s crucial to build on the momentum following last week’s death of the leader of the Islamic State extremist group and address the grievances that terrorist groups exploit to attract new followers. Undersecretary-General Vladimir Voronkov told the U.N. Security Council that the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in a U.S. raid in northwest Syria was “perhaps the most significant in a series of blows” against the Islamic State’s leadership in recent months. Since the 9/11 attacks in the United States that spurred the U.N.’s counterterrorism activities, Voronkov said the United Nations has learned that combatting terrorism “is a long-term game and that there are no quick fixes.”

  • Why Camilla's royal title will be 'Queen Consort' instead of just 'Queen'

    Camilla Parker Bowles will be "Queen Consort" instead of "Queen" when Charles is crowned King because she won't be the reigning monarch.

  • Interview: Pollster David Paleologos on School Politics in 2022

    See previous 74 Interviews: Andrew Rotherham on the Virginia governor’s race, activist Tina Descovich on school board politics, and author Bonnie Kerrigan Snyder on free speech and Critical Race Theory. The full archive is here. Off-year elections function as political weathervanes, offering the first concrete data on the electorate’s ever-changing moods. Last November, Democrats watched […]

  • Lexus Gives a Better View of Electric SUV Concept

    Lexus is previewing a large electric SUV model that could offer three rows of seating and a long range. But when could we see it in dealerships?

  • Fusion race kicked into high gear by smart tech

    A US company is speeding up the path to practical fusion energy using Google's vast computing power.

  • Lea Tate, Redding psychologist and former City Council candidate, heads California Board of Psychology

    “I’m fully aware of our mental health issues and there is not enough mental health providers in our area and I’m not quiet about it.”

  • After Hector Manley: Here's the federal policy that could help keep Florida schoolchildren safe

    Title IX investigations "could help identify the internal systems that need to change so this doesn’t happen again,” an expert says.

  • U.S. Senate votes to confirm Biden's ambassador to Germany

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate confirmed on Tuesday President Joe Biden's nominee for ambassador to Germany, Amy Gutmann, filling the high-profile post six months after her nomination. Gutmann, 72, president of the University of Pennsylvania, assumes the post in Berlin as the United States and Germany grapple with the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some of the Republicans who voted against her nomination had attended a dinner on Monday with Germany's new chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

  • The House’s top stock traders

    Note: Excludes representatives no longer in Congress. Data: House Stock Watcher; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) has reported more stock purchases and sales during the past two years than any other member of the U.S. House of Representatives, according to an Axios analysis of data from the House Stock Watcher.Why it matters: Bipartisan momentum is building around legislation that would ban lawmakers from owning and trading individual stocks. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is n