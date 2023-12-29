Sault Ste. Marie has multiple construction projects planned for 2024

The City of Sault Ste. Marie is preparing for various construction projects in 2024.

SAULT STE. MARIE — In the next year, the City of Sault Ste. Marie is planning many new construction projects and continuing work on several others that are already underway.

According to city officials, the Carbide dock and Easterday truck route reconstruction project has been awarded to Bacco Construction Company and Roen Salvage Company after years of planning and funding changes.

Work on the projects are organized so that the roadway will continue to stay open throughout the winter, and the dock only requires surface restoration to be completed. The work is expected to be finished in the summer of 2024, which will bring the almost decade-long project to an end.

Other planned projects in the city are scheduled but may need to be bid still, including closing another combined sewer overflow on Water Street. According to city officials, this is part of an ongoing update to sewer overflow and storm drainage on and near Water Street.

Construction will involve adding a new lift station at the corner of Ashmun and Maple streets and renovating the overflow structure at the intersection of Bingham Avenue and Water Street.

While still in the design phase, this project is planned for the 2024-25 construction season and has an estimated $1.2 million budget.

A water main replacement has also been planned for the half mile between Meridian Street and Easterday Avenue. This has gone though two bidding processes and will be rebid for a third time in the 2024 construction season through the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

The project includes replacing water main and sewer, followed by roadway, shoulder and drainage reconstruction. The project will cost an estimated $2.5 million and is funded through MDOT’s Small Urban Program.

Phase two of the Power Canal trail project was originally set for 2022, but was delayed due to emergency utility work on the canal. This project involves extending the non-motorized trail another half mile from Ashmun Street to Johnston Street.

The contract has already been awarded to Payne and Dolan, who have agreed to an extension lasting until August 2024. According to city officials, construction cannot begin until Cloverland completes their work as it is directly in the path of the trail.

Before the delay, the project cost $289,000. It is funded through partnerships with MDOT, Cloverland and private donations.

The Safe Routes to School program will build off of the previous safe routes project at the JKL Bahweting School to include Lincoln and Washington elementary schools and Sault Area Middle School. The projects are designed to improve pedestrian safety for students.

The project has been bid by MDOT with a budget of $820,000 from various partners. It is planned to begin and finish in summer 2024.

The final city project on the schedule involves upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant and collection systems. The city has obtained Clean Water State Revolving Funding to cover the $35 million project, which is set to start in the late summer.

Plans call for upgrades to four of the five major treatment processes at the plant and collection systems on Peck and Eureka Road. Improvements will be made to sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and water main in the area between Meridian and Fort streets.

An updated list of upcoming projects and bid opportunities can be found on the Sault city engineering department website.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Sault Ste. Marie has multiple construction projects planned for 2024