Sauget police capture a woman driving an ambulance stolen in Missouri. What we know

A woman driving a stolen ambulance from Missouri was captured Saturday night in Illinois.

Sauget Police Chief James Jones said he could not release the woman’s identity because she had not been charged.

He said police stopped the ambulance,with emergency lights flashing, at Water Street near West Second Street, in Cahokia Heights about 11:30 p.m.

“Sauget police heard an ISPERN (Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network) broadcast in reference to a black and red St. Louis city ambulance stolen from St. Louis that was currently crossing into Illinois on the Poplar Street Bridge,” the chief said. “ It took the Illinois Route 3 south exit headed towards Mississippi Avenue where our officers attempted to stop it. The emergency lights on the ambulance were activated.”

A woman in her mid-30s was arrested, taken to the Sauget Police Department and released to officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Jones said. It is not known what charges she may face in Illinois.

Additional details about the theft of the ambulance were unavailable.