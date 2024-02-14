Sault Tribe member is first Anishinaabe woman to serve on Natural Resources Commission

SAULT STE. MARIE — A member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians made history by becoming the first Anishinaabe woman to serve on the Michigan Natural Resources Commission.

Robin Clark is a member of the Sault Tribe and has a long career in natural resources management with both state and tribal entities. Clark lives in Sault Ste. Marie with her husband and two children.

Clark has built a career around both natural resources and representing the Sault Tribe, which she has been passionate about her whole life. Recently, after finishing a research position, she returned to resource management but will also represent the tribe on a state level.

"I knew as a high schooler I wanted to work in natural resources management," said Clark. "I really loved the science of it all but after my experience with research I can say my heart is definitely in management."

Tahquamenon Falls State Park is seen in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

In late December 2023, Clark began her new position as director of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Department of Natural Resources.

On Jan. 1, Clark was officially appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to a second, totally distinct position on the Michigan Natural Resources Commission. The commission is a 7-member board that oversees hunting and fishing laws and regulations for the state.

"I applied for the commission because I felt like it was my civic duty," said Clark. "I have a background which lends a lot of knowledge and experience that would help me in this position and help protect the animals and fish so we can continue hunting and trapping in the future."

Clark will hold both positions at the same time for her four-year term on the commission. The two jobs, while related, will not overlap with each other in terms of duties.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our coverage

For 10 years, Clark worked with Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan where she helped develop and oversee natural resource and environmental health services in partnership with tribes across the state.

Recently, she went back to school and earned a doctorate in forest science from Michigan Technological University. Since then, she has also held research and faculty positions at Michigan Technological University and Lake Superior State University.

In the span of just a few weeks, she finished her research job and returned to the Sault Tribe before picking up the commission position as well.

"In just a period of a few weeks, my life completely changed," said Clark. "Suddenly there's a very broad range of issues and priorities that I am working on."

— Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Sault Tribe member is first Anishinaabe woman to serve on Natural Resources Commission