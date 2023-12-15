Sault Naturalists seek bird-watching volunteers for annual Christmas Bird Count

White-breasted nuthatches, like this one, are among the bird species that live in Michigan year-round. Courtesy photo/MI DNR

SAULT STE. MARIE — Bird watchers on both sides of Sault Ste. Marie have the opportunity this weekend to get involved in an annual bird count to help keep track of wildlife trends.

Every year, Sault Naturalists, a group of American and Canadian Saultites, comes together for the annual December bird count. Dozens of bird watchers take part each year.

On Dec. 16, members of the group will be traveling throughout the Sault area in both Michigan and Ontario, tallying up flying wildlife. Bird counts like this one take place across the country as a way to track bird populations and their migration patterns.

This is the 68th annual bird count to take place in the Sault region, but the national bird count has been going for even longer.

Starting in 1900, the Christmas Bird Count is North America's longest-running citizen science project. More than 2,000 different groups take part in the count every year throughout the entire western hemisphere by almost entirely volunteer participants.

Together, these counts make up one of the largest sets of wildlife survey data in the world. The data is used by many different conservation biologists and scientists.

By tracking population trends and distribution throughout the hemisphere, the data can be used in a wide variety of ways.

"They compile all that data and have it publicly available for any scientists, conservationists, or any other interested person to use," said Carter Dorscht from Sault Naturalists.

Sault Naturalists is a local organization connecting Sault, Michigan and Sault, Ontario. Over 100 members from the international group participate in weekly nature hikes and preservation activities.

The count takes place in a 24-kilometer circle range, with the center of the circle being the middle of the International Bridge. This circle includes both Sault cities, and extends even further into the surrounding area.

In addition to dedicated counters, the naturalists are hoping this year to get more participation from local watchers. Anyone can participate in the count, and many people do, even if they aren't part of the organization. They usually do so by observing their own bird feeders.

"If someone has bird feeders up at their house and they live within that circle, they can simply spend 15 minutes counting birds and it helps us bring it together," said Dorscht.

While locals can just walk around the Sault area counting birds, organizers said the bird feeder counts bring more help, even if they are only observed for a few minutes at a time. This is because it helps to determine where birds are going and which food sources they are following.

People wishing to participate in the count can contact Dorscht atcarterdorscht@gmail.com or (705) 257-5199.

Last year, 58 different species were observed in the Sault region, and more than 8,677 individual birds were counted.

Lucky bird watchers may spot a red-bellied woodpecker, a bird that only began appearing in the Sault count in 1974, and has been seeing record high numbers every year since.

