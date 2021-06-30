Sausage wars: UK and EU agree to delay post-Brexit meat import ban

Gareth Davies
·3 min read
Cabinet Minister Lord Frost (R) chairs the first meeting of the Partnership Council followed by the eighth meeting of the withdrawal agreement joint committee with his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic (L), Richard Szostak, Principal Adviser, Service for the EU-UK Agreements (2ndL) and Paymaster General, Penny Mordaunt (2ndR), on June 9 - Eddie Mulholland
Cabinet Minister Lord Frost (R) chairs the first meeting of the Partnership Council followed by the eighth meeting of the withdrawal agreement joint committee with his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic (L), Richard Szostak, Principal Adviser, Service for the EU-UK Agreements (2ndL) and Paymaster General, Penny Mordaunt (2ndR), on June 9 - Eddie Mulholland

A grace period extension in the sausage wars has been agreed between the UK and the European Union.

The UK and European Union have agreed to extend a grace period allowing chilled meats including sausages to be sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland until September 30.

An eleventh-hour deal to hold off a post-Brexit ban on sausages and other chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland had been mooted on Tuesday night.

And the extension was announced just before 3.30pm on Wednesday - hours before a ban would come into force.

Brexit minister Lord Frost said in a statement: "We are pleased we have been able to agree a sensible extension on chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland - one that does not require rules in the rest of the UK to align with future changes in EU agrifood rules.

"This is a positive first step but we still need to agree a permanent solution - Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom and its consumers should be able to enjoy products they have bought from Great Britain for years.

"This is a very clear sign that the Protocol has to be operated in a pragmatic and proportionate way.

"The chilled meats issue is only one of a very large number of problems with the way the Protocol is currently operating, and solutions need to be found with the EU to ensure it delivers on its original aims: to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, safeguard Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom, and protect the EU's single market for goods.

"We look to work energetically with the EU to do so."

Downing Street anticipated that a deal to avoid a ban on sausage shipments, which would come into place on Thursday without action, would be reached "on terms which are acceptable to the UK".

The UK Government had threatened to unilaterally extend the grace period, something which would have triggered retaliatory action from the EU in the trade conflict dubbed the "sausage war".

A prohibition on chilled meats is one element of Brexit's contentious Northern Ireland Protocol, which has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.

The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.

Shipments of chilled meats from third countries into the single market are banned - a prohibition which will cover the rest of the UK unless a lasting solution is found.

Brussels' post-Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic, a European Commission vice-president, told a Northern Ireland Assembly committee on Monday that he was confident an extension would be granted "that will address both sides' needs and concerns".

He said an "obvious" way to remove new Irish Sea trade checks and restrictions on a longer term basis would be for the UK to strike a deal on animal and plant standards that would see London align with Brussels' agri-food regulations.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar junta gains hold on jade profits as fighting flares

    The military takeover in Myanmar has given the junta full control of the country’s lucrative and conflict-ridden jade mining, providing it with profits and leverage for consolidating power, researchers said Tuesday. A flareup in fighting around the mines in Hpakant, in remote Kachin state, also is adding to instability in the border region, independent research group Global Witness said in its report. Global Witness estimates the annual losses in the tens of millions of dollars.

  • Thailand bets on 'Phuket sandbox' program to save tourism

    Somsak Betlao covered the outboard motor on his traditional wooden longtail boat with a tarp, wrapping up another day on Phuket’s Patong beach where not a single tourist needed his services shuttling them to nearby islands. Since Thailand’s pandemic restrictions on travel were imposed in early 2020, tourism has fallen off a cliff, and nowhere has it been felt more than the resort island off the country's southern coast, where nearly 95% of the economy is related to the industry. Instead of the hotel quarantines required elsewhere in Thailand, tourists on Phuket will be able to roam the entire island, but not travel to other parts of the country for 14 days.

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.

  • Ted Cruz’s ‘Brazen Gaslighting’ Message Backfires Spectacularly On Twitter

    The Texas GOP senator's attempt to slam White House press secretary Jen Psaki didn't go well.

