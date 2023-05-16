Sauquoit man charged in death of Martha Staring, found lying in the road in New Hartford

A Sauquoit man was recently indicted by a grand jury in connection to the November 2022 death of Martha Staring, the New Hartford Police Department said in a statement.

Staring, 30, was found lying on Elm Street near Brooks Lane in New Hartford around 10 p.m. Nov. 30, according to a release from New Hartford police.

Her identity was unknown to police at the time, and she was hospitalized for a serious injury at the St. Elizabeth campus of Mohawk Valley Health Systems, where she died from her injuries on Dec. 9.

On May 11, Alexander Chlus, 30, of Sauquoit, was indicted by an Oneida County Grand Jury on one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, in which Staring succumbed to her injuries.

Chlus on Monday surrendered to Oneida County Court on these charges, and he was arraigned. He was released on his own recognizance after the arraignment pending future court proceedings.

An investigation was carried out by New Hartford Police Department Criminal Investigators with the assistance of The Oneida County District Attorney's Office.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Charges filed in 2022 death of woman found lying in New Hartford road