Sauk-Suiattle officer charged with harassment after fight outside bar

Mar. 24—BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old Sauk-Suiattle tribal police officer has been charged in Skagit County Superior Court with one count of harassment with threats to kill after an altercation outside a Burlington bar where he allegedly threatened people with a loaded handgun.

The charge also has a weapon enhancement, which would increase any possible punishment he could face.

Leventine James Hall was arrested early Tuesday morning after employees of the bar in the 1600 block of South Burlington Boulevard, called 911 to report a belligerent man in the parking lot with a gun.

According to witnesses, Hall had been drinking at the bar with others when one of those he was with decided it was time to leave, court documents state.

As they were leaving, two others they had met at the bar began to get in a physical altercation, court documents state. Hall allegedly attempted to get in the middle of the two, and was knocked to the ground, which angered him, documents state.

At that point, Hall allegedly walked to the vehicle he had arrived in, pulled out a loaded handgun, cocked it and made threats toward the other two men, documents state.

Those two men left when Hall allegedly retrieved the gun, but employees who had also come to break up the fight reported they had begun to seek cover fearing he would begin firing, court documents state.

When Burlington police officers arrived, Hall and his party had left the parking lot. Officers recovered a .45-caliber round from the parking lot.

Officers caught up with Hall and the vehicle being driven by one of his party and arrested him.

He was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center, and later released after posting $25,000 bail.

While on bail he is not to own or possess firearms.