  • DeSantis feuds with Trump over Florida rally amid condo collapse search

    Former President Donald Trump is rejecting pleas from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to postpone a campaign-style rally this weekend some 200 miles from the Miami suburb where an international search-and-rescue mission is excavating bodies from the site of a collapsed seaside condominium.

  • Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that an incident involving a British destroyer in the Black Sea couldn't have triggered a global conflict even if Russia had sunk the warship because the West knows it can't win such a war. Speaking in a marathon call-in show, Putin also revealed that he received the domestically produced Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and urged Russians to get vaccinated as the country battles a devastating surge of cases and deaths amid widespread hesitancy to get the shot. Putin was asked about the June 23 incident in the Black Sea, in which Russia said one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the path of Britain's HMS Defender to force it from an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters.

  • Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria arrests Biafra separatist leader

    He fled in 2017 while on bail facing treason charges and was detained with the help of Interpol.

  • Galveston County, 400 miles from the Texas-Mexico border, declares an emergency over 'border crisis'

    Galveston County, 400 miles from the Texas-Mexico border, declares an emergency over 'border crisis'

  • A former Florida official who told residents that the collapsed condo was safe has taken leave from his new job

    Rosendo "Ross" Prieto told residents in 2018 that Champlain Towers South was safe, despite a concerning report of structural damage.

  • Former House Democrat posts meme appearing to allege 'Zionists did' 9/11

    A former Georgia House Democrat appeared to claim “Zionists” were behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

  • Neo-Confederate group membership includes politicians and military, leaked data shows

    The membership of the neo-Confederate group Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) has leaked, revealing that the organization boasts military officers, elected officials, public employees, and a national security expert. Several members are also loyal to the violent neo-Confederate group League of the South (LoS), as reported by The Guardian.

  • Revealed: neo-Confederate group includes military officers and politicians

    Leaked data shows other high-profile members have overlapping membership in more explicitly racist or violent groups Donald Trump supporters stand gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally in Wellington, Ohio, on Saturday. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Leaked membership data from the neo-Confederate Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) organization has revealed that the organization’s members include serving military officers, elected officials, public employees, and a national s

  • Editorial: Add to Chicago’s problems our defensive, irascible mayor

    Chicago voters knew they were getting someone tough in Lori Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor and early 2018 entrant to the mayor’s race. She yearned to take on Rahm Emanuel — his record, his backers, his money, his power. It wasn’t until he made the surprise announcement he would not seek reelection that the field of candidates blew open with the less brave — a half-dozen other mayoral ...

  • North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency KCNA did not elaborate on the nature of the crisis or how it put people at risk. North Korea has not officially confirmed any COVID-19 cases, a position questioned by South Korean and U.S. officials.

  • Ilhan Omar Says She Doesn’t Regret Equating U.S. and Israel to Terror Groups

    During an appearance on CNN Tuesday evening, Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar doubled-down on her comments equating Israel and the United States to terror organizations or state sponsors of terror.

  • King Maswati not fled Eswatini's violent protests - PM

    The statement was made after a night of clashes between the security forces and those wanting reform.

  • The European Union shows Hungary why it should exit

    Imagine a scenario in which the chief bureaucrat of the European Union proclaims that its fundamental values include promoting homosexuality and transgenderism to minors. This reads like poorly crafted, euroskeptic propaganda. Odd as it may sound, this exact situation transpired following the Hungarian Parliament's passage of a controversial new law.

  • China expert John Culver on Beijing's military prowess

    Culver and "Intelligence Matters" podcast host Michael Morell discuss the decades-long modernization of Chinese military.

  • Online activism is spilling into the streets of Southern California, sparking a post-Trump movement

    SANTA ANA, Calif. -- A week before California reopened its economy, a group of 100 or so demonstrators gathered in front of the Orange County Board of Supervisors here to decry lingering mask mandates and other health restrictions. Whipped up by a misleading campaign of social media promotion, doorstep fliers and TV ads, they carried signs that read, "RIP COVID VAX VICTIMS" and "My Body, My Choice, No Vax." The previous month, more than 600 people had gathered in the same spot to protest a volun

  • Supreme Court shuts down challenge to Massachusetts's work-from-home taxes

    The Supreme Court shut down a New Hampshire challenge to Massachusetts's practice of taxing people who began working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.