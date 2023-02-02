Sautee man sentenced for 2017 deadly shooting captured on Snapchat

Feb. 2—Talon Lowery was sentenced Friday to life in prison with the chance of parole for the 2017 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Bryan Ramirez outside of a North Hall convenience store.

Lowery, 24, was convicted Wednesday, Feb. 1, on charges of malice murder and other counts after five days of testimony concerning the Nov. 2, 2017, shooting.

Ramirez was taking a break from his work at the Cleveland Highway Texaco when he was shot in the back by a rifle. Lowery recorded the shooting and posted the video to Snapchat.

Lowery, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Along with the typical verdicts of guilty and not guilty, the jury was also allowed to consider "not guilty by reason of insanity" and "guilty but mentally ill."

After four hours of deliberation Wednesday, the jury returned with guilty on all counts including felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden allowed the possibility of parole for Lowery, which at its earliest would come in 25 years.

Bearden also ruled that Lowery would undergo immediate evaluation and treatment for his schizophrenia upon his transfer to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Lowery will not be allowed to have any weapons, and he was barred from contact with Ramirez's family.