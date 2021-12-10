Sault police release information about Sault High threat

A Sault Ste. Marie Police Department car sits outside of Sault Area High School on the morning of Dec. 9 after a possible threat was made.

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department has released more details about the threat at Sault Area High School that occurred on Thursday morning.

According to a press release, at 9:39 a.m. on Thursday, the police department responded to the Sault Area High School for a threat made towards the high school. When the police department responded, school leadership had already taken precautionary safety measures by placing its high school building in a “secure mode.” School leadership reported they had received two independent reports of a 15-year-old Sault High student who made suggestive threats via social media and cellular phone technology towards the school. The threats suggested acts of violence with a firearm towards those in the school, but the student was not in attendance.

“We began our investigation immediately and quickly discovered the student was in the St. Ignace area,” said Chief Wesley Bierling in the press release. “We coordinated with the St. Ignace Police Department and they were able to take the student into custody shortly thereafter. The student has since been lodged at the Sault Tribe Detention Facility on the charge of ‘making terrorist threat,’ which for an adult is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 20 years or a fine of not more than $20,000, or both. We will not be releasing the student’s name.”

Bierling went on to explain that following the shooting at Oxford High School, threats made towards schools in the state have skyrocketed. He said the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department and the Chippewa County Prosecutor’s Office absolutely cannot and will not tolerate these types of actions or behaviors.

“Rest assured, we will investigate and prosecute anyone and everyone who makes threats, allows threats or facilitates threats towards the students, staff or buildings of our schools,” said Bierling. “Parents and guardians, please talk to your children and teach them that all threats, even those made idly, are wrong, dangerous and cannot be tolerated.”

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department also thanked local law enforcement agencies around the county for their swift response, assistance and cooperation in this situation.

If anyone has tips or information about this incident, contact Detective Phil Donnay at (906) 632-5753. All other inquiries are directed to Bierling at (906) 632-5729 or wbierling@saultcity.com.

