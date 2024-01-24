Saugatuck agrees on occupant, visitor maximums for STRs

SAUGATUCK — Short-term rentals were once again at the center of discussions in Saugatuck during Thursday’s planning commission meeting.

Commissioners are working to make a recommendation to Saugatuck City Council. This month, the board brought in representatives from other Michigan municipalities who've tackled the topic.

Commissioners also reviewed a possible police-powers ordinance and zoning ordinance. The former would affect all STRs equally, rather than grandfathering in existing STRs.

Discussions became lengthy on items like occupancy and visitor maximums.

Some commissioners felt there should be no limits to visitors, as they often support local businesses — but that ran the risk of ruining the intent of occupancy limits. In the end, commissioners agreed on a maximum occupancy of 12 people and a total of 1.5 visitors per guest during certain hours of the day.

Short-term rentals were once again at the center of discussions in Saugatuck during Thursday’s planning commission meeting.

Other topics, like noise enforcement and inspections, also drew lengthy discussion. Municipalities grappling with STRs must determine the cost of annual inspections and, ultimately, who covers them.

"These are business licenses," said Commissioner Mark LaChey. "Any business has a cost of doing business, which includes licensing, inspections, raw goods, cleaning services ... maybe they have to raise their fees to cover, if there's an increase in inspections.

"(The cost) should not be on the non-short term rental owners' property tax bill."

The agenda also called for a discussion on residential caps and parking, but those topics were pushed to next month.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

According to Ryan Cummins, director of planning, zoning and project management, the draft police-powers ordinance will be updated based on feedback given Thursday and reviewed again next month.

The zoning ordinance, meanwhile, will have a public hearing Feb. 15.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Saugatuck agrees on occupant, visitor maximums for STRs