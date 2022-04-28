Sauk Rapids man allegedly sold hundreds of firearms without serial numbers

WAITE PARK — A Sauk Rapids man is suspected of possessing and selling firearms without serial numbers and manipulating them to be fully-automatic and accept suppressors, according to a Stearns County criminal complaint.

Jay James Olson, 21, of Sauk Rapids, faces 16 felony counts of receiving or possessing a firearm with no serial number and one felony count of third-degree drugs with intent to sell while possessing numerous firearms.

In spring 2022, task force investigators from the Minneapolis area were aware Olson possessed and was selling un-serialized firearms, switches used to convert semi-automatic firearms to automatic firearms and suppressors. Firearms without serial numbers are often known as "ghost guns" as law enforcement cannot trace their purchase or transfer, according to the complaint.

Throughout its investigation, law enforcement determined Olson was routinely selling vast quantities of ghost firearms. According to the complaint, Olson was assembling firearms and distributing them in exchange for money. Investigators determined Olson was manipulating firearms to allow them to be switched to fully-automatic or accept a suppressor.

Evidence suggests Olson sold hundreds of ghost firearms to buyers from the area and outside Stearns County, according to the complaint.

Investigators executed a search warrant Tuesday at a Waite Park address connected to Olson. During the search, investigators located numerous guns and firearm parts. On the property, investigators recovered a tote with firearms, suppressors and firearm parts without serial numbers or other identifiers, making them untraceable, according to the complaint.

Investigators recovered lower and upper receivers for handguns and assault rifles, with the vast majority void of serial numbers. The items would allow Olson to build ghost semi-automatic firearms regularly, according to the complaint. If sold in illicit transactions, the items were valued at more than $20,000.

Investigators also located marijuana, marijuana nuggets, edibles, wax and cartridges and items related to controlled substance sales. In total, more than 6,686 grams of marijuana and $4,160 were recovered.

Olson's omnibus hearing is scheduled May 19, according to a court document.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Sauk Rapids man allegedly sold hundreds of firearms without serial numbers