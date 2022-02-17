Sault Ste. Marie man arrested for possession of child sexually abusive materials

Contributed
·1 min read

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has announced the arrest of Thomas Lawrence Martin, 30 of Sault Ste. Marie, for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials.

Martin was arrested following an investigation stemming from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tip. A search of his home resulted in multiple internet capable devices and evidence. The task force was assisted by the Sault Ste Marie Post.

Martin was charged with two counts of child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession. Martin was arraigned and issued a cash or surety bond of $500,000 in 91st District Court on Monday, Feb. 7. This investigation is still ongoing, and it is anticipated there will be additional charges.

If convicted, Martin faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at www.missingkids.org. The task force also provides resources at www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Sault Ste. Marie man arrested for possession of child sexually abusive materials

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong hospitals hit 90% capacity as COVID cases surge

    Hong Kong's hospitals reached 90% capacity on Thursday and quarantine facilities were at their limit, authorities said, as the city struggles to snuff out a record number of new cases by adhering to China’s “zero tolerance” strategy. To ease the strain on the city's healthcare system, officials said they would take a different approach to hospitalization and isolation policies and allow some patients to be discharged sooner. The move comes amid reports of patients being treated on beds outside a hospital in the city’s working-class neighborhood of Sham Shui Po.

  • House Money: Zillow rights the ship, stress testing the Fed and more

    In this week's edition of House Money: Real estate giant Zillow reverses its fortunes and outperforms expectations, the mayor of Maui pushes for public-private partnership to add more housing and business leaders share their thoughts on remote work as the new norm.

  • Japan eases strict border controls criticised by business, educators

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will ease border controls imposed to counter the pandemic, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday, softening measures that have been among the strictest imposed by wealthy nations and have been slammed by business and educators. About 150,000 foreign students have been kept out of Japan, along with workers desperately needed by an ageing nation with a shrinking population, prompting warnings of labour shortages and damage to its international reputation. From March, authorities will raise the number of people allowed to enter to 5,000 a day, from 3,500 now, Kishida told a news conference.

  • Japan eases border controls amid criticism as exclusionist

    Japan announced Thursday it will ease its tough COVID-19 border controls by increasing the number of people allowed to enter each day and reducing quarantine requirements following criticism that its current policy is unscientific and xenophobic. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the daily entry cap will be raised to 5,000, including Japanese citizens and foreign residents, from the current 3,500 beginning March 1. “It’s not realistic to ease the measures all at once,” Kishida said.

  • Wichita mom headed to prison for killing man who allegedly beat son with baseball bat

    “Caring compassionate people are capable of great rage in situations when they perceive others have suffered wrongs. ... What happened the night of this case was the perfect storm for her acting out on her fear and anger,” the mother’s lawyer wrote.

  • Viral video of police officers pinning down and handcuffing a Black teen at a New Jersey mall while a white teen he was fighting watched from a couch sparks investigation

    Two police officers broke up a mall fight by pinning a Black teen to the ground while allowing a white teen he was fighting to watch from a couch.

  • Hawaiian Man Arrested for Killing Wife’s Acupuncturist Lover, Police Say

    Honolulu Police DepartmentEric Thompson nearly got away with murder, according to the Honolulu Police, but the 34-year-old entrepreneur was undone by a dropped hat. Thompson was arrested this week in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife’s former acupuncturist and lover Jon Tokuhara. Police first thought the killing was a random act of violence after Tokuhara, 47, was found around 8 a.m. on Jan. 13 dead on the floor of his Oahu studio next to three spent bullet casings.During a month-lo

  • Man arrested on cruise ship is latest to be accused of stealing Hertz car

    "I am one of their best customers. And here I am sitting in jail," Hertz customer Charles Doucette said.

  • Prosecutors reduce requested sentence for ex-cop Kim Potter

    Minnesota prosecutors have apparently backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for the suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. Kim Potter, 49, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday following her December conviction of first-degree manslaughter. In a court filing this week, prosecutors said a sentence of slightly more than seven years — which is the presumed penalty under the state's guidelines -- would be proper.

  • Man says his entire Up North cabin was stolen, prompting police investigation

    The brown cabin with a white door and trim, had been off County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township.

  • Massachusetts high school football player attacked, sexually assaulted by teammates, father says

    Police and the district attorney are pursuing charges against seven students in connection with the case, but the teen's father says that is not enough.

  • Lawyers Are Sharing The Moment They Knew They Won The Case And It's Making My Heart Race

    "I only had 2 beers." "Your BAC indicated almost 8 drinks."View Entire Post ›

  • Longtime Jefferson County commissioner takes his own life

    Tommy New had served on the Jefferson County Commission for more than 42 years and as chairman for a term.

  • Cops Apologize After Black Teen’s Violent Arrest Goes Viral

    @sanbernaghetto InstagramA California police department has issued an apology after a Black teen was forcibly thrown on the ground during an arrest—and it was all caught on camera.The video—which quickly went viral on social media—showed Rialto police officers kneeling on a teenage girl and holding her neck with their hands. The Rialto Police Department made a statement on the Feb. 11 incident on Tuesday, saying the teenage girl had refused to identify herself after being stopped for “riding an

  • Suge Knight's former attorney takes plea deal, is barred for life from practicing law

    Matthew Fletcher, Marion "Suge" Knight's former lawyer, pleads guilty to conspiracy and perjury and will be barred from practicing law for life.

  • Police response to N.J. mall fight sparks outrage after Black teen cuffed as white teen watches

    New Jersey police are under fire for their response to a fist fight after a Black eighth grader was pinned to the ground and handcuffed while a white teen involved in the weekend mall scuffle was left seated on a couch.

  • Suspect arrested in follow-home robberies in LA, Calabasas; 2 sought

    A man was arrested in connection with a pair of armed follow home robberies in downtown Los Angeles and Calabasas, and two other suspects remained at large, police said.

  • Ex-Marine sentenced to 210 years in prison for beating, raping children in Cambodia

    A 68-year-old retired U.S. Marine Captain was sentenced on Monday to 210 years in federal prison for beating and raping Cambodian children. Michael Joseph Pepe was convicted for a second time and sentenced on Monday for two counts of traveling to a foreign country with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in Los Angeles federal court, reported the Los Angeles Times. Pepe was reportedly working as a part-time professor in Phnom Penh when he hired a prostitute to procure children aged 9 to 12-years-old from their families between 2005 and 2006.

  • 16-year-old arrested for ripping woman’s hair from her scalp in racially motivated attack in London

    A 16-year-old boy was arrested for racially aggravated assault after pulling a woman’s hair and punching her head outside a railway station in London last year. The victim, a 31-year-old South Asian woman, was reportedly attacked by the teen after getting off a Route 119 bus outside the East Croydon railway station, south London, on Dec. 18, Daily Mail reported. In a statement, Scotland Yard said the suspect violently pulled the victim’s hair, “resulting in a portion being ripped from her scalp,” and “then punched her in the back of her head, causing her to fall.”

  • Man free after 44 years in prison; DA dismisses charges

    A Black Louisiana man who has maintained his innocence for nearly 45 years after being accused and convicted of trying […] The post Man free after 44 years in prison; DA dismisses charges appeared first on TheGrio.