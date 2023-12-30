The Sault News’ top 5 stories of 2023

SAULT STE. MARIE — There was a lot of big news in the Sault area in 2023.

From arson to new housing projects, here are our top five stories of the year:

Housing progress

The housing crisis has been a major issue in the region for years, and this year saw real progress being made towards new development of affordable housing.

In July, the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians officially opened the Bgwasendam Gamigong Lodge of Hope as a way to address homelessness on a more direct level.

Sault tribe Chairperson Austin Lowes and other tribal members cut the ribbon to open the Lodge of Hope to fight tribal homelessness.

Over the summer, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also announced housing for temporary workers who will be staying locally while they work on the New Lock at the Soo project. The temporary housing project in Kincheloe is intended to alleviate pressure on the housing stock and demand for hotel rooms.

Tribe celebrates 50 years of federal recognition

The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians marked 50 years of federal recognition in 2023.

Although the Sault Tribe has existed for hundreds of generations, it was not recognized as an official tribal nation by the United States government until 1972. Federal recognition allowed the tribe to establish its own official local government and allowed the tribe to take part in various federal programs.

Dancers take part in the grand entry during the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians' Honoring Our Veterans Powwow to celebrate Veterans Day at Kewadin Casino on Nov. 11, 2023.

While 2023 is technically the 51st anniversary of their federal recognition, the tribe celebrated this year because the previous year's event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns for the tribe's elders.

Line 5 tunnel takes step forward

After years of legal challenges and debate, Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 tunnel project took a significant step forward in December when the Michigan Public Service Commission granted approval for the plan, with several conditions.

Environmental advocates have long called for the pipeline to be shut down over concerns that an oil spill in the Straits would be ecologically devastating, while supporters point to Enbridge’s role in providing fuel, energy and employment across the state.

A diver is seen working along the submerged portion of Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.

In an effort to address safety concerns, Enbridge plans to build an underwater tunnel to house the portion of Line 5 that runs under the Straits.

The commission’s approval is not the final hurdle for Enbridge. They still need a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in order to proceed with the project.

Meanwhile, four of Michigan’s Tribal Nations — including the Bay Mills Indian Community, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians and Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi — announced this month their intention to appeal the commission’s decision.

State police arson incident

In September, an act of arson and vandalism at the Michigan State Police post in Sault Ste. Marie led to a manhunt, shootout and eventual arrest of the suspect.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 6, a man was seen lighting several Michigan State Police vehicles on fire and shooting them with a rifle. Officers later located the suspect, James Kamal Itani, 39, from Orlando, Florida, at a home on Riverside Drive.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 6, a man was seen lighting several Michigan State Police vehicles on fire and shooting them with a rifle.

Itani shot at officers, and suffered gunshot wounds during the altercation. He was arrested and treated for his injuries. He was charged with one count of terrorism, one count of third-degree arson, 11 counts of assault with intent to murder and multiple counts of weapons violations.

News of the arson incident was reported across the state. As officers hunted for the suspect, local businesses and homeowners were asked to check their own security footage and report anything suspicious. Sault Area Schools also kept their doors locked but proceeded with classes as normal during the manhunt.

New Lock at the Soo continues

Work on the New Lock at the Soo project continues to make progress.

The project is being built in three phases. Phase 1 was completed in 2022, and phase 2 is expected to be completed in summer 2024. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, phase 3 construction began in late 2022, and is expected to last seven years, given efficient funding and favorable weather.

The 1,013-foot-long Paul R. Tregurtha freighter enters the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

Around 95 percent of all the iron ore mined in the country passes through the Soo Locks, making the condition of the locks vital to multiple industries.

Currently, two of the four locks are open for use — the Poe Lock and the MacArthur Lock. At 800 feet long, the MacArthur Lock is not large enough to support most of the iron ore freighters that pass through, so around 88 percent of iron ore is restricted to the Poe Lock.

The new lock under construction will replace the old unused locks on the north side. When the new lock is in place, the Poe and new lock will be used interchangeably. Officials said having a backup lock in place will make maintenance easier on both.

The project has been underway for several years, and will take several more to complete. The current projected end date is around 2030.

