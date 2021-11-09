Sauk Rapids woman charged with using man's debit card to steal more than $5,000

SAUK RAPIDS — A Sauk Rapids woman is charged with stealing more than $5,000 from a man by using his debit card without permission, according to a criminal complaint filed in Benton County court.

Cari Ann Rodecker, 52, is charged with felony financial transaction card fraud and felony theft.

According to the complaint against her, a man went to the Sauk Rapids Police Department in April to report fraudulent use of a debit card. The man was incarcerated during the time the card was used and was never able to activate the card, but later found out the card had been unlawfully used, police said.

Rodecker was identified as the person who had used the card without his permission, police said.

Police determined the card had been used at a Sauk Rapids gas station 17 times in a span of three days in March. The card was used to make cash withdrawals and purchases exceeding $3,200. Rodecker was identified as the person using the card on the gas station's video surveillance footage.

Rodecker was also observed on video camera using the card at another Sauk Rapids gas station in March with purchases and withdrawals exceeding $1,400. Rodecker also used a customer loyalty number at the time of the transaction, which matched her phone number.

In March, Rodecker allegedly used the card at a St. Cloud hotel for about $550. Police said the name used at the time of the transaction and provided on the receipt was Rodecker's name.

Her first court appearance was Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Sauk Rapids woman charged with using man's debit card to steal $5K