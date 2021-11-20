SAUK RAPIDS — A Sauk Rapids man is suspected of criminal sexual conduct after a woman reported that a 12-year-old was touched inappropriately.

Brandon Wayne Anderson, 30, is suspected of two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct, one in the first degree and another in the second degree.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Benton County District Court, a woman reported to Sauk Rapids police Saturday a possible sexual assault on her daughter. She told police her daughter had told her that when the mother was not at home on Nov. 5, Anderson went to the home. He was watching a movie with the girl when he took off his clothes and began touching her inappropriately, the mother told police.

Later, law enforcement found evidence of electronic communication between the girl and Anderson. The child shared similar details of the Nov. 5 encounter in an interview with the Child Advocacy Center, according to the criminal complaint.

A Sauk Rapids Police Department investigator met with Anderson, who denied any inappropriate touching but admitted some of their electronic communication could have been inappropriate, the complaint said.

Anderson has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 12.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Sauk Rapids man suspected of criminal sexual conduct