Sault Ste. Marie aims to bolster police recruiting with new agreement

SAULT STE. MARIE— Sault Ste. Marie is taking advantage of a state program to bolster the ranks of local police officers.

At the city commission meeting of Oct. 2, the commission approved a police academy recruit tuition repayment agreement to help hire new officers for the city.

Using the state's Public Safety Academy Assistance (PSAA) Program and other state grants, Sault Ste. Marie will be able to help fund training for recruits, while minimizing costs to the city. The training will be available to recruits through Lake Superior State University.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department is looking to hire four new patrol officers permanently, but has had trouble attracting recruits. Police departments have struggled with low policing numbers state-wide.

"It's incredibly tough to find and hire qualified applicants for patrol officers jobs not just locally, but across the state and country," said city manager Brian Chapman.

There are three open positions within the police department currently, and due to upcoming retirements, four more positions are expected to become available in the next two years. Since the hiring process can take 2 months or longer — even after finding a recruit — and the training process can take up to six months, the recruitment program has to begin now.

The program involves creating new positions within the department to hire patrol officers, using the Public Safety Academy Assistance (PSAA) Program to fund training and recruitment.

Recruitment has already begun, and training programs are available to possible recruits.

By conducting the training program at Lake Superior State University, the city keeps recruits in the city while supporting local infrastructure.

"We want to keep them in our backyard and support LSSU as much as we can," said Chapman.

According to the Police Recruit job posting on the City of Sault Ste. Marie website, the city will help pay for the academy enrollment costs. Recruits would be employed as part-time employees and be paid $15 an hour without benefits while in the academy.

After training officers will undergo six months of probationary field training before rising to the rank of full patrol officer.

According to the agreement, any new police officers hired through this program are required to serve at least four years as a Sault Ste. Marie police officer.

