Sausage recall over bone fragments covers Aldi grocery stores in 35 states

Last week’s recall of 133,039 pounds of Parkview Turkey Polska Kielbasa went to Aldi stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia, according to Aldi and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The federal agency’s Food Safety Inspection Service released a list of stores that probably received the sausage sold under one of Aldi’s store brands.

Aldi’s recall announcement said the sausage went to Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Missouri, Kentucky, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The kielbasa, which was recalled because of bone fragments in the sausage, was sold in 13-ounce packs with use by dates of April 24, 2024, and April 27, 2024. Anyone with these packs should return them to the store for a refund.

Direct all questions to manufacturer Salm Partners CEO Keith Lindsey, 920-863-5559, ext. 1346.

