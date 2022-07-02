Sault Tribe Inc. names new COO, Rachel Heckel, formerly of Cherokee Federal

SAULT STE. MARIE — Sault Tribe Inc. has named a new chief operating officer of government contracting and subsidiary development.

Rachel Heckel was tapped for the position because of her long-term growth strategies for tribal companies.

Heckel worked for nearly a decade at Cherokee Federal as project controller, program manager and, for almost four years, as president of operations. During this time, she was responsible for all aspects of performance across a $70 million-plus portfolio for nine subsidiary companies.

Rachel Heckel, new chief operating officer at Sault Tribe Inc.

Heckel was also recognized by the Cherokee Nation, the Los Angeles County Supervisor's Office and the Department of Health and Human Services for her work reuniting 8,000 children with their families. Heckel oversaw the hiring and training of 3,000 staff members operating an emergency shelter for unaccompanied children crossing the American border.

In her new role, Heckel will oversee the development of new subsidiaries, as well as any government contracts for existing subsidiaries like Hawkeye Operations and Asset Management.

Sault Tribe Inc. is a holding company for the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. The purpose of the company is to form and support various business ventures and partnerships to support economic development in the community.

"There's so much opportunity out there for STI to grow significantly faster than a standard government contractor," Heckel said. "With my experience and strong relationships, we expect sustainable growth in multiple business verticals."

