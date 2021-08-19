‘Savage’: Fans seem to think ARod is posing with the Porsche he gave his ex JLo

Alex Rodriguez sent gossip watchers into overdrive late Wednesday with a seemingly tamely, yet boastful Instagram post.

In the pic, the former slugger is posing in front of three luxury vehicles outside his Coral Gables house.

“I’m super down to earth,” says the caption.

Eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice the red car ARod is sitting on looks a lot like the one he gifted his ex Jennifer Lopez for her 50th in 2019 when they were still hot and heavy.

Only the front portion of the car is seen but after we checked out previous photos of Lopez’s Porsche 911 GTS, this looks to be the very same one.

If you recall, the $140,000 speed demon came with a big gold bow and had JLO on the license plate.

OK, so maybe JLo left the high end German car behind; she has relocated back to Los Angeles after splitting for good with ARod in April and taking up with ex fiance Ben Affleck. And Miami to L.A. is a huge cross country trip, especially in a small vehicle.

Commenters didn’t know what to think. Many realized it looked like his former love’s luxury sports car and wondered why he would blatantly disrespect his ex in front of his 3.9 million followers.

“Savage. Posing with the car he bought JLo for her bday lmfao.”

“Looks like JLo left not only you but the red car too.”

“Bro kept the car.”

JLo probably won’t notice the post about her (possible) luxe present as she reportedly unfollowed Rodriguez and zapped all pics of him (though the photos with the “Shark Tank” star’s daughters remain.)

Despite the social media diss, Rodriguez seems to be fine with the breakup and wishing only the best for his famous former fiancée.

“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters,” he told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week. “We learned so much. And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?’”

As for Lopez, the 52 year old is busy house hunting with her onetime “Gigli” costar far, far away from South Florida. She is also said to be cutting business ties with Rodriguez, UsWeekly reports.

“Jennifer is done dealing with Alex,” an insider told outlet. “She’s washing her hands of him romantically and also as a business partner. Her management team and her lawyers will be talking to his [people] to tie up any loose ends.”