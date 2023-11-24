Saugus police investigating Thanksgiving Eve brawl at Kowloon restaurant

Saugus police are investigating after a Thanksgiving Eve brawl at Kowloon restaurant

On Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. police responded to a fight in progress at Kowloon.

Six police officers who were already working at the restaurant as part of a detail were able to de-escalate the altercation.

Several young men who were involved were detained and questioned by police. The males were also provided medical attention.

The restaurant and bar closed early.

No arrests were made but an investigation into the incident is ongoing. Charges may come as one individual used a glass bottle in the fight which is a felony, police say.

“The Kowloon is a family-friendly restaurant, unfortunately, a few unruly patrons ruined a nice evening for many others. A disturbance such as this on Thanksgiving Eve is unacceptable and disgusting.” Chief Michael Ricciardelli

Police are still speaking with witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact police

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW