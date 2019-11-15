Saugus school shooting in California: What we know now

A shooting at a Southern California high school Thursday has left two students dead and four others wounded, including the gunman.

A student at the school was taken into custody and was being treated at a hospital, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, adding that the 16-year-old male suspect was in "grave'' condition.

Police officers swarmed Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, upon reports of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. local time.

The incident was the 30th shooting attack at a school this year, according to the gun safety group Everytown.

Here’s what we know so far:

What happened?

A gunman pulled a weapon out of his backpack and opened fire at the school, which has a student population of about 2,500 in grades 9-12 and is located in the William S. Hart district.

Capt. Kent Wegener of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the suspect wounded five students at the school's quad area with a 45-caliber semi-automatic weapon before shooting himself in the head.

Saugus and all other schools in the district went on lockdown. Television images showed victims at Saugus being carried out in gurneys and students later leaving in single file.

Who’s the perpetrator?

Officials described the suspect as an Asian male, a student at the school whose 16th birthday is today. He's a resident of Santa Clarita and his home was being searched.

Villanueva tweeted around 9:40 a.m. PT that the suspect was “in custody and being treated at a local hospital.’’ There has not been an update on his condition.

School shooting toll this year: At least 30 shooting attacks at schools resulting in death or injury in 2019

Who are the victims, and how are they?

They're all students. A 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy died at a local hospital. Wegener said the three other victims include two girls, 14 and 15, and a 14-year-old boy.

Henry Mayo Hospital said one of the male students is in critical condition and the other one in good condition. The suspect is likely to be the male in critical condition.

Two other victims were taken to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, which reported they are in fair and good condition, respectively.

Were there any signs this may happen?

Wegener said his department looked into recent threats against Saugus High and identified two, which were investigated and deemed not connected to today's incident. Authorities have not ascertained a motive.

"I know there are rumors out there about social media posts and different videos that may have been posted from this teen,'' Wegener said. "We will be looking into that. At this point I don't have any information about that.''

What safety measures were in place?

The school district website says a resource officer is assigned to every campus, and the schools have fencing and supervisors monitoring who goes in and out. The Saugus High campus is fenced and has a dozen security cameras but no metal detectors.

"The gates to the campuses are locked during instructional time and typically only unlocked when students are leaving campus for lunch or leaving school at the end of the day. Visitors are directed to the office to check-in.''

Contributing: The Associated Press

