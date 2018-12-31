An Alabama company is recalling 11,664 pounds of chicken and pork sausages due to concerns that they may contain metal pieces.

R. L. Zeigler Co. is recalling 24-ounce packages that contain approximately nine ready-to-eat links of Red Hots or Extra Hot Red Hots and have a use-by date of Jan. 24. They were produced on Nov. 29 and have “EST. P-9156S” printed inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection on the products' packaging.

The Selma, Alabama, food manufacturer was alerted by consumers on Dec. 13 and Thursday and after investigating the complaints, alerted the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The company said in a statement that it "has reported that no medical illnesses or harmful effects have resulted from this product thus far. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider."

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said it's concerned some of the sausages may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers and is advising people who have the sausages anywhere in their homes to throw them out or return them to the store where the food was purchased.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sausage fans, beware: Close to 12,000 pounds recalled due to possible metal bits inside