Sauk Rapids man killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-94 near Albertville

Dec. 7—ALBERTVILLE, Minn. — A Sauk Rapids man was killed Wednesday, Dec. 6, in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Albertville.

The crash occurred at about 3:04 p.m. Wednesday on westbound 94 near milepost 202 in Wright County, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Three vehicles — a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse, a 2019 Toyota Highlander and 2011 Buick Enclave — were moving slowly in the left lane on westbound I-94. A 2017 Kia Optima approached westbound when all the vehicles collided near milepost 202.

The driver of the Kia, Benjamin Walter Wittrock, 43, of Sauk Rapids, was killed in the crash, according to the State Patrol. His airbag deployed, and he was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The driver of the Toyota, Kristine Marie Anderson, 73, of Minnetonka, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was not taken to a health care facility. Her vehicle's airbag deployed, but the State Patrol did not know if she was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Buick, Laura Beth Ruzicka, 37, of Monticello, was not injured. She was wearing a seat belt, the report said.

The occupants of the Chevrolet were driver Denise Marie Gaida, 57, of Browerville; passenger Barbara Kristine Becker, 70, of Browerville; and Randy Lee Neumann, 63, of Osakis. No one in the Chevrolet was injured, and all were wearing seat belts.

The road conditions were dry, according to the report. The Albertville Fire Department and Wright County Sheriff's Office also responded.