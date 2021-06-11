Sausage wars: Boris Johnson hints he may rip up EU rule book over trade with Northern Ireland

Ben Riley-Smith
·3 min read
Boris Johnson will hold meetings with four European leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall on Saturday - Jonny Weeks/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Boris Johnson will hold meetings with four European leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall on Saturday - Jonny Weeks/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Boris Johnson warned on Friday night that he was willing to unilaterally breach the Northern Ireland Protocol to keep meat imports flowing ahead of talks with European Union leaders on Saturday.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said "all options are on the table" when asked whether he would waive checks on such imports if no agreement is reached by the end of this month.

Doing so would breach the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol, signed in December, which was designed to avoid checks on the land border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Mr Johnson will hold meetings with four European leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall on Saturday, with tensions over the impact of Brexit on the island of Ireland sure to come up.

He will meet Emmanuel Macron, the French president, at around 8am, followed by Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, and then a joint meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, and Charles Michel, the European Council president.

Lord Frost, the UK government minister charged with leading on Brexit matters, has travelled to Cornwall and will sit in on the meetings, ready to counter the EU's arguments. He is expected to tell EU leaders that they are undermining peace in Northern Ireland if they refuse to negotiate a new agreement on how customs checks are being carried out.

A Whitehall source working on post-Brexit policy said: "The Northern Ireland Protocol has to work in a proportionate way which doesn't disrupt lives in Northern Ireland and undermine the peace process".

Mr Macron, who has been the most vocal of the visiting G7 world leaders over Northern Ireland, appeared to issue veiled warnings as he arrived in Cornwall on Friday.

In one tweet, he posted a photograph of himself with EU leaders in Cornwall, writing: "As always, the same union, the same determination to act, the same enthusiasm! The G7 can begin."

At one point, he was seen deep in conversation with Joe Biden, the US president, who EU leaders hope will intervene on their side to resolve Brexit tensions.

At the heart of the clash is the protocol, which demands custom checks on goods travelling from Britain to Northern Ireland in order to keep the land border on the island of Ireland open.

Britain wants the EU to take a more flexible approach, fearing that the integrity of the UK is undermined by checks. Brussels wants to stick to the original agreement as it negotiates longer-term solutions.

At a press briefing on Friday, Mr Johnson's official spokesman downplayed the chance of a breakthrough in Saturday's meetings. A grace period allowing chilled meat – including sausages and mince – to cross the Irish Sea from Great Britain is scheduled to expire at the end of the month

The spokesman said the hope was to find "radical and urgent solutions within the protocol", but added of waiving such checks: "We keep all options on the table".

Meanwhile, Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minster formally in charge of Brexit issues, said he believed "pragmatic figures" within the EU were willing to work with the Government to resolve difficulties caused by the protocol.

Mr Gove said: "Sometimes when people look at the protocol, they think it is all or nothing at all. We have resolved some of the challenges that have existed but there are other challenges which do need to be tackled effectively.

"I believe there is a willingness within pragmatic figures within the European Union to make sure that we can make these arrangements work so that they do not impact adversely on the lives of people across communities in Northern Ireland."

Recommended Stories

  • EU chiefs to press UK's Johnson to adhere to N.Ireland protocol

    EU institution leaders will tell British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G7 summit that Britain and the EU had both agreed the protocol governing Northern Ireland trade arrangements and that Britain must apply it and not make unilateral changes. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the protocol was the "one and only solution" to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland and that she still saw "fundamental gaps" in Britain's implementation of it.

  • UK, EU seeking 'radical' solutions to Northern Ireland trade, UK PM's spokesman says

    Britain is working with the European Union to urgently find radical proposals that would solve the post-Brexit trade problems in Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday. The two sides are at loggerheads over how to ease post-Brexit trade between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland, with both accusing the other of dealing with part of their divorce deal called the protocol in bad faith. "We're seeking to urgently come up radical proposals within the protocol to find a way forward," the spokesman told reporters.

  • White House Finally Moving Forward With Investigations Into Civil Rights Cold Cases Related to Unsolved Murders of Black People

    In 2019, former President Donald Trump signed a law commissioning the Civil Rights Cold Case Records Review Board, which would be granted the power to “declassify government files and subpoena new testimony in the hopes of reopening cases or revealing publicly why many were never fully investigated,” according to a Politico report from last year.

  • Carrie Johnson is renting all her outfits for G7 after Boris Johnson took a 1-hour flight from London for the event

    Boris Johnson arrived at the G7 summit by taking a 1-hour flight from London to the event, which includes a discussion on the climate crisis.

  • Ex-state trooper sent himself nude photos from woman’s phone after crash

    Former Minnesota state trooper Albert Kuehne has pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining the private photos of a 25 year-old woman during an arrest made last year. This week, 34 year-old Kuehne pleaded guilty to the “nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images” for which he is likely to receive two years of probation, NBC News reports. While the woman was being examined by medical staff on the scene, Kuehne obtained her cell phone and scrolled through her photos without permission.

  • China's rocket forces have been practicing launching 'carrier killer' missiles in the dark during midnight drills

    Chinese troops have been practicing conducting multi-wave strikes with DF-26 ballistic missiles in a series of late night exercises.

  • China denounces US-Australian navy drills as muscle flexing

    China on Friday said the U.S. and Australia were "flexing their muscles” with recent naval drills in the South China Sea, underscoring Beijing’s sensitivity over the strategic waterway it claims as its own. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur and the Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat concluded a week of joint operations in the South China Sea. At a daily briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the two countries should “do things that are conducive to regional peace and stability, instead of flexing their muscles.”

  • Orban's chief foe celebrates reversal on construction of massive Chinese campus in Budapest

    It was billed as a glitzy investment that would bring Chinese investment and research to Hungary, and provide courses for thousands of students. But instead the proposed Budapest campus of Shanghai’s Fudan University has become the latest battle over the apparent malign effects of Chinese investment in Central Europe. Protests in the Hungarian capital earlier this week against the £1.2-billion campus, forced the Right-wing government of Viktor Orban into a rare retreat on Thursday by promising t

  • 'Xi Jinping is my spiritual leader': China's education drive in Tibet

    Under clear blue skies, rugged peaks and the spectacular Potala Palace, one image is ubiquitous in Tibet's capital city Lhasa: portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping and fellow leaders. China is broadening a political education campaign as it celebrates the 70th anniversary of its control over Tibet. Chinese officials say the campaign is key to the future of Tibet, a region which makes up over 12% of China's land mass but is home to just 3.5 million people, mostly ethnic Tibetans.

  • Pope taps South Korean to head Vatican office for priests

    Pope Francis has tapped a South Korean bishop to lead the Vatican office responsible for the world’s 400,000 Catholic priests, in the second major appointment of an Asian prelate to the Holy See during his papacy. Monsignor Lazarus You Heung-sik, currently the bishop of Daejeon, replaces the retiring Cardinal Beniamino Stella as prefect of the Congregation for Clergy, the Vatican said Friday. You's appointment follows Francis’ 2019 decision to bring Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to Rome to head another important Vatican congregation, Propaganda Fide, which is responsible for the church in the so-called mission territories of Africa, Asia and elsewhere.

  • Airbus, Air France want EU green funds used for jet incentives - documents

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus and Air France-KLM have urged policymakers to use EU-backed green stimulus funds to support aircraft sales, according to documents released on Thursday by InfluenceMap, an investor-led climate lobbying watchdog. In papers and presentations to officials including European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans' staff, the companies argued that taxpayer-funded incentives on current plane models could cut emissions by retiring more older, less efficient jets. "Support could take the form of a 'green stimulus' subsidy scheme," according to an Air France-KLM "key messages" digest dated March 26.

  • Justice Department will review restrictive GOP voting laws

    The Justice Department will scrutinize a wave of new laws in Republican-controlled states that tighten voting rules, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday, vowing to take action on any violations of federal law. “There are many things open to debate in America, but the right of all eligible citizens to vote is not one of them,” Garland said in his first direct response to the restrictive voting laws being passed in more than a dozen states where Republicans control the legislature and governor's office. Speaking to staff of the agency's civil rights division, he said the resources of the Justice Department must be rededicated to "meet the challenge of the current moment.”

  • US may bomb Taliban if Kabul comes under attack

    The Pentagon may bomb the Taliban if it tries to retake Kabul in the wake of US forces withdrawing, it emerged on Thursday night. Senior US defence officials are considering airstrikes in support of Afghan troops if a defence of the capital, or another key city, is needed. US forces are expected to complete their withdrawal in July. Joe Biden had vowed to end US presence in Afghanistan after two decades, and that was expected to include the use of air power. But the option being considered by th

  • Baseball stadiums across the country are returning to full capacity

    Data: Axios research; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios22 of 30 MLB stadiums will increase to 100% capacity by the end of the month, and all but five stadiums will fill up by the end of the Fourth of July weekend.By the numbers: On Opening Day (April 1), only the Astros (50%) and Rangers (100%) filled their stadiums at least halfway.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Two months later, 11 teams are at full capacity, 10 more allow at least 50% and just one is

  • Boris Johnson urges England fans not to boo players taking the knee

    Prime minister calls on ‘everyone’ to cheer the team on

  • CB Johnathan Joseph announces retirement from NFL after 15 seasons

    Joseph spent a month with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.

  • Venezuela says payments to COVAX vaccine system have been blocked

    Venezuelan officials said on Thursday the country's government has been unable to complete a payment required to receive coronavirus vaccines because transfers to the global COVAX vaccine program had been blocked. The government of President Nicolas Maduro for months said it was unable to pay for the COVAX program because of U.S. sanctions, and then in March announced that it had made almost all the required $120 million payment. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in a televised broadcast on Thursday said the government had been unable to pay down the remaining $10 million because four operations had been blocked.

  • Chicago Cop Donned Police Hoodie While Storming Capitol: FBI

    FBI/Criminal ComplaintChicago police officer Karol Chwiesiuk decided to participate in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that resulted in five deaths, including a police officer, and a nation unnerved. All in a Chicago Police Department hoodie.That’s the allegation contained in a 19-page criminal complaint filed by federal prosecutors Friday, charging Chwiesiuk with two counts of illegally entering a building and three counts of violent and disorderly conduct in connection with the riot.He a

  • JBS ransomware breach ‘shows us we’ve got another problem,’ senator says

    Senator Jon Tester says the concentration of certain industries makes cyberattacks on key companies a major problem.

  • Hmong American Gymnast Suni Lee Places Top Two in US Gymnastics Championship

    An 18-year-old gymnast fighting to become the first Hmong American to make the Olympics gymnastics team placed runner-up behind four-time gold medalist Simone Biles on Sunday. The championships: Suni Lee earned her second consecutive silver medal in the all-around competition and secured second place in the U.S. Gymnastics Championships over the weekend. Lee takes pride in her placement and says that it "felt really good to be in the top two," according to Star Tribune.