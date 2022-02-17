SAULT STE. MARIE — The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has announced the arrest of Thomas Lawrence Martin, 30 of Sault Ste. Marie, for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials.

Martin was arrested following an investigation stemming from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tip. A search of his home resulted in multiple internet capable devices and evidence. The task force was assisted by the Sault Ste Marie Post.

Martin was charged with two counts of child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession. Martin was arraigned and issued a cash or surety bond of $500,000 in 91st District Court on Monday, Feb. 7. This investigation is still ongoing, and it is anticipated there will be additional charges.

If convicted, Martin faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at www.missingkids.org. The task force also provides resources at www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Sault Ste. Marie man arrested for possession of child sexually abusive materials