Saugatuck announces resignation of City Manager Ryan Heise

SAUGATUCK — After several weeks of unanswered questions, Saugatuck has announced the resignation of City Manager Ryan Heise.

According to a release, Heise cited "personal reasons" and "opportunities for professional development" in his letter of resignation. He stepped into the role in December 2020.

Saugatuck City Council held a special meeting Feb. 6 naming Director of Planning, Zoning and Project Management Ryan Cummins acting city manager. No reason for the change was given.

“I can only say I have received information that the city manager of Saugatuck is currently absent from City Hall, and that the city council and city manager ... have appointed Ryan Cummins as ‘acting city manager’ until further notice," Mayor Lauren Stanton told The Sentinel at the time. "I have no other details at this point."

On Tuesday, Stanton instead said Heise’s potential relocation was “widely known."

“It became widely known six months ago that Ryan had intentions to relocate his family to the Stillwater, Minnesota, area where his wife’s family resides and was considering new opportunities to grow in his career,” Stanton wrote.

According to Heise, the timing was “excellent” for the family to move.

Stanton cited several achievements during Heise’s time as city manager, including receiving a $1.2 million grant for the Blue Star Trail.

“I was proud to be part of a team which includes dedicated council members, numerous board and committee members and first-class staff,” Heise said. “Saugatuck will forever have a special place in my heart."

Cummins will remain acting city manager while the city searches for a replacement.

