CHARLEVOIX —Tony Cutler, director of the Downtown Development Authority in Sault Ste. Marie, was recently arrested in Charlevoix County on two separate charges of second degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Charlevoix County District Court, Cutler, birth name Antonio Cutler, was arrested on May 10 on two counts of criminal sexual conduct - second degree causing personal injury. Both are felonies with a 15-year maximum sentence for each.

On Tuesday, the City of Sault Ste. Marie had a listing for the position of DDA manager as available and were seeking applicants for the job. City officials confirmed Cutler no longer works for the city.

Cutler is a former candidate for the State House of Representatives and former write-in candidate for Charlevoix County treasurer.

Cutler is a former district director for the Michigan Senate and a former teacher of business and marketing at Mancelona Public Schools. Cutler was also a city commissioner in East Jordan and had a job in the Michigan House of Representatives assisting Representative Frank Foster.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Sault DDA director arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges