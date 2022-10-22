Sault hosts car parade for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

SAULT STE. MARIE — Dozens of Sault residents gathered on Thursday, Oct. 20 to help raise awareness for domestic violence.

The Advocacy Resource Center of Sault Ste. Marie hosts a yearly walk for awareness every October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the U.S. In recent years, because of COVID-19 and cold weather, the walk has become a car parade.

Dozens of locals added their car to the lineup and drove through downtown on Oct. 20 in support of victims of domestic violence.

