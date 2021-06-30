Sausage wars: UK and EU agree to delay post-Brexit meat import ban

Cabinet Minister Lord Frost (R) chairs the first meeting of the Partnership Council followed by the eighth meeting of the withdrawal agreement joint committee with his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic (L), Richard Szostak, Principal Adviser, Service for the EU-UK Agreements (2ndL) and Paymaster General, Penny Mordaunt (2ndR), on June 9 - Eddie Mulholland

A grace period extension in the sausage wars has been agreed between the UK and the European Union.

The UK and European Union have agreed to extend a grace period allowing chilled meats including sausages to be sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland until September 30.

An eleventh-hour deal to hold off a post-Brexit ban on sausages and other chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland had been mooted on Tuesday night.

And the extension was announced just before 3.30pm on Wednesday - hours before a ban would come into force.

Brexit minister Lord Frost said in a statement: "We are pleased we have been able to agree a sensible extension on chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland - one that does not require rules in the rest of the UK to align with future changes in EU agrifood rules.

"This is a positive first step but we still need to agree a permanent solution - Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom and its consumers should be able to enjoy products they have bought from Great Britain for years.

"This is a very clear sign that the Protocol has to be operated in a pragmatic and proportionate way.

"The chilled meats issue is only one of a very large number of problems with the way the Protocol is currently operating, and solutions need to be found with the EU to ensure it delivers on its original aims: to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, safeguard Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom, and protect the EU's single market for goods.

"We look to work energetically with the EU to do so."

Downing Street anticipated that a deal to avoid a ban on sausage shipments, which would come into place on Thursday without action, would be reached "on terms which are acceptable to the UK".

The UK Government had threatened to unilaterally extend the grace period, something which would have triggered retaliatory action from the EU in the trade conflict dubbed the "sausage war".

Story continues

A prohibition on chilled meats is one element of Brexit's contentious Northern Ireland Protocol, which has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.

The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.

Shipments of chilled meats from third countries into the single market are banned - a prohibition which will cover the rest of the UK unless a lasting solution is found.

Brussels' post-Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic, a European Commission vice-president, told a Northern Ireland Assembly committee on Monday that he was confident an extension would be granted "that will address both sides' needs and concerns".

He said an "obvious" way to remove new Irish Sea trade checks and restrictions on a longer term basis would be for the UK to strike a deal on animal and plant standards that would see London align with Brussels' agri-food regulations.