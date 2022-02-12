Sauk Rapids man facing charges of profiting off prostitution

ST. CLOUD — A Sauk Rapids man is suspected of receiving profits from prostitution occurring over a few months.

Bobby Lee Jones, 45, has been charged with receiving profits from prostitution.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force was investigating suspected sex trafficking at an apartment building in St. Cloud. Investigators spoke to a man at the building, who told them he'd paid someone for sex there.

Through a search warrant, an investigator learned that one of the phone numbers the man had been texting belonged to a woman, and separately learned that Jones was receiving money from prostitution of the woman. The investigator started a separate investigation, which turned up records of online conversations between the woman and Jones, referencing prostitution and Jones receiving money from it.

The investigator also spoke with a man who admitted he'd gone to a hotel and paid the woman for sex. The investigator also spoke with the woman, who ultimately told him she'd given Jones money that he knew was from prostitution.

Jones admitted to the investigator he knew the woman was involved in prostitution but denied receiving money from it.

Jones has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Feb. 24.